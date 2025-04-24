152
Pro Pundits April 24

FPL Q&A – Free Hit special: Best Newcastle picks, Trent + more

Eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar hosts a Free Hit special of his Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Q&A.

Triple Captain Assistant Manager

With a large chunk of the FPL community activating their Free Hit chip this week, this week’s Q&A will focus primarily on players to pick for Gameweek 34. 

Q: Which Newcastle United trio should you pick on a Free Hit?

Which Newcastle assets to buy before Double Gameweek 32? 7

(via AJAX HAMSTERDAM)

A: Newcastle have scored 35 goals at home this season, with only Manchester City (39) more prolific on home turf. Ipswich Town are 18th for shots in the box conceded (378), so the fixture is one you want to double up on in attack.

The Tractor Boys are also the third-lowest scorers (33) in the division, so defensive investment is also warranted in their opposition. 

Alexander Isak (£9.6m) is an obvious inclusion, so let’s move on to other positions.

MIDFIELDERS

No midfielder has had more shots in the box (18) than Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) over the last six Gameweeks, while only Mohamed Salah (£13.8m, nine) and Marcus Rashford (£6.7m, six) have racked up more big chances than his five. With four goals and four assists, he has been the Magpies’ standout player over the aforementioned period, but it is obviously pertinent to mention that these were largely in games without Antony Gordon (£7.4m) available, which boosted his minutes significantly.

With the England international on the bench for the last two games, and Newcastle losing 4-1, it is anybody’s guess which two of the trio of Jacob Murphy (£5.2m), Barnes and Gordon start against the Tractor Boys. Murphy has started every game for the Magpies since Gameweek 14 and has averaged 6.5 FPL points per match over that period. Early substitutes are the norm but given what he offers defensively on the right wing, I think he is probably the most secure starter. Even then, a substitution around the 60th minute is likely.

Gordon is not the kind of player who will be content to warm the bench for an extended period – and the loss to Aston Villa could be the perfect excuse to bring him back into the team. However, given the electric form of Barnes, I think he is potentially undroppable for Newcastle at the moment.

So of the trio, I think Gordon is a no-go, Murphy is the one most secure for minutes, and Barnes is the high-ceiling pick. Take your pick depending on your rank goals and risk appetite.

It’s worth mentioning that Barnes wasn’t seen in training ground images in midweek but it may be that the club photographer was merely being selective with the snaps! One to listen out for in Jason Tindall’s presser.

DEFENDERS

In defence, Kieran Trippier (£5.6m) is taking a large chunk of their set pieces and has created 10 chances over the last six Gameweeks. Only Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.0m, 12) and Pedro Porro (£5.3m, 13) fare better. However, it is worth mentioning that not a single one of these attempted assists was classified as a ‘big chance’ created by Opta. He is relying primarily on set pieces for his creativity.

On the opposite side, Tino Livramento (£4.6m) has attempted nine assists and crafted two ‘big chances’. He’s the one getting more forward in open play and in a game where Newcastle are likely to dominate the ball, I think he would be my defensive pick. 

Fabian Schar (£5.5m) is obviously popular with two goals and seven shots over the same period but I just back open-play threat more than set pieces. Schar was also taken off as a precaution because of hamstring discomfort last weekend, and hasn’t been sighted in training this week.

Nick Pope (£4.9m) is a decent option, as well. Defensive spots are precious this week and with some uncertainty about the Wolverhampton Wanderers starting goalkeeper, he is an easy go-to if needed.

Q: Thoughts on Trent Alexander-Arnold as a pick? Risky with Conor Bradley playing well or will he be straight back into the starting XI?

FPL notes: Slot on Trent, Salah unlucky + Leicester relegated

(via SUN JIHAI)

A: No defender has taken more shots (39) than Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) this season, while he trails only Leif Davis (£4.2m) and Porro (54 each) for attempted assists (51). He is also joint-top for big chances created (13).

It’s quite clear from the underlying numbers that Alexander-Arnold is the highest ceiling defensive asset in the game, capable of a haul in any fixture. The question really is: do we think he starts?

Arsenal’s midweek result means that Liverpool need only a draw to seal the title this weekend. I think Arne Slot will go with his strongest, most experienced team and put his faith in the players who have played a big role in the Reds’ march to the title. 

Trent showed no signs of rustiness and there were occasions when Conor Bradley (£4.7m) looked defensively suspect against the Foxes. Given the magnitude of the occasion, I think Slot will risk Trent from the start. This, of course, is dependent on what we hear from Slot in the press conference tomorrow. 

I think he’s a great pick but there are also other very good defenders with attacking potential this week. Despite having a firm focus on the UEFA Europa League, Tottenham Hotspur are capable of scoring (and conceding) against anybody. So, if you want to look elsewhere given the minutes risk and better clean sheet odds, that’s understandable too. 

Q: Which players would be the core of a Gameweek 34 Free Hit?

FPL notes: Cunha impact, Son injury update, Bradley impresses

(via @FplDanilo)

A: I think amongst the forwards, Matheus Cunha (£6.9m) and Isak are locks given they’re on penalties and at home against two promoted sides. The third forward spot could also be a fifth midfielder; I think there is room for variability there.

In midfield, Salah has been extremely unlucky not to get more points recently. He is still top for big chances (nine) amongst midfielders over the last six Gameweeks.

I think the other three spots are open for debate: Luis Diaz (£7.5m), Cole Palmer (£10.6m), Barnes/Murphy, Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m), Bryan Mbeumo (£8.0m), Justin Kluivert (£6.0m) etc are all good picks but none I would say are absolutely ‘essential’ selections.

I think the only lock in defence would be Ait-Nouri, especially with uncertainty around Wolves’ goalkeeper.

Newcastle’s defence warrants investment, be it Schar/Trippier/Livramento/Pope.

Ryan Sessegnon’s (£4.1m) role on the wing as an ‘OOP’ defender has huge appeal as well, but there is some minutes risk there with Harry Wilson (£5.2m) and Adama Traore (£4.5m) lurking.

Chelsea and Liverpool defences also appeal with their home fixtures, and clear motivation to get points on the board. With Chelsea, Reece James (£4.8m) is the punty pick while Marc Cucurella (£5.4m) offers the goal threat.

Liverpool have the secure pick in Virgil van Dijk (£6.6m) with the risky one in Trent. It’s all about your rank goals and risk appetite at this stage of the season.

My own Free Hit draft will follow this article, so you can see which of the above names I’m favouring in Gameweek 34.

We also discussed the best Free Hit picks team by team and position-wise in this week’s episode of The FPL Wire. You can check it out here.

  1. Mane Mane Mane
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    I’ve really messed up here with having my assistant manager chip still playing so I can’t use my free hit for this week. It’s currently on Glasner but if you were to choose one manager for this week who would you go for. I don’t need to gain rank as I’m top by about 60 points but I just want someone where I’m not taking a big risk now. Any options?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Probably the same teams folks are targeting on FH34:

      Howe v IPS (H)
      Slot v TOT (H)
      Pereira v LEI (H)
      Hurzeler v WHU (H)
      Silva v sou (A)

      Table bonus - Frank v nfo (A)

    2. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Slot

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Easy. Howe.

    4. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      I know you didn't want to take a risk but table bonus is pretty good this week
      Along with Frank, there's
      Moyes away to Chelsea
      Amorim away to Bournemouth
      Potter away to Brighton

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        I don't think I would consider Amorim this GW with possible rotation due to important midweek Europa League game

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        When in doubt

        Back Moyes for AM bonus points.

        An Everton draw wouldn't be a surprise

    5. mookie
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Odds wise(to win):
      Howe - 1,19
      Slot - 1,24
      Pereira - 1,50
      Maresca - 1,57
      Hurzeler - 1,62
      Silva - 1,62
      Iraola - 1,63

      Assuming you have 3 Newcastle, I'd just pick Slot.

      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Sorry for the naive question, but is it the lower the number, the more expected the team is to win?

        Open Controls
        1. mookie
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          Yes

    6. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      The answer from me is Frank. And it's not that close either.

      Open Controls
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Cheers for the responses guys, I have 3 Newcastle so I think the safety option will be to go Slot I reckon

  2. JonnyOnionRings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    On the members area when filtering for crosses and key passes, does Key passes conceded (left) indicate this is good for the opposition Right winger and is Key passes conceded right the same but for the opposition left winger?

    Thanks.

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      I've had the same problem. I mistakenly brought in Schade against Leicester because of this. It's not clear at all.

    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Hey JonnyOnionRings, 'Key Passes Conceded' in the 'Defending' tab is the defending team's own flank. So, for instance, key passes conceded on the left are good for the opposition right winger.

      It's perhaps easier visualised in the team profiles section.

      As an example, Ipswich's key passes conceded in GW33 were 11 (left), 4 (centre) and 5 (right).

      If you go to Ipswich's team profile page (https://members.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/team-profiles/ipswich-town/), and select 'Chances Created Conceded (Assists in green)' from the drop-down menu, you can see exactly where the opposition chances were created (lots from Saka, White and Odegaard on Arsenal's right/Ipswich's left).

      1. JonnyOnionRings
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        Amazing! Thanks for the clarification!

  3. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    On FH which one to bring in?

    A. Evanilson
    B. Welbeck

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      B, but I would have Kluivert in midfield too. as then you get two penalty takers.

  4. dshv
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    90% FH done? Suggestions?

    Sanchez
    Taa nouri sessegnon
    Salah murphy barnes kluivert diaz
    Isak cunha

    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      I'd drop Murphy, bring in Welbeck and play a 3-4-3.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      No bench, no comment.

      1. dshv
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        haha Hi knight,

        Areola Wood Williams Milenkovic.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          Nice

    3. Babit1967
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Same attack as myself gl

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        I’m so sorry.

  5. Big Mike
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    I'm free hitting in 34 and playing a 3-4-3. Which 3 defenders are the best pick?

    A) Trent + Trippier + RAN
    B) Trent + Trippier + Sessegnon
    C) Trent + Sessegnon + RAN
    D) Trippier + RAN + Sessegnon
    E) Other

    I may switch Trippier for Livramento.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      C

      1. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Why no Trippier?

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 5 mins ago

          I’m sorry, I wasn’t prepared for follow-up questioning.

          1. Big Mike
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 55 mins ago

            I'm curious to know your reasoning on the matter, Mr. The Knights Templar..........

            1. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 37 mins ago

              Prefer Newcastle attackers, TAA (if playing) and the other two lollygaggers. I will post mine team below to show I mineself have no Newcastle defence and that mine advice is provided in good faith.

    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Need words from Slot on TAA. "Trent ready to start" or I'd avoid.

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      A

    4. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      A

  6. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Surely these weren’t the best questions to answer, Zophar!

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      All your questions are coming up in tomes listed Vol II-XII 🙂

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        The Collected Works of TKT has been on the bestseller list for years now!

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      I think he's still digesting the tyre question.

  7. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    70 points behind in ML, both will be FH this week and then I have TC & BB to use still.

    I'm going to have to try and have a different FH to him, what do you think of the below draft:

    Leno
    Ait-Nouri / TAA / Trippier
    Gordon / Palmer / Salah / Fernandes / Mitoma
    Isak / Cunha

    Benda / Jimenez / James / Kerkez

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Personally I would concentrate on bringing in those players who you think will score the most points and try to ignore your mini league rival. The likelihood is that he will FH too, so in order to pick a different team you would need to see what players he is bringing in before the deadline, which I doubt you will.

      So to answer your question about the draft, I'd drop Gordon, Palmer, Bruno, Mitoma and Jimenez for Diaz, Mbeumo, Kluivert and Welbeck plus another midfielder. Bench your other midfielder pick and play a 3-4-3.

      Don't pick differential players for the sake of pulling back points as they may not play or haul as much as those players with better fixtures.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        He does need an edge to haul back in 70 points and a FH provides that flexibility.

        1. Big Mike
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          True, but it could backfire and he may end up falling further behind. Concentrating on players that have the potential to haul as opposed to differential players is the best option for me, as he could still pull some points back. It's unlikely that his rival would pick exactly the same players on FH anyway, so those players that his rival doesn't pick will become differential.

      2. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        yeah some fair points, but ultimately to catch anything i have to take some chances and pick players who won't be the staple picks (he will go for them) and hope that my differentials score bigger. I don't think my TC & BB will be enough to claw back 70 points on their own.

        I guess the balance is not going too punty! maybe the above draft has too many punts so there is a middle ground i need to try and find.

        thanks for the feedback, much appreciated

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Bruno, Mitoma and perhaps Gordon are your 3 differentials, otherwise it's a core FH team.

      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        ^this
        Bruno and Mitoma vs Mbeumo and Kluivert.
        Maybe Gordon vs Barnes/Murphy as well.

      2. Big Mike
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Bruno may have his minutes managed in preparation for the European game and Gordon isn't necessarily a starter. He may not come on until the game is already won which could be after 60 minutes, by which times Barnes could be sitting on a 19 pointer. As for Mitoma, I'd rather have Welbeck, especially now that Pedro is suspended. He'll be on penalties too.

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          I agree with this

  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Newcastle United are delighted to confirm that Eddie Howe has returned to his duties at the club’s Training Centre.

    Eddie had recently been hospitalised with pneumonia and has now returned to work after a period of recovery.

    https://x.com/NUFC/status/1915325431311483097?t=zl01MuEbreBzq5JF0nQNrA&s=19

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      A bright chink of light in this crap GW.

    2. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Great. He'll go straight into my first 11.

  9. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    GW34 anytime scorer odds:

    Isak: 61%
    Salah: 58%
    Cunha: 45%
    Wood: 43%
    Jota: 42%
    Jimenez: 42%
    Palmer: 40%
    Evanilson: 40%
    Barnes: 40%
    Muniz: 39%
    Larsen: 37%
    Gakpo: 36%
    Diaz: 36%
    Welbeck: 36%
    Jackson: 35%
    Gordon: 35%
    Dango: 33%
    Kluivert: 32%
    Murphy: 29%
    Mbeumo: 29%
    Gibbs-White: 29%
    Semenyo: 28%
    Mitoma: 28%
    Munetsi: 27%
    Wissa: 27%
    Madueke: 27%
    Sarabia: 26%
    Minteh: 26%
    Iwobi: 26%

    Probability based on player starting. Source: Oddschecker

    1. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      They'd have done well offering those sort of odds on Palmer these past few months

    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Hmmm..., Jackson ahead of Kluivert and Mbeumo, going against Keane.

    3. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Great. I'll play the top 10 players in a 0-4-6 formation.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        It could pay off

        A BB in a FH week with a double chip could be good

        Maybe the surprise chip should have been a double chip play, chip? So a treble chip.

    4. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Dango ahead of Kluivert?

  10. Babit1967
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    So who is everyone captaining then?

    A) Isak
    B) Salah
    C) Cunha

    For me it’s A or B, I think Newcastle score more than Pool but these are the sort of games that Salah will produce a haul in.

    1. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours ago

      B for me mainly because of the extra points midfielders pick up. All probably good options, inevitably at least two of them will blank. Thats the game.

      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Also, you'd expect Salah to play 10-15 minutes more than Isak.

    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Going Salah too.

      Can see an early Isak substitution if Newcastle are cruising.

    3. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Salah all day long. Pool have the opportunity to win the title v Spurs, and so will go all in for the win. I can see 5+ goals in this game.

      B)

    4. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Salah, hoping he finally finds the net/form again.

    5. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Salah

    6. Make United Great Again
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      C

  11. Jullepuu
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Seems like more people are going with 3-4-3 with their free hit rather than 3-5-2. Why is that? I have always thought that 3-5-2 is more favourable

    1. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Bonus shifted towards rewarding strikers more this season assuming they score of course.

      1. Jullepuu
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Oh yeah, kinda forgot about that actually. Cheers

    2. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Playing 3 strikers opens up the opportunity to attack the leagues worst teams in Saints, Ipswich, Leicester, Spurs and West Ham.

      1. Jullepuu
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        I don't think that's formation related. It can be done just as well with 3-5-2

        1. Big Mike
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Not for me. Isak, Cunha and Welbeck in a 3-4-3 is better than having just two and trying to cover the one that you drop with a midfielder. Wolves don't really have a standout midfield option, and Mitoma isn't enough to cover the Brighton attack on his own imo as Welbeck has penalties. The Toon midfield is different, but then everyone else will have either Barnes or Murphy.

    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      I think Welbeck will do well and want Cunha and Isak so no trainer for me 🙂

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        No brainer lol

      2. Jullepuu
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Sure. I have more faith in Larsen than Welbeck

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          That means double up with cunha. Why not 🙂 just have to follow my gut on this one

  12. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Does Moyes make the same mistake by starting Keane at CB this weekend?

    “I think Tarky coming off was a big change in the game, it really did. I think it changed a lot of things and it shouldn’t have, but it did.

    We could have done it today but we felt we’d be changing two positions instead of one at the time, so we stuck with what we thought would have been the right decision.” – David Moyes on potentially switching Jake O’Brien to centre-half

    I hope Moyes shifts O'Brien to CB and starts Patterson RB.

    Alternatively switch to 3ATB Branthwaite/Keane/O'Brien and Patterson/Mykolenko as WBs

  13. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Leno
    Semedo, Ait-Nouri, Toti
    Palmer, Salah, Jota, Diaz
    Jackson, Wood, Isak

    Sanchez, Murphy, Sessegnon, Kerkez

    Tis called the Winterfell Defence! No comments please, tis posted for the community to admire only.

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      No comment.

    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      This should be behind a paywall

      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        +1

    3. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Ah... Ye Olde Dire Wolves defence.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Please also note the Liverpool Girth!

  14. dshv
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Play Wood or Kluivert ?

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Wood

  15. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Okay I think I've ruled out Chris Wood from my striker choices. It's down to 2.

    A) Cunha
    B) Wissa

    Cunha has better underlying stats, set pieces and Leicester this week. Wissa works better for my team structure and fixture coverage, and is in better form. I have the option to do Cunha in this week and in GW35 do Cunha > Wissa as well. Is this fixture for Cunha worth that much? Maybe I just keep Cunha and play vs City next week (assuming Saka will be benched in 35).

    Very difficult choices. I'm undecided still. Anyone have a strong opinion for one or the other?

    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Exactly the same dilemma for me - leaning slightly towards Wissa but Cunha this week feels like a "must have" to counter all the FH teams
      So I'm still undecided LOL - whoever I bring in will be to the end of the season for me, which makes it even harder.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Jackson!

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Cunha then Wissa looks the play, assuming no injuries etc.

    3. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      I'm embarrassed to say, Ndiaye keeps on sneaking into my WC team, somehow!

    4. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Is this a free hit choice or free transfer?

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        FT. If it's for one week Cunha is clear imo.

        1. Big Mike
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Totally agree, Camzy. I take it you already have Mbeumo.

          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Yes but that doesn't make a difference to my decision.

    5. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Hey Camzy. Why did you rule out Welbeck out of interest? He should be nailed with JP suspended. Just the opposition?

      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Ignore this. Just sent you’re not on FH

      2. Silecro
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Welbeck is great choice for this week (for free hitters) but tough fixtures after that, so not ideal choice for free transfer

    6. Black Knights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      I'm not passing up Cunha v Leicester, and then will decide if i want to use another FT to move him to Wissa in 35 (i might). Will also have Mbeumo but the double up til 38 looks nice.

  16. mookie
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    If Pool become champs this week, what kind of rotation do you expect vs. Chelsea next week?

    1. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Mixture of some players. Salah still to start however

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Are there squad members that need more game time to get a winners medal?

      Other than that ... they'll mix it up in all likelihood.

      They can hit 94 points but there's no real merit in that I suppose.

    3. RichardNixon
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      The likes of Gakpo, Jota, Nunez, Elliott, Jones, Chiesa will presumably get more minutes in the remainder of the season, which means less minutes for the other attackers.

      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        I think they'll be on the beach. They don't strike me as a team who are bothered about momentum and points totals. Its unusual on the momentum front to have champions who have no other final on the horizon. Get a nice long break into some of those who've had long seasons.

    4. mookie
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Cheers all!

  17. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Elanga or mgw?

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Elanga

  18. Jimmy B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Interesting gameweek for Assman with 7 of the 8 fixtures having table bonus on the line. Mines long gone but if I had it preference would probably be on Frank vs NFO because it comes after the cup semi final which might break them a bit mentally and physically. Next best is probably Moyes again. Can see them frustrating Chelsea potentially.

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      If you have AssMan this week you can't FH though. That's an enormous downside considering most teams are crippled quite badly from doublers in 33 and then will likely have to burn another FT to swap manager.

      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Yes very true. I doubt many will be playing for the reasons you said but its interesting we've got so many fixtures where there are 5+ places apart in the league table.

        1. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          It was very nearly a full house by the way, only GD stopped Wolves being 1 higher vs Leicester

  19. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Any good for a FH team?

    Not sure on Sanchez and Welbeck maybe Evalvinson?

    Sanchez
    Sess / Ait-Nourri / Livramento
    Salh / Diaz / Jota / Barnes
    Isak / Cunha / Welbeck

    Sels | Kluivert | Cucurella | Kerkez

    Thanks

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Yes, looks nice. Welbeck an interesting differential. Think I prefer EvaNilson, he’s Brazilian you know.

    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Triple 'Pool mids is a bit much for me considering Leicester restricted them to a solitary goal last week.

      Mine is similar otherwise, but I think I'm going Sels in goal to cover the highly-owned Forest defence.

    3. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Pretty much the same FH team I'm looking at, apart from having either Leno or Sa / Bentley in goal.

    4. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Prefer one of Kluivert or Evanilson to Welbeck as Man Utd have no interest in the league any more. The rest looks great.

  20. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    How's she (FH) looking?

    Sels
    RAN - Cucu - Kerkez
    Salah - Diaz - Barnes - Kluivert
    Isak - Cunha - Evanilson

    Pope - Iwobi - Trent - Robinson

    1. luk46
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      nice I would put trent in the 11 and prefer larsen and welbeck but got a feeling evanilson will score so its good

      1. Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Thanks. I just went for the safe picks minutes wise in D. Perhaps unlikely but there is a chance Trent gets benched again .

    2. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Looks good. Kluivert probably enough cover for BOU attack so I would go with Welbeck, home match, good fixture and on pens

      1. Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Thanks. Yeah Welbeck and Eva was a 50/50 call. I like Welbeck's prospects with no Pedro but wonder if Potter will go ultra defensive for this one. Man U on the other hand could be rotating big before their EL semi.

  21. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Not seen Mbuemo in many FH drafts.
    I currently have him and Palmer.

    Could switch to another Newcastle and Kluivert (alongside Salah and Diaz), but wondered why not many people appear to be getting him

    1. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Probably the fact its Forest away. It comes down to how much weight you put on fixtures and predictability of those fixtures in a single gw vs just chucking players who can score points in any given week. Difficult conundrum.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      He's a good option and in my squad still.

    3. luk46
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      forest away is a pretty difficult game and the chance of a haul aint high compared to other players in 34

      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        35 mins ago

        I'm not on FH but if I was I'd probably mix and match. Go for a few solely on fixture basis but still have a few solid FPL picks not fixture related. We all accept its a game of high variance, especially in 1 week and we might think a certain team have a great fixture and punt heavy on them and they blank. Sometimes the best picks in the game are just the 90 minute set piece takers like Mbeumo. Cunha, Isak, Salah etc obviously fall into both categories so are no brainers. I'd rather have Mbeumo than an Iwobi or someone like probabbly regardless of fixture. Some will just go hail mary and put 9 of their 11 as playing the bottom 3 and I get that angle too as chances are at least 1 of them will get pumped this gameweek.

    4. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      I'm free hitting Mbeumo in but not Palmer. Diaz or Kluivert are better options imo.

  22. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    How would you improve this FH team?

    Sels
    RAN TAA Trippier
    Salah Diaz Barnes Iwobi
    Isak Cunha Wood

    Leno Kluivert Kerkez Robinson

    1. luk46
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      dont like iwobi and wood kinda boring but looks good

      1. basilfawlty
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Who would you get instead?

    2. luk46
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      kluivert or murphy over iwobi and one of larsen welbeck evanilson jimenez over wood for me

    3. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Iwobi > Mbeumo
      Wood > Welbeck

  23. V-2 Schneiderlin
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    anyone considering taking a hit to field a team this week and holding on to FH for a possible DGW later? The question is will a hit be recouped by using the FH later.
    What do you think?:

    A. take -8 to field 10 players
    B. take -12 to field 11 players
    C. use FH this week

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      C

    2. luk46
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      C

    3. Make United Great Again
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      C

    4. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      No. FH for me as I have 8 players blanking.

  24. Make United Great Again
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Kepa
    RAN Liveramento Sess
    Salah Diaz Palmer Barnes
    Raul Isak Cunha(C)

    Leno, Kluivert, Cucu, VVD.

    Locked in and good to go. Good luck everyone

  25. luk46
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    I got Barnes + Isak and feel like this decision can be massive…

    A - Trippier + Kluivert
    B - Sessegnon + Murphy

    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      I'd go Kluivert and would toss a coin for the defender, as I suspect that both Toon and Fulham will concede.

      1. luk46
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        murphy might get 60-70 mins but can do a lot of damage but kluivert gets 90 and is on pens so its close
        sessegnon high ceiling and Im willing to take that risk at 400k I think

  26. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW33 (45 teams)

    Safety score = 72
    Top score = 93

    18 teams eliminated, 27 teams through to GW34
    Up to 42% out or minimum 12 out next GW
    Congrats to the Final 27! (in green) - https://prnt.sc/6W11ykWPo_-b

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS needs some updating.

    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Thanks TM - great competition. KDB losing the bonus point cost me.

      Hope the rest of the season goes well for you

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Cheers mate, great season for you with a personal best on the way if you can survive the FH crew.

      2. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        What a crap birthday pressie getting kicked out of LMS. Well done getting so far mate. Top work!

  27. MetallicaJack93
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Would you change anything about this fh and is the bench correct?

    Leno
    Taa Cucu Ait Nouri
    Salah Diaz Kluivert Murphy Barnes
    Cunha Isak
    Kepa Raul Sessegnon Milenkovic

    1. luk46
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      sessegnon over cucu for me with a different gk

      1. MetallicaJack93
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Raul on the bench and keep the other attackers?

  28. Powers106
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Any changes you’d suggest to my GW34 BB? Biggest question is Sessegnon… (5 FT and -4)

    The * is the transfers in - for the players who blank in GW34 - but also need to think longer term…

    Sels* - Verbruggen
    Kerkez - RAN* - Konate - Sessegnon* - Trippier
    Salah - B. Fernandes - Mbeumo* - Bruno G. - Kluivert
    Wood* - Isak - Cunha*

    Thanks!

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Looks good. Sessegnon can just be benched going forward if he ends up losing his place longer term as he doesn't take up any funds.

  29. Nuka Girl
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Which is the best combo.
    Striker for rest of season
    A) Wood & N.Williams
    B) Wissa & Ait Nouri

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      1. Nuka Girl
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers.

  30. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    42 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A Konate
    B Cucurella
    C Livramento
    D Milenkovic

    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

