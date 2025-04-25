Iwobi, Cunha, Murphy: FPL price change predictions for April 26

We’ve a new widget on the Fantasy Football Scout home page, which details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.

But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.

And here is who is close to doing so at 02:30 BST on Saturday 26 April…

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: APRIL 26

Risers Fallers Player Team Price Progress Tonight Iwobi FUL 5.5m 163.4% Very Likely Cunha WOL 6.9m 126.2% Very Likely J.Murphy NEW 5.2m 122.6% Very Likely Pope NEW 4.9m 109.9% Very Likely Trippier NEW 5.6m 106.5% Very Likely Bowen WHU 7.5m 104.1% Very Likely Milenković NFO 5.1m 103.9% Very Likely Wissa BRE 6.5m 100.4% Very Likely Virgil LIV 6.6m 99.6% Likely Sessegnon FUL 4.1m 98.2% Likely Schär NEW 5.5m 100.3% Maybe Sels NFO 5.1m 94.3% Maybe Kiwior ARS 4.8m 93.2% Unlikely Rúben MCI 5.4m 92.2% Unlikely Murillo NFO 4.7m 89.3% Unlikely Luis Díaz LIV 7.5m 79.9% Unlikely Rice ARS 6.2m 74.4% Unlikely Trossard ARS 6.7m 72.3% Unlikely Collins BRE 4.5m 70.1% Unlikely Barnes NEW 6.0m 61.3% Unlikely Konsa AVL 4.4m 63.7% Unlikely Areola WHU 4.2m 61.4% Unlikely Aït-Nouri WOL 5.0m 56.6% Unlikely Mbeumo BRE 8.0m 57.0% Unlikely Lacroix CRY 4.5m 59.0% Unlikely Livramento NEW 4.6m 57.4% Unlikely Spence TOT 4.4m 56.8% Unlikely Strand Larsen WOL 5.4m 54.4% Unlikely Robinson FUL 4.8m 53.2% Unlikely Bradley LIV 4.7m 54.9% Unlikely Martinelli ARS 6.5m 55.3% Unlikely James CHE 4.8m 54.6% Unlikely Schade BRE 5.1m 54.5% Unlikely Mitchell CRY 4.8m 54.8% Unlikely Branthwaite EVE 4.8m 53.3% Unlikely Welbeck BHA 5.5m 51.2% Unlikely Flekken BRE 4.4m 50.4% Unlikely Delap IPS 5.6m 49.4% Unlikely Johnson TOT 6.2m 45.5% Unlikely Leno FUL 5.0m 43.1% Unlikely 1 2 3 4 Player Team Price Progress Tonight Mateta CRY 7.8m 239.2% Very Likely Marmoush MCI 7.7m 234.4% Very Likely Muñoz CRY 5.3m 171.4% Very Likely I.Sarr CRY 5.8m 146.3% Very Likely Saka ARS 10.5m 130.7% Very Likely Nwaneri ARS 4.5m 134.7% Very Likely M.Asensio AVL 6.2m 128.1% Very Likely Digne AVL 4.5m 123.6% Very Likely Disasi AVL 4.2m 118.0% Very Likely Esse CRY 4.7m 115.1% Very Likely Quansah LIV 3.9m 104.2% Very Likely Echeverri MCI 5.9m 104.4% Very Likely Gabriel ARS 6.2m 103.7% Very Likely Jaros LIV 4.0m 103.1% Very Likely Dúbravka NEW 4.1m 102.8% Very Likely B.Soumaré LEI 4.4m 103.1% Very Likely Justin LEI 4.1m 102.5% Very Likely Calvert-Lewin EVE 5.4m 99.8% Maybe Eze CRY 6.9m 95.9% Maybe C.Miguel NFO 4.1m 98.1% Maybe Damsgaard BRE 5.0m 97.0% Maybe João Pedro BHA 5.6m 95.3% Maybe Endo LIV 4.6m 94.8% Unlikely Wan-Bissaka WHU 4.5m 93.9% Unlikely Willock NEW 4.7m 91.0% Unlikely Mangala EVE 5.0m 90.4% Unlikely Baleba BHA 5.0m 89.8% Unlikely Bailey AVL 6.2m 86.8% Unlikely Carvalho BRE 4.5m 84.9% Unlikely Hill BOU 3.9m 81.7% Unlikely Rogers AVL 5.7m 77.1% Unlikely De Cordova-Reid LEI 5.2m 79.8% Unlikely Kalajdžić WOL 4.8m 78.7% Unlikely Palmer CHE 10.6m 79.3% Unlikely F.Kadıoğlu BHA 4.4m 77.1% Unlikely Dragusin TOT 4.3m 76.5% Unlikely Skipp LEI 4.7m 76.5% Unlikely Harwood-Bellis SOU 4.0m 75.6% Unlikely Chiesa LIV 6.8m 75.2% Unlikely Archer SOU 4.9m 74.8% Unlikely 1 2 3 4

These numbers will keep changing throughout the day (so keep checking back), responding to transfer market activity on FPL.

You can read all the confirmed changes here.

HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS

You can see these predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.