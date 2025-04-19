FFS Members Cup results + third-round draw

Round three of our latest FFS Members Cup takes place in Double Gameweek 33, where 64 remaining Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are competing for a £300 prize fund.

A tournament for Premium Members, this is independent of those you can see on the official FPL website.

We’ll bring you the latest results in this article, plus the second-round draw, with a full breakdown of prizes towards the bottom.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

A complete list of round two results

Having safely made it through the first set of opponents, all four former champions have now been eliminated.

Chaballer lost 88-94 to Flekken Beacons, someone who had already eliminated the highest-placed manager heading into round one. Another scalp secured.

As well as Mayanyi and Mohd Rodzi, we’ve also seen rrcmc unluckily go out in a 91-94 defeat to Kiss The Badge – one of a dozen losers with at least 85 points. Meanwhile, glennloite (76), Chewibb (76) and SESSYLU (77) all progressed.

An even harsher defeat came to Insertpunnynamehere, on the wrong end of a 92-102 encounter with thesmed. Only one manager beat the 102 also achieved by Robben Me Blind, and that was LeSharks. There, a Bench Boost including Rayan Ait-Nouri and Joao Pedro brought in a whopping 116 points.

Elsewhere, the highest-ranked CasaBanter is still in, having beaten otacheer 94-84. But the next-best Zoinks is out – he lost to Cornish Pasty Man in the biggest match, based on the competitors’ combined positions being a very low 5,155th.

The winner is also in this week’s crunch clash, as he and TD Jakes are both around 4,000th in the world.

At the other extreme, schniggu (ranked 4,847,161st) has successfully reached the next round after an 84-77 win over Steve.

The full third-round draw is available here

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

​​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 30

Round 1 – Gameweek 31

Round 2 – Gameweek 32

Round 3 – Gameweek 33

Round 4 – Gameweek 34

Round 5 – Gameweek 35

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher



