FPL April 25

Iwobi, Cunha, Murphy: FPL price change predictions for April 26

We’ve a new widget on the Fantasy Football Scout home page, which details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.

But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.

And here is who is close to doing so at 02:30 BST on Saturday 26 April

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: APRIL 26

Risers
Fallers
PlayerTeamPriceProgressTonight
IwobiFUL5.5m
163.4%
 Very Likely
CunhaWOL6.9m
126.2%
 Very Likely
J.MurphyNEW5.2m
122.6%
 Very Likely
PopeNEW4.9m
109.9%
 Very Likely
TrippierNEW5.6m
106.5%
 Very Likely
BowenWHU7.5m
104.1%
 Very Likely
MilenkovićNFO5.1m
103.9%
 Very Likely
WissaBRE6.5m
100.4%
 Very Likely
VirgilLIV6.6m
99.6%
 Likely
SessegnonFUL4.1m
98.2%
 Likely
SchärNEW5.5m
100.3%
 Maybe
SelsNFO5.1m
94.3%
 Maybe
KiwiorARS4.8m
93.2%
 Unlikely
RúbenMCI5.4m
92.2%
 Unlikely
MurilloNFO4.7m
89.3%
 Unlikely
Luis DíazLIV7.5m
79.9%
 Unlikely
RiceARS6.2m
74.4%
 Unlikely
TrossardARS6.7m
72.3%
 Unlikely
CollinsBRE4.5m
70.1%
 Unlikely
BarnesNEW6.0m
61.3%
 Unlikely
KonsaAVL4.4m
63.7%
 Unlikely
AreolaWHU4.2m
61.4%
 Unlikely
Aït-NouriWOL5.0m
56.6%
 Unlikely
MbeumoBRE8.0m
57.0%
 Unlikely
LacroixCRY4.5m
59.0%
 Unlikely
LivramentoNEW4.6m
57.4%
 Unlikely
SpenceTOT4.4m
56.8%
 Unlikely
Strand LarsenWOL5.4m
54.4%
 Unlikely
RobinsonFUL4.8m
53.2%
 Unlikely
BradleyLIV4.7m
54.9%
 Unlikely
MartinelliARS6.5m
55.3%
 Unlikely
JamesCHE4.8m
54.6%
 Unlikely
SchadeBRE5.1m
54.5%
 Unlikely
MitchellCRY4.8m
54.8%
 Unlikely
BranthwaiteEVE4.8m
53.3%
 Unlikely
WelbeckBHA5.5m
51.2%
 Unlikely
FlekkenBRE4.4m
50.4%
 Unlikely
DelapIPS5.6m
49.4%
 Unlikely
JohnsonTOT6.2m
45.5%
 Unlikely
LenoFUL5.0m
43.1%
 Unlikely
PlayerTeamPriceProgressTonight
MatetaCRY7.8m
239.2%
 Very Likely
MarmoushMCI7.7m
234.4%
 Very Likely
MuñozCRY5.3m
171.4%
 Very Likely
I.SarrCRY5.8m
146.3%
 Very Likely
SakaARS10.5m
130.7%
 Very Likely
NwaneriARS4.5m
134.7%
 Very Likely
M.AsensioAVL6.2m
128.1%
 Very Likely
DigneAVL4.5m
123.6%
 Very Likely
DisasiAVL4.2m
118.0%
 Very Likely
EsseCRY4.7m
115.1%
 Very Likely
QuansahLIV3.9m
104.2%
 Very Likely
EcheverriMCI5.9m
104.4%
 Very Likely
GabrielARS6.2m
103.7%
 Very Likely
JarosLIV4.0m
103.1%
 Very Likely
DúbravkaNEW4.1m
102.8%
 Very Likely
B.SoumaréLEI4.4m
103.1%
 Very Likely
JustinLEI4.1m
102.5%
 Very Likely
Calvert-LewinEVE5.4m
99.8%
 Maybe
EzeCRY6.9m
95.9%
 Maybe
C.MiguelNFO4.1m
98.1%
 Maybe
DamsgaardBRE5.0m
97.0%
 Maybe
João PedroBHA5.6m
95.3%
 Maybe
EndoLIV4.6m
94.8%
 Unlikely
Wan-BissakaWHU4.5m
93.9%
 Unlikely
WillockNEW4.7m
91.0%
 Unlikely
MangalaEVE5.0m
90.4%
 Unlikely
BalebaBHA5.0m
89.8%
 Unlikely
BaileyAVL6.2m
86.8%
 Unlikely
CarvalhoBRE4.5m
84.9%
 Unlikely
HillBOU3.9m
81.7%
 Unlikely
RogersAVL5.7m
77.1%
 Unlikely
De Cordova-ReidLEI5.2m
79.8%
 Unlikely
KalajdžićWOL4.8m
78.7%
 Unlikely
PalmerCHE10.6m
79.3%
 Unlikely
F.KadıoğluBHA4.4m
77.1%
 Unlikely
DragusinTOT4.3m
76.5%
 Unlikely
SkippLEI4.7m
76.5%
 Unlikely
Harwood-BellisSOU4.0m
75.6%
 Unlikely
ChiesaLIV6.8m
75.2%
 Unlikely
ArcherSOU4.9m
74.8%
 Unlikely

These numbers will keep changing throughout the day (so keep checking back), responding to transfer market activity on FPL.

You can read all the confirmed changes here.

HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS

You can see these predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.

LiveFPL has launched a Price Change Predictor

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

LiveFPL has launched a Price Change Predictor 1

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.

