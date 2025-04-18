204
Captain Sensible April 18

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 33?

Several capable options are in the captaincy conversation for Double Gameweek 33 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Arsenal and Manchester City lead the way, with favourable ‘doubles’ for both big-ticket sides. Assets from Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Liverpool represent the differential and alternative selection. 

As usual, Captain Sensible highlights which assets have the best chance of delivering a big haul.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll before analysing the player and team statisticsRate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Captain Gameweek 33

Omar Marmoush (£7.6m) has deputised as Man City’s leading marksman with aplomb in the absence of a certain injury-stricken Norwegian. 

The former Eintracht Frankfurt speedster arrived from the Bundesliga with a burgeoning reputation – but inward transfers from Germany often suffer from a level of performance tax. 

Four attacking returns in as many starts for the Egyptian signifies a forward in red-hot form. Marmoush rammed home the equaliser in Man City’s eventual 5-2 comeback thrashing of Crystal Palace. 

He’s backed by around 39% of our voters. 

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka (£10.5m) put aside concerns about his domestic gametime with a heroic display in a famous 2-1 win for Arsenal over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu. 

Arsenal’s ‘starboy’ exorcised the demons of a first-half missed penalty by dinking the Gunners in front after the break.

From a captaincy perspective, it was a confidence-boosting performance. Since his return to the Premier League fray in early April, Saka has been restricted to three successive cameos for Arteta’s side. 

However, concerns about his expected minutes have been momentarily forgotten, with Arsenal’s best player backed by over 28% of our voters.

Kevin De Bruyne (£9.3m) is in third place with 8.9% of the vote, closely followed by ‘single Gameweeker’ Mohamed Salah (£13.8m).

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES

