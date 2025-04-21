FPL Gameweek 33 team news: Guardiola + Emery deliver updates

Manchester City and Aston Villa meet at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, with just a point separating the two teams. Pep Guardiola and Unai Emery both delivered updates on Monday, with the headline quotes in the article below.

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola’s presser took the form of an embargoed section filmed in the aftermath of Saturday’s win over Everton.

As a result, team news was in short supply.

The Spaniard did have something to say about Jeremy Doku, however.

“I have been so unfair with him in the last games. I remember the games with Spurs away and Brighton, without him they would be impossible. The only reason he has not played recently is because we didn’t attack with wingers. We attack with full backs wide and players in the middle. “His impact was much better than Old Trafford. Old Trafford was not good. Today [Saturday] he had the ball and stretched the defence, arrived at the byline. Jeremy in the final third he is unstoppable and today I am really pleased that he played really good.” – Pep Guardiola on Jeremy Doku

Guardiola also discussed Josko Gvardiol, who has recently been forced to play at centre-back due to injuries elsewhere, and Nico O’Reilly, a central midfielder/No 10 by trade who has deputised at left-back.

“Yeah. I like him, especially with the build-up with the left. He’s fast, so fast, going behind. I think Ruben [Dias] and him as a person, they are so generous, so they talk a lot, especially Ruben, and I think they are doing a really, really good partnership, so he’s an option. We’ll see if we buy, I don’t think we’re going to or that the club needs centre defenders, because we have a lot, and we bought two young ones in winter, but we’ll see. The important thing is to have a player who can play there, and can play in left back, and that is so important for us.” – Pep Guardiola on Josko Gvardiol

“The impact has been good. Now we have one game a week, so Nico has to recover, has to see if he can play every three days, three days like, for example, Bernardo has proven or Kevin [De Bruyne] has proven, or Ruben [Dias] has proven. So I don’t know if these young players are able to play three games a week during months and months and months. But he’s a reality already, I admire a lot the fact that he’s playing a position he’s never played before. “He’s learning, of course he has to improve, but with the ball, he’s good, you know, playing there. But, of course, his position is… I’m pretty sure if he plays attacking midfield, every cross he is at the penalty spot. It’s what I like as attacking midfielders. I’m pretty sure. Otherwise, you don’t score the goals like he’s scored so far. He likes to be there, has a good shot, and quality in small spaces. And he’s helping us, you know, for the problems that we had in the set pieces. His structure helps.” – Pep Guardiola on Nico O’Reilly

Manuel Akanji and Phil Foden were both back on the bench at Goodison Park, but Ederson, as expected, missed out.

Guardiola previously couldn’t tell us if the goalkeeper had any chance of recovering for City’s second Gameweek 33 fixture.

Nathan Ake (foot), John Stones (abductor), Rodri (knee) and Erling Haaland (ankle) remain sidelined.

ASTON VILLA

Unai Emery is set to have a fully-fit squad for Tuesday’s trip to the Etihad.

The Spaniard previously confirmed Pau Torres, Lamare Bogarde and Leon Bailey have not suffered injuries, despite not being selected in the matchday squad to face Newcastle United.

Discussing the tie, Emery said:

“We can’t stop. We’re involved in our key moment in the season. Through the Premier League, we are trying to get our first objective in 38 matches. Tomorrow is day 34 against Manchester City, one of the teams contending to be in the top four or top five. They want to win the title, but this year has been more difficult for them. “My respect for them is massive, as always. We are ready. Every player and every worker here in Aston Villa is so, so focused in the moment we’re in. Tomorrow we will prepare the match as well as possible, and the players will all be available for tomorrow.” – Unai Emery

