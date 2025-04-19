46
FFS Cup April 19

FFS Members Cup results + third-round draw

Round three of our latest FFS Members Cup takes place in Double Gameweek 33, where 64 remaining Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are competing for a £300 prize fund.

A tournament for Premium Members, this is independent of those you can see on the official FPL website.

We’ll bring you the latest results in this article, plus the second-round draw, with a full breakdown of prizes towards the bottom.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

A complete list of round two results

Having safely made it through the first set of opponents, all four former champions have now been eliminated.

Chaballer lost 88-94 to Flekken Beacons, someone who had already eliminated the highest-placed manager heading into round one. Another scalp secured.

As well as Mayanyi and Mohd Rodzi, we’ve also seen rrcmc unluckily go out in a 91-94 defeat to Kiss The Badge – one of a dozen losers with at least 85 points. Meanwhile, glennloite (76), Chewibb (76) and SESSYLU (77) all progressed.

An even harsher defeat came to Insertpunnynamehere, on the wrong end of a 92-102 encounter with thesmed. Only one manager beat the 102 also achieved by Robben Me Blind, and that was LeSharks. There, a Bench Boost including Rayan Ait-Nouri and Joao Pedro brought in a whopping 116 points.

Elsewhere, the highest-ranked CasaBanter is still in, having beaten otacheer 94-84. But the next-best Zoinks is out – he lost to Cornish Pasty Man in the biggest match, based on the competitors’ combined positions being a very low 5,155th.

The winner is also in this week’s crunch clash, as he and TD Jakes are both around 4,000th in the world.

At the other extreme, schniggu (ranked 4,847,161st) has successfully reached the next round after an 84-77 win over Steve.

The full third-round draw is available here

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 30
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 32
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 33
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 34
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 35
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

  1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Am I crazy for thinking of benching Salah tomorrow? Current team:

    Verbruggen
    Munoz* | Kilman | Kiwior* | Ait Nouri
    Salah | Saka* (TC) | Rogers*
    Marmoush* | Wood | Isak

    Pickford, Mbeumo, Murphy, Livra

    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Yep, play Mo !!!

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Crazy IMO
      https://x.com/robtFPL/status/1913252821668950049

    3. SalahFingers
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      I would never bench Salah

      1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
        • 13 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yeah, that's what they said about Palmer, as well. I won't do it, but am fully prepared for Mbeumo to haul and Wood to blank.

    4. FantasyClub
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Sign off and throw your phone/Pc away. Go to sleep or something bro…this double making people loco

  2. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Is it worth switching Merino > Saka or too sideways?

    Worried about minutes for both players TBF...

    thoughts?

    1. SalahFingers
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I don't feel it's too sideways, but is it for free?

      I have decided on Palmer -> Saka (instead of KDB) for this week purely because I think Saka will play more minutes from now to the end of the season compared to KDB.

      but I don't like the looks of Merino and Trossard. Merino has been playing 90, but then 15 mins last week. Trossard just isn't good enough to me. He plays, but he doesn't score very highly.

      Honestly... Merino could far outscore Saka, especially if Saka gets his 23 minute games again, so who knows.

      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Thats the big thing really, who knows is right!

        Thanks for the reply

        1. SalahFingers
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Yeah sorry for the big flip flop back and forth, but I'd feel bad if you switched and Maeino did well.

          Saka is obviously the more famous one but his minutes are dodgy (like his hamstring), so for this week, Merino seems 'safer', but for the rest of the season, I would only want Saka. I would be trying to sell Merino asap after the double.

          Good luck either way.

  3. 007 [RoboKlopp]
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Who is best defender for 35 onwards?
    (Not from Arsenal, Man City, Palace and Villa)

    Is Milenkovic is good option?

    Thanks.

    1. SalahFingers
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I would say yes, or Aina if he's back by then.

  4. SalahFingers
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    I decided on this... 5FT

    AM -> Arteta
    Gabriel -> Kiwior
    TAA -> Gvardiol
    Dango -> Rogers
    Palmer -> Saka

    This leaves me with 1mil in the bank and 1 carry over transfer so I should be able to switch out Arteta and someone else for 10 playing players in the blank.

  5. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    OA

    Best Murphy replacement for BB33?

    A: Savinho
    B: Merino
    C: Rashford

    *already have Salah Saka Rogers Sarr

    *FHing in 34 (which will include Murphy)

  6. Ruinenlust
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Will Dias start both games?

  7. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    57 mins ago

    Play Murphy over Isak

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      38 mins ago

      Question

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      No

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        30 mins ago

        Answer

        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          3 mins ago

          Tanks
          Might have been overthinking

    3. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      No

  8. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    Livramento kerkez Murphy > Konsa Bradley rogers -4?

    1. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Don't like Bradley or Konsa long term

    2. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Murphy to Rogers is good

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Thanks

    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Murphy -> Rogers a no brainer if FH34

  9. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    A - Murphy to Rashford ( & bench Isak)
    B - Play Isak and roll FT

    1. Bavarian
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Roll

      1. Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thanks - my preference to. Gives me 3FT in GW35

  10. cylus11 ( Manager) - Russia…
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Captain Marmoush over Saka... Yes or No
    10 votes to decide pls
    Thanks

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      10 votes lol. Better chance of running for president and winning.

      I'm leaning that way.

    2. xuwei
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      No

    3. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      I keep going back and forth on a TC. Honestly couldn't call it.

      1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Feck it. Going with Saka. Better fixtures and they still have that hope for a miracle.

  11. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Best option to complete this bb defence? Can’t be from arsenal, city or palace.

    Raya Areola
    Saliba gvardiol Munoz Bradley xxxx

    1. xuwei
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      VVD

      1. xuwei
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        Oh already have Bradley

        1. SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Budget 4.9m

  12. Manani
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    A. Livermento > Dias
    B. Play Isak

    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Or do
      C. Murphy + Saliba > Kiwior + KDB

  13. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    What am I hearing about Wan Bissaka the fker being 75% on the app?

    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Potter said he's got a toe injury and is playing through it with injections. Potter said he should be ok to play the game and he needs wins so I'm betting on Wan Bissaka to start.

  14. Evasivo
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Raya Sa
    Saliba Muñoz Gvardiol Schar Milenk
    Saka Rogers Salah Murphy Sarr
    Isak Mateta Marmoush

    1) Who to bench

    Also 3FT £0.0itb

    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bench: Sa, Schar, Milenk, Isak/Murphy

  15. Waylander
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Are either or both of those worth a -4 each?

    A) Murphy > Rogers -4 (I have FH GW34 top get Murphy back)
    B) Livramento > Ruben Dias -4
    C) A+B for -8

    Thanks.

  16. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    just now

    This worth a BB, have 10 doublers + Salah?

    Verbruggen - Isak - Livra - Neco

  17. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 13 Years
    just now

    This is totally not me trying to convince myself that benching Mbeumo over Wood is OK. He has blanked in five of six home games and the only "haul" was a five-pointer. Last big haul at home was GW15 (13 points vs. Newcastle).

