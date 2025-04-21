24
Team News April 21

FPL Gameweek 33 team news: Guardiola + Emery deliver updates

Manchester City and Aston Villa meet at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, with just a point separating the two teams. Pep Guardiola and Unai Emery both delivered updates on Monday, with the headline quotes in the article below.

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola’s presser took the form of an embargoed section filmed in the aftermath of Saturday’s win over Everton.

As a result, team news was in short supply.

The Spaniard did have something to say about Jeremy Doku, however.

“I have been so unfair with him in the last games. I remember the games with Spurs away and Brighton, without him they would be impossible. The only reason he has not played recently is because we didn’t attack with wingers. We attack with full backs wide and players in the middle.

“His impact was much better than Old Trafford. Old Trafford was not good. Today [Saturday] he had the ball and stretched the defence, arrived at the byline. Jeremy in the final third he is unstoppable and today I am really pleased that he played really good.” – Pep Guardiola on Jeremy Doku

Guardiola also discussed Josko Gvardiol, who has recently been forced to play at centre-back due to injuries elsewhere, and Nico O’Reilly, a central midfielder/No 10 by trade who has deputised at left-back.

“Yeah. I like him, especially with the build-up with the left. He’s fast, so fast, going behind. I think Ruben [Dias] and him as a person, they are so generous, so they talk a lot, especially Ruben, and I think they are doing a really, really good partnership, so he’s an option. We’ll see if we buy, I don’t think we’re going to or that the club needs centre defenders, because we have a lot, and we bought two young ones in winter, but we’ll see. The important thing is to have a player who can play there, and can play in left back, and that is so important for us.” – Pep Guardiola on Josko Gvardiol

“The impact has been good. Now we have one game a week, so Nico has to recover, has to see if he can play every three days, three days like, for example, Bernardo has proven or Kevin [De Bruyne] has proven, or Ruben [Dias] has proven. So I don’t know if these young players are able to play three games a week during months and months and months. But he’s a reality already, I admire a lot the fact that he’s playing a position he’s never played before.

“He’s learning, of course he has to improve, but with the ball, he’s good, you know, playing there. But, of course, his position is… I’m pretty sure if he plays attacking midfield, every cross he is at the penalty spot. It’s what I like as attacking midfielders. I’m pretty sure. Otherwise, you don’t score the goals like he’s scored so far. He likes to be there, has a good shot, and quality in small spaces. And he’s helping us, you know, for the problems that we had in the set pieces. His structure helps.” – Pep Guardiola on Nico O’Reilly

Manuel Akanji and Phil Foden were both back on the bench at Goodison Park, but Ederson, as expected, missed out.

Guardiola previously couldn’t tell us if the goalkeeper had any chance of recovering for City’s second Gameweek 33 fixture.

Nathan Ake (foot), John Stones (abductor), Rodri (knee) and Erling Haaland (ankle) remain sidelined.

READ MORE: FPL notes: O’Reilly the new Gvardiol + £3.8m defender reappears

ASTON VILLA

Unai Emery is set to have a fully-fit squad for Tuesday’s trip to the Etihad.

The Spaniard previously confirmed Pau Torres, Lamare Bogarde and Leon Bailey have not suffered injuries, despite not being selected in the matchday squad to face Newcastle United.

Discussing the tie, Emery said:

“We can’t stop. We’re involved in our key moment in the season. Through the Premier League, we are trying to get our first objective in 38 matches. Tomorrow is day 34 against Manchester City, one of the teams contending to be in the top four or top five. They want to win the title, but this year has been more difficult for them.

“My respect for them is massive, as always. We are ready. Every player and every worker here in Aston Villa is so, so focused in the moment we’re in. Tomorrow we will prepare the match as well as possible, and the players will all be available for tomorrow.” – Unai Emery

READ MORE: FPL notes: Watkins “fuming”, Villa rampant + Newcastle’s off-day

  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    Salaaah!

    1. Bonus magnet
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Assist?

  2. theodosios
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    26.12.2024. Chelsea - Fulham 1:2 (16.min 1-0, 82.min 1-1, 95.min 1-2)

    20.04.2025. Fulham - Chelsea 1:2 ( 20.min 1-0, 83.min 1-1, 93.min 1-2)

    Interesting...

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Do one for Southampton vs Leicester mate

  3. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    A KDB second start in midweek then. Cheers Pep

  4. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    Do you reckon Forest will qualify for CL or looking unlikely now?

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Feels likely they'll just about run out of gas.

    2. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Outside. They are massively over performing their expected stats having massively underperformed their expected stats last year. Even if you hate expected stats most teams revert towards them in the long term.

    3. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Unlikely.

      Can't defend now I've got 2 of their defenders.

      Over performing in attack until regression to the mean

  5. Threat Level Midnight
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    My Foden captain was a;ways a bad move but could somehow still workout. (It won't)

  6. mookie
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    FFS user logic
    Palmer - 13 points in the last 4 = utter rubbish
    Salah - 14 points in the last 4(No goal from open play in the last 6. On same number of open play goals 3 as Cucurella in the last 10. Made Darwin look like a legend of the game yesterday) = absolutely essential
    Saka - 11 points in the last 4 = 2nd, 3rd and 4th coming of messiah

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Palmer hasnt got a goal in ages. too much exaggeration here

      most didnt even captain saka but he was extremely unlucky vs ipswich. same for Salah vs leicester. if we're just basing judgments on 4 matches murphy would be a better pick than all

      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        So when Saka and Salah miss chances is a matter of luck, but when Palmer does is because he's rubbish. Should've known, it was so obvious.

        1. El Presidente
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          But he has been total rubbish. Subbed off at HT in the Conference League. C'mon...

          1. Nightcrawler
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            yeah im starting to think this is a joke maybe

        2. Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          missing chances in a few games is luck... missing chances for months is just poor form. Nobody actually thinks palmer is a rubbish player but his form is rubbish. fancy him to do well vs everton though

          saka just scored vs real madrid and is coming back from an injury. Salah plays like this all the time then gets hauls. when was the last time palmer even scored in the league? why pick out of just 4 games where Saka's minutes have been managed heavily?

      2. mookie
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Took last 4 because then it's when people dropped him on WC.

        1. Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          so u shd talk about his form before those 4 weeks no? thats the data that was available to people then

          saka had the dgw so understandable why people got him. salah vs palmer 4 weeks ago was a no brainer

          1. mookie
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Aren't "people" calling him rubbish now?

            1. mookie
              • 11 Years
              just now

              ....isn't this the data we have to use?

        2. El Presidente
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          No, people drop him on WC because he has 2.58 ppm 8n the last 12.

    2. El Presidente
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      That's quite funny but then you actually watch the matches... and Palmer has been absolute rubbish, nowhere near is level last season. Salah has dropped off a bit but he's still there, involved... Saka just returned from long-term injury and still managed a huge xGi before he was subbed off. Completely different realities mate.

    3. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Hmm, my patience has run thin with Palmer.

      He was a differential for me for many weeks but never delivered.

      Saka seemed unlucky last game, but his minutes risk is frustrating.

      Salah maybe should have hauled big last game

  7. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    BOU pen taker: Evanilson or Kluivert?

