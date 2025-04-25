93
Pro Pundits April 25

Lateriser’s FPL Gameweek 34 Free Hit team draft

In his latest article, two-time Indian Fantasy Premier League (FPL) champion Lateriser reveals his current Free Hit draft for Blank Gameweek 34.

Like many active FPL managers, I am activating my Free Hit this week. Before we start with my picks, keep in mind that it’s only a draft and my mind might change after Friday’s press conferences. I’m still mulling over a couple of positions.

If you’re using this chip and have a really strong feeling about a certain player, go ahead and pick him. Football is a low-event sport, and while the ability to predict points is maybe sustainable over a longer period, there’s a good chance that random occurrences happen in a single Gameweek.

Take the recent example of Arsenal’s trip to Ipswich Town. There is no way that Bukayo Saka (£10.5m) should have come out without any returns, yet it still happened while Leandro Trossard (£6.7m) hauled.

So feel free to listen to that inner voice. What we get here is a no-holds-barred, one-week chip without any long-term consequences. It’s your one time to fly, so do it right.

MY FREE HIT DRAFT

Anyway, that’s all from me. I hope this article helped. Best of luck with your picks, and remember to listen to that inner voice.

  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Spirits be praise, tis behind the orange wall! Meantime, check mine favourite musicians out!

    https://youtu.be/_fhDVVfELsM?feature=shared

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I'm not clicking that after the last one...

    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      58 mins ago

      Mediaeval lute strummers, shield thumpers & caterwaulers.

  2. Fuddled FC
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Who should be benched?

    a) Bowen
    b) Murphy
    c) Diaz
    d) Palmer
    e) Welbeck

    1. Dutchy FPL
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Comes down to some luck.. I would say A (away game) or B (potential reduced minutes)

  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Get ya free hits out for the lads.
    Get ya free hits out.
    Get ya free hits out.
    Get ya free hits out for the lads.
    Get ya free hits out for the lads.

  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    So frustrating. Instead of wasting money on the statsbomb licence, Scout could use that money to get a representative in Slot's press conference and simply ask:

    "Hi Arne. Is Trent fit enough to start a match?"

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Press conference representatives would be a great USP for the scout to have over the Hub as well.

      1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Press accreditation costs a king's ransom. More chance of you going a month without trolling.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Not true. If you actually take the time to watch a press conference in full, you'll know that lots of podcasters and low level local journalists ask questions and get access.

          1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
            • 10 Years
            57 mins ago

            I imagine this is by special invitation from the club. If it was that easy all the press conferences would be filled with any old numpty.

          2. Hairy Potter
            • 10 Years
            50 mins ago

            Why would anyone want to watch a press conference in full?

            1. The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              48 mins ago

              I only ever wait for them.

            2. Merlin the Wraith
              • 8 Years
              47 mins ago

              I'd attend one of Nuno's so I could assess & scratch his beard.

              1. Thicksolidtight
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Have you been keeping an eye on his beard? I can't tell what he's done but it looks much better these days. Something subtle but significant must have happened, but what exactly? If you're close to the truth please share it.

            3. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              40 mins ago

              I watch all of Eddie Howe's pre and post match press conferences. They are very soothing.

              1. Haa-lala-land
                • 4 Years
                13 mins ago

                Thomas Tuchels at Chelsea were my favourite press conferences. I've no idea what he said most of the time, but such a soothing manner, really therapeutic

  5. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Anybody got more Team Reveals?

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      For more, simply join the patreon for less than the price of a cup of coffee.

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I can reveal exclusively that Gary from Accounts has decided to keep the exact team he has had each and every week since GW1 on the basis he was peer pressured into signing up to the work league, has forgot his password and he is more of a rugby kind of guy anyway.

      Bold strategy that hasn't paid off so far, but you never know.

    3. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      56 mins ago

      Sheffield Utd's Full Monty XI

    4. Hairy Potter
      • 10 Years
      49 mins ago

      Alan Shearer wouldn't make my all time favourite Newcastle team.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        42 mins ago

        What about Peter Beard…….sley?

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 10 Years
          39 mins ago

          2 bells? Yeah he makes it.

        2. Thicksolidtight
          • 2 Years
          just now

          He loves a chicken wrap

    5. Thicksolidtight
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Not of my team, no sorry.

  6. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    So any reason not to have triple Pool: Salah, Diaz and TAA, on the FH this week?

    1. Zladan
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Lots of early subs once Salah scores his 2 penalties.

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        39 mins ago

        Could be something to consider

      2. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        38 mins ago

        Why early subs? What else do they have to play for once they are in a winning position?

        Hardly resting for the Community Shield are they?

        1. El Presidente
          • 5 Years
          34 mins ago

          Yeah but if they secure the win early on its the title winning match for them and Im sure Slot will want to give other players on the bench a run in.

          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            33 mins ago

            Is Slot that sentimental? They aren't lifting the trophy on Sunday even if they do end up champions.

            1. El Presidente
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Ok, but they will definitely celebrate!!!

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      57 mins ago

      I fancy Spurs to grab one given Liverpool haven't been as tight as earlier in the season. Given Trent is a potential minutes risk I'm probably avoiding.

      I like the Salah/Diaz double up in the middle though - only thing is I am currently also doubled on Newcastle mids which, when paying up top, rules out any other teams in the middle...

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        35 mins ago

        *when playing three up top

    3. Yozzer
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Gakpo predicted by most to start. Diaz better on the left than CF

      Trent could go off before 60

    4. Thicksolidtight
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      If you think other players in their position will score more

  7. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    55 mins ago

    Who would you rather?

    A) TAA, Murphy
    B) Trippier, Mbuemo

    1. DV8R
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      31 mins ago

      B

    2. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

  8. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    53 mins ago

    Pick a player from each set to bring in on FH

    A) Bowen
    B) Kluivert

    1) Welbeck
    2) Raul

    1. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      B1

    2. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      B1 easily

    3. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Definitely B, probably 1

    4. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B2

  9. Kinder Mbueno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    50 mins ago

    Can't decide on a FH keeper, who's your go to?

    1. DV8R
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      27 mins ago

      I'm on Kepa at the moment

    2. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Bentley / Sa

  10. Bullet Eder
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    Reading Howe's press conference comments and he will get a rousing reception from the Geordie fans on Saturday. There will be some atmosphere and the players will be pleased to see him back in the dugout too. I can see a lightning start and heavy thrashing of Ipswich in this one. Howe's return also throws up an interesting team selection question. Gordon has been his teacher's pet ever since he arrived - will Howe being back in charge mean a start for Gordon over Barnes? If we had a concrete answer to that question I think I would go for the Newcastle attacking triple-up on free hit, but playing it safe with just Isak and Murphy as things stand.

    1. LOS BLANCOS
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Don't think Barnes will be benched in such form

  11. niaz1982
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    Think I am ready to go only issue is Mbuemo v NFO and who to bench:

    Pope
    RAN TAA Cucurella
    Diaz Salah Mbuemo Barnes
    Larsen Cunha Isak

    Verbruggen, Kerkez, Sess, Kluivert

    Any changes to formation or subs?

  12. AC99__
    • 2 Years
    46 mins ago

    FH
    Kepa
    Trips - RAN - TAA - Sess - Cucu
    Salah - Murphy - Palmer
    Isak - Cunha

    Subs: Wolves GK / Diaz / Kluivert / Welbeck

    Happy with my 15, 9 of the 11 are set - just have to decide who to play / bench now from the remainder.

    Pick 2 from these 5 please, currently leaning to Sess and Cucurella, but split between him and Welbeck.

    Cucu
    Sess
    Kluivert
    Diaz
    Welbeck

    Cheers!

  13. Fuddled FC
    • 13 Years
    40 mins ago

    So Slot's comments didn't clear up whether TAA or Bradley will be starting!

    Thoughts?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      One of them should play.

  14. YoungPretender
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    Pope
    TAA Sess RAN
    Salah Palmer Diaz Barnes
    Cunha Welbeck Isak

    Leno Kluivert Cucurella Mazrouai

    Everything in the right order? Torn between Sess and Cucurella

    1. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      As a biggest Chelsea fan, I really dont see the appeal of Palmer on FH, when there is so much better options available.

    2. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I'm playing Cucu instead of TAA (suspect TOT will score) and can't see the appeal of Palmer.

  15. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    On FH

    A) Pope and Cucurella

    B) Allison and tripper

    Starting Sess and RAN as other two defs

    1. bring_on _the_fantasy
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      A, can see Spurs sneaking a goal

    2. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A

  16. nolard
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    Lots of FH team suggestions, which is easy content, but not too much on strategies on FH now or in GW36?

    Might have missed something, as I was away.

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      30 mins ago

      Not everyone is FH this week, some some advice on players to bring in would be good.

    2. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Time for suggestions for that strategy was surely 3-4 weeks ago.

      Open Controls
      1. nolard
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I guess so.
        Was there anything on it?

  17. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    34 mins ago

    Any ideas about Toon mids? Will Gordon come back into the side or do folks think they will go with Murphy and Barnes to start.

  18. Eric Banternaaa
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    Guessing most will be going Salah Captain? Isak a differential?

    Or think will be a 50/50 split?

  19. Catastrophe
    • 14 Years
    33 mins ago

    Advice appreciated - 7 starters with 4 FT, 0.8M ITB. Planning BB for 36, no other chips.

    Verbruggen
    Livramento, Kerkez
    Salah, Fernandes, Murphy
    Isak

    (Areola, Saliba, Munoz, Gvardiol, Saka, Rogers, Marmoush, Mateta)

    Thinking:

    Mateta -> Cunha
    Saka -> Mbeumo
    Munoz -> Ait-Nouri
    Gvardiol -> VVD/TAA/Cucurella?

    Cheers

  20. gomez123
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Not sure whether to get Barnes or Murphy on FH to go with Isak & Trippier….is Bruno G an option with more secured minutes? Y/N

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Tonali for a punt.

      1. Silecro
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Joseph Linton also

    2. Aribo Starmix
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      stick with Barnes or Murphy both nailed this week - form of both far too good for either to be dropped.

  21. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    Play 2 out of these
    A) Palmer (EVE H)
    B) Mbeumo (NFO A)
    C) Murphy (IPS H)

    1. Steve Stiffler
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A and B probably more guaranteed for starts so them

  22. Steve Stiffler
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    On FT, leading a lot of my leagues want to play safe and get a good score.

    Leno
    VVD Trippier RAN
    Salah Mbeumo Bowen Barnes
    Cunha Welbeck Isak

    Sels, Iwobi, Milenkovic, Kerkez

    Tough this with so many good options, the spots I’m struggling with is Bowen/Diaz, Welbeck/Wood and VVD/TAA. Also bench order does anyone start over anyone in my team there? Thanks a lot.

    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Can't have your cake and eat it too champ.

    2. bring_on _the_fantasy
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      Wouldn’t go anywhere near Leno, Fulham will concede.

      Diaz, Wood and VVD for me

      1. Steve Stiffler
        • 8 Years
        just now

        That’s who I originally had yeah, may revert back to it. Dont really want to have double wolves defence

  23. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    Any love for evanilson on FH?

    1. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I believe he is a good option and will most probably score, but the focus is on other forwards with pens (Cunha, Wood, Welbeck, Jimenez) or with more plum fixtures (Larsen)

      1. Silecro
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Also, most have Kluivert in the team

  24. gomez123
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    VVD incoming header anyone?

    1. bring_on _the_fantasy
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Possible

  25. Haa-lala-land
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Thinking of upgrading Palmer to Dwight McNeil next week.

  26. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    No FH, 2 fts

    Areola
    Livra Kerkez Bradley*
    Salah Murphy Semenyo
    Isak.

    Raya Munoz Gvardiol Sarr Saka Marmoush Mateta

    Thinking Munoz, Sarr, Mateta > Alt Nouri, Diaz, Cunha -4.

    Sound good?

    Thanks

    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks alright for 34, although in 35 you'll have some tough looking line ups
      Ait Nouri and Cunha away to Man City
      Diaz away to Chelsea
      Semenyo and Kerkez away to Arsenal
      One or all of Saka, Bradley and Diaz may not play come GW35

      It's dull, but I'd consider bringing in Mbuemo for Saka, and Wood/Wissa and maybe Collins for a bit more security

      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        I'm pretty much screwed.
        I've blown all my chips so yeah need to do something different

  27. Jafalad
    • 15 Years
    6 mins ago

    The Mighty Leeds are back.

    You will all need three Leeds players next season: Firpo, James and Solomon.

    You're welcome. 😉

    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bogle not bad pick either

      1. Jafalad
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Oh yeah forgot him. Firpo is the current flavour of the month.

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      No Ayling, no party.

    3. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Bam Bam still going?

      1. Jafalad
        • 15 Years
        just now

        On his last legs.

  28. dshv
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Leno Trippier or Pope Sessegnon ??

