Scout Squad April 25

The Scout Squad: Our top picks for FPL Gameweek 34

Marc, Sam, Neale and Tom F are back for the Scout Picks warm-up that is the Gameweek 34 Scout Squad.

There is consensus about eight players this week, with a further four assets getting three votes apiece.

SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 34 PICKS

NEALETOM FSAMMARC
GKJose SaKepa ArrizabalagaJose SaNick Pope
Kepa ArrizabalagaRobert SanchezKepa ArrizabalagaBernd Leno
Bernd LenoAlphonse AreolaMatz SelsMatz Sels
DEFRayan Ait-NouriRayan Ait-NouriRayan Ait-NouriRayan Ait-Nouri
Kieran TrippierTino LivramentoMarc CucurellaMarc Cucurella
Ryan SessegnonTrent Alexander-ArnoldFabian ScharVirgil van Dijk
Trent Alexander-ArnoldNelson SemedoRyan SessegnonRyan Sessegnon
Marc CucurellaRyan SessegnonDean HuijsenMilos Kerkez
MIDMohamed SalahMohamed SalahMohamed SalahMohamed Salah
Jacob MurphyLuis DiazCole PalmerCole Palmer
Luis DiazJacob MurphyJacob MurphyJacob Murphy
Jarrod BowenCole PalmerAlex IwobiBryan Mbeumo
Bryan MbeumoJarrod BowenLuis DiazLuis Diaz
FWDAlexander IsakAlexander IsakAlexander IsakAlexander Isak
Matheus CunhaMatheus CunhaMatheus CunhaMatheus Cunha
Raul JimenezRaul JimenezChris WoodChris Wood
EvanilsonEvanilsonRaul JimenezRaul Jimenez
Chris WoodYoane WissaNicolas JacksonJorgen Strand Larsen

Most popular picks: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Ryan Sessegnon, Mohamed Salah, Jacob Murphy, Luis Diaz, Alexander Isak, Matheus Cunha, Raul Jimenez (four), Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marc Cucurella, Cole Palmer, Chris Wood (three)

MARC SAID…

FPL notes: Ait-Nouri will "probably" start, Cunha hope + Toney latest 1

With only 16 teams participating, these 18-man squads will have much in common. Liverpool only need a draw to secure the Premier League title, so Mohamed Salah is a must. He’s goalless in four which, by his standards, is bad, but let’s not forget he bagged 21 points in December’s meeting with Tottenham Hotspur. And the north London side were trying back then.

Now, they’re fully focused on the Europa League and it’ll therefore also be good to grab Luis Diaz. While Arne Slot has five names for three attacking spots, Diaz seems to be a favourite. At the back, Virgil van Dijk guarantees minutes and a set-piece threat, so I’ll pick him over Trent Alexander-Arnold on my Free Hit. Still not sure if he starts.

I’m going all-in on Newcastle, Wolves and Fulham versus the bottom three. Alexander Isak has scored just one of the Magpies’ last 14 goals but, like Salah, got his season’s best tally in the Gameweek 17 reverse fixture. Back in the dugout, Eddie Howe may decide it’s time to change a starting XI that looked exhausted last Saturday and Anthony Gordon would be the first place to look, putting a slight doubt over Harvey Barnes. So let’s pick Jacob Murphy instead, fresh from three goals and three assists in five.

I’ve chosen goalkeeper Nick Pope rather than Newcastle full-backs because the chosen five defenders boast a bigger goal threat. For example, Rayan Ait-Nouri. He keeps trolling FPL managers but the recent haul v Tottenham was a well-timed reminder of what he offers. No defender has more attacking returns (10) and he has a great clean sheet opportunity versus a Leicester side that has failed to score in 14 of their latest 18 outings.

Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon is a cheap defender playing as an attacking midfielder. There’s a small risk that rotation occurs but he’s earned the right to keep starting, thanks to three goals and two assists in seven matches, where a few of them lasted less than 15 minutes. There’s Bernd Leno between the sticks and, should we hear that Raul Jimenez remains their only fit forward against Southampton, he’ll get the nod too.

Meanwhile, Ait-Nouri’s attacking teammates Matheus Cunha and Jorgen Strand Larsen look great. Wolves have won five in a row, a period where the latter has netted on five occasions and the other one is already contributing after returning from suspension. The Brazilian is in this season’s top six for attempts (89) and shots on target (37).

The weekend kicks off at Stamford Bridge, where I back Marc Cucurella to keep a clean sheet versus an uninspiring Everton attack. Furthermore, he recently scored at home to Southampton, Leicester and Legia Warsaw, also there to tap in against Ipswich, only to see it be deemed an own goal.

For some reason, I want to put faith in Cole Palmer one more time. Although his goalless streak is up to 11 matches, he’s the league leader for shots (41) in that spell, albeit with poor expected goals (xG) quality. Bryan Mbeumo has leapfrogged him as the second-best midfielder, following last week’s 18-point haul. Obviously, I benched him because that’s how this season is going.

Anyway, I expect Brentford to get a result at Nottingham Forest. The Champions League chasers are leaking attempts and shots on target, yet Matz Sels has conceded just once in five home games. On Monday, Chris Wood scored for the first time since Gameweek 25.

The final pick is Milos Kerkez. Bournemouth’s attack-minded left-back is on consecutive clean sheets and will face a distracted Man United.

SAM SAID…

FPL Gameweek 24 round-up: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats 5

Blank Gameweek 34 is one that I have been both looking forward to and dreading in equal measures. The Free Hit chip has been my nemesis in recent years, none less than last season and the dreaded 13-point Gameweek (when my five-player original team would have done better!).

However, unlike last season, Blank Gameweek 34 feels like an opportunity. There are 30+ players that I would like to have as part of my Free Hit team and quite frankly, narrowing it down to 15 was difficult. It is even harder still to work out who to bench.

Likewise, with my Scout Squad picks this week, I have been back and forth tweaking them for a good couple of hours. It still feels like there are a few key players missing from this squad.

In goal, I have taken a risk on injury-hit Jose Sa. If the Wolves man is ruled out in Friday’s press conference, then he is an easy switch to budget back-up Daniel Bentley, who kept a clean sheet against Man United in Gameweek 33.

Alongside the Wolves ‘keeper, I have opted for Bournemouth’s Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Cherries have had mixed fortunes of late but back-to-back clean sheets set them in good stead for a home match against a Manchester United side surely more focused on the following Thursday and their Europa League semi-final; Ruben Amorim has specifically stated that it is United’s priority.

My final goalkeeper is Matz Sels. I don’t love the fixture against a Brentford side who have been good in front of goal this season, however, there is plenty of upside from save points as well as the motivation of chasing the UEFA Champions League dream.

In defence, Rayan Ait-Nouri and I have had a love-hate relationship. I love him, he hates me, which he showed with multiple zero-pointers and a red card when I last owned him! However, Ait Nouri’s 10 attacking returns this season is tied first among defenders in the game and he faces a Leicester side who have only scored four goals since Gameweek 21. All four of these goals have come in two matches, meaning that they have failed to find the net on 11 occasions in their last 13 Premier League matches.

Ait-Nouri is supported by Marc Cucurella, Fabian Schar and Ryan Sessegnon, who are there for their attacking threat. Schar – who hopefully is fit – has registered four goals this season, more than any other Newcastle defender. Meanwhile, since Gameweek 24, Cucurella has scored two goals, which is only bettered by Sessegnon among defenders. Cucurella’s 24 penalty-area touches rank second over the same timeframe, again only bettered by Sessegnon.

The final slot goes to Dean Huijsen for his clean sheet prospects as well as his potential for bonus points if the shut-out sticks.

Mohamed Salah, on a day when Liverpool could win the title, needs little justification. The Reds are up against my own team, Tottenham Hotspur, whose eyes will surely be on the game the following Thursday.

I have been on and off the Cole Palmer train this week in my Free Hit team. Currently, I am selecting him, despite the fact that since Gameweek 22, he has registered just three assists and zero goals. That’s 12 matches without finding the net! However, I am choosing him here and in my Free Hit team because of the injury to James Tarkowski. When the Everton stopper was forced off in Gameweek 33, the hitherto tight Toffees defence conceded twice in quick succession. Without Tarkowski, I think Chelsea will be able to break down that usually stubborn rearguard.

Selecting Jacob Murphy over Harvey Barnes was a 50/50 decision. In the end, I have opted for Murphy on the basis that the Leif Davis red card in Gameweek 33 might benefit Murphy down that side of the pitch this weekend. The Tractor Boys will also be without Davis’s deputy, Conor Townsend.

Alex Iwobi feels like the perfect pick this week. The midfielder has attacking returns in two of the last three Gameweeks and faces a Southampton side who have conceded the most goals this season and kept just two clean sheets this campaign. 

I’ve flip-flopped between Jarrod Bowen and Luis Diaz for my final pick. In the end, the lure of the title being won at Anfield has tipped me in favour of the Colombian over the Englishman.

Up top, I genuinely could have selected six or seven forwards this week as they all seem to be finding form, returning from injury/suspension or have great fixtures all at the same time.

Alexander Isak has arguably the best fixture of the Gameweek this week. He is level on goals with Erling Haaland for the season and, in my view, is the best captaincy option for the week.

Alongside him, I have opted for Matheus Cunha as he returns from a ban. Cunha came off the bench against Spurs to return in Gameweek 32 and added to that tally with his first start since suspension last Sunday.

Like Cunha, Chris Wood has also recently returned to the starting XI. Against Spurs in Gameweek 33, he could easily have braced were it not for being a couple of inches offside. Wood has plundered 19 goals this season; only Isak and Haaland have scored more. 

The final two spots go to Raul Jimenez and Nicolas Jackson. Jimenez looks likely to get the start with Rodrigo Muniz set to miss out due to injury, while I’ve backed Jackson for the same reason I’ve kept faith in Palmer: a Tarkowski-less Everton backline.

TOM F SAID…

FPL Gameweek 11 round-up: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats 7

Ipswich’s poor form and Leif Davis’ absence at St James’ Park should play into the hands of Jacob Murphy and Newcastle’s attack on Saturday.

The Magpies plundered four goals in the reverse fixture, with Alexander Isak scoring a hat-trick.

I’ve also opted for Tino Livramento, who tried to get forward at every opportunity at Villa Park last week, although I do think Julio Enciso and Liam Delap have the ability to bust the clean sheet. Still, since switching to left-back in Gameweek 28, Livramento has created nine chances and 1.09 expected assists (xA), the second-most of any defender.

Tottenham have served up a couple of disastrous defensive displays of late, and face a daunting trip to champions-elect Liverpool on Sunday. Mohamed Salah and Luiz Diaz are both included, then, as Spurs may well be disrupted again with one eye on Thursday’s UEFA Europa League semi-final against Bodo/Glimt. No player in any position has created more chances than Diaz in the last six matches.

Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk are the safer bet for minutes at the back, but Tottenham were all over the place defending crosses/set-pieces on Monday, which led to two Forest goals, so Trent Alexander-Arnold will be licking his lips. I will, of course, be closely monitoring Arne Slot’s Friday presser for any team news clues, not that we’re likely to get much.

Wolves have been in superb form recently, having made it five Premier League wins on the bounce at Old Trafford last week. Key to that success has been their ability to keep a solid defensive structure, so I’m therefore doubling up on their backline in the form of Rayan Ait-Nouri and Nelson Semedo. The wing-backs also offer additional points potential at the other end of the pitch, with Leicester often vulnerable down the flanks. Matheus Cunha completes the Wolves triple-up for obvious reasons.

Elsewhere, an unconvincing Brighton side who have conceded 13 goals across their last five matches, the most of any team except Palace, offers Jarrod Bowen an excellent chance to add to his tally of five attacking returns in eight matches. He scored and assisted at the Amex Stadium last season.

Yoane Wissa also makes the cut after Forest conceded 16 shots in the box and four big chances at Tottenham on Monday, although it should be noted Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are usually much better on home turf, with just 11 goals conceded in 16 matches this season. That said, they do have an FA Cup semi-final to navigate first, where they probably won’t see much of the ball, so Wissa could turn in one of his counter-attack specials.

NEALE SAID…

FPL notes: Diaz hat-trick, City slump + De Bruyne's first mins 3

Without rehashing all of the information in this piece, I’ll attempt to more succinctly summarise my thoughts on Newcastle United, Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers picks.

Of the three fixtures involving those teams, I most fancy Newcastle for goals and Wolves for the clean sheet.

The lively Stephy Mavididi being ruled out for Leicester should be a huge filip for Vitor Pereira’s side, as he’s carried what little attacking threat the Foxes have posed in the last two Gameweeks. A team who have failed to find the net in nine of their last 10 fixtures, which has also allowed 23 different defenders to register an attacking return against them in 2024/25? Rayan Ait-Nouri is top of my defenders list, while I wouldn’t be averse to Jose Sa (if fit after his back niggle from last weekend) making the cut alongside the Algerian. Matheus Cunha, restored to the starting XI in Gameweek 33 to further boost his appeal this week, is also unsurprisingly included: he’s either scored or assisted 51% of the goals that Wolves have plundered when he’s been on the pitch this season.

As for Newcastle, I’m getting deja vu from almost exactly a year ago. Then, the Magpies put the final nail in the coffin of a side making an instant return to the Championship. They can do the same to Ipswich Town at St James’ Park this weekend, although you’d expect Kieran McKenna’s side will not want to go down meekly. They’ve shown a bit of belated, futile fight of late: a win over Bournemouth should have been followed up by victories over Wolves and Chelsea.

It’s hard to know whether Leif Davis being out is a good or bad thing for Kieran Trippier and Jacob Murphy. Ipswich have conceded a hatful of chances from their left flank but you’ve got to think a lot of that is to do with their lopsided set-up, with Davis playing further up the wing. I’m hoping Jacob Greaves proves to be a fish out of water in Davis’s stead and that the chances continue to flow. You’d assume that Newcastle would try and target Greaves as much as possible, given that the quietly competent Axel Tuanzebe is over on the other flank.

The Tractor Boys have also conceded a league-high seven goals from set pieces in the last nine Gameweeks, which is another potential positive for Trippier.

As for Fulham, if there is to be Free Hit disappointment this week, it could be provided by the Cottagers. They’ve matched the big guns all season but have often flopped against the also-rans, drawing twice with Ipswich and being held to a 0-0 by Gameweek 34 opponents Southampton in the reverse fixture.

Raul Jimenez, who only has one double-digit haul all season, is at least looking good for minutes with Rodrigo Muniz out. With Messrs Malen, Bowen and Johnson all scoring from the right wing against Saints in the last three Gameweeks, I’m also hoping that the ‘out of position’, inverting-into-central-positions Ryan Sessegnon can get into similar goalscoring situations at St Mary’s. I doubt very much whether you’ll see 90 minutes from him but I think it’s too soon for a Harry Wilson start and Sessegnon was arguably man-of-the-match material in Gameweek 33, with the Cottagers conceding twice after his withdrawal.

On to the best of the rest, I’m awaiting Arne Slot’s pre-match presser to hear what he has to say about Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s ability to start after his goalscoring cameo last weekend. While there are reservations about the premium defender (Spurs are also very capable of finding the net), there are few about Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz. The Lilywhites are without a clean sheet in eight league games, while they conceded six goals to Liverpool in the reverse fixture. Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota have traded mediocre performance after mediocre performance since their returns from injury, so I’ve got little doubt about Diaz – who has five returns in six and braced against Spurs in December – starting.

I suspect the heavier rotation from Ange Postecoglou and Rubem Amorim will come in Gameweek 35, in between those UEFA Europa League semis. Nevertheless, you wonder just how much weightage those two managers are going to place on (from their perspective) glorified dead rubbers this weekend. Kepa Arrizabalaga, who will be facing a United side who have scored just one goal in four league matches, and Evanilson duly make the long-list.

Like a lot of midfielders (including Cole Palmer) this week, there are reservations about Bryan Mbeumo and Jarrod Bowen. One will be facing a defence that has been division-leading for much of the season, the other representing a side that could barely fashion a clear opening against Southampton. But Brighton have conceded 13 goals in their last five matches and could be without Jan Paul van Hecke this weekend, while Nottingham Forest have looked more atypically open lately (ranked 17th for xGC over their last half-dozen games) and have been forced to field deputy left-backs (ie Mbeumo’s flank) since Ola Aina was injured.

There’s no Palmer but I have included Marc Cucurella from the Blues. He’s not quite Marcos Alonso but he does invert into some really threatening positions: goals in recent home matches against Southampton and Leicester were so nearly followed up by another against Ipswich, only for Tuanzebe to toe the ball into his own net. Everton also only have five goals in their last seven outings.

  1. George James
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    FH34

    Fill the blanks please from options below

    1 GK
    2 DEF
    1 MID

    GK - Leno / Pope / Alisson
    Def - Trippier / Livra / Cucc / Robinson / TAA
    Mid - Mbeumo / Barnes / Kluivert / Murphy

    XXX
    RAN • XXX • XXX
    Salah • Palmer • Diaz • XXX
    Isak • Cunha • Raul.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      No thank you, that’s your job.

      Open Controls
    2. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Pope cucu rob Murphy

      Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      You need Semedo and Toti in defence to accompany RAN.

      Open Controls
  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    I'm playing it safe and just copying Neale's selection.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      Winterfell Defence - Toti, Semedo and Ait-Nouri.

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      Sublime. Honestly so helpful for my free hit.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        25 mins ago

        You’re welcome!

        Open Controls
  3. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    On FH and keep tinkering ahhhh! Which combo?

    A. Livramento/Kluivert
    B. Cucurella/Murphy

    Current FH

    Sanchez
    Sess / Ait-Nourri / Livramento
    Salh / Diaz / Kluivert / Barnes
    Isak / Cunha / Welbeck

    Sels | Mbuemo | Cucurella | Kerkez

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      A for sure!

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        26 mins ago

        Thanks, I need to stop now, bye.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          24 mins ago

          I’m always here for you!

          Open Controls
          1. DavvaMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Bye.

            Open Controls
    2. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  4. dshv
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    FH34 , 48k rank

    Sanchez
    Taa Ait Trippier
    Salah Diaz Barnes Palmer Iwobi
    Isak Cunha

    Leno sess welbeck cucurella

    Any changes?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      Spurs will score so you think TAA will brace?

      Open Controls
      1. dshv
        • 7 Years
        37 mins ago

        So cucurella instead of taa ?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          36 mins ago

          I think that’s a better option.

          Open Controls
          1. dshv
            • 7 Years
            31 mins ago

            Not bad.. maybe for first time on FH I have 2-3 doubts.. usually is easier..

            Open Controls
  5. Skout
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    What’s all this doubt about Cunha starting, isn’t he Wolves best player by far?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      Scaremongering

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      - Pereira didn't change the team when Cunha was available from suspension
      - won 13/15 points without him in the starting lineup
      - likely only started due to Bellagarde injury
      - heavily linked with a move to United

      Open Controls
      1. Skout
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Fair enough, looks like most people are still picking him

        Open Controls
  6. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Took -8 to field to 11 players. Saka, Mateta, Munoz & Sarr to Diaz, Bowen, Cunha & RAN

    GTG?

    Pope
    Konate RAN Neco
    Salah(C) Diaz Mbeumo Bowen Murphy
    Isak Cunha

    Fab Marmoush* Gvardiol* Saliba*

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yeah, nice

      Open Controls
      1. Pep Roulette
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers mate

        Open Controls
  7. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Which 2 to start on FH?

    A) Cucu
    B) TAA
    C) Sess

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      AC

      Open Controls
    2. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      AC

      Open Controls
  8. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    Hows she looking? Triple Pool, Newcastle, Wolves

    Bentley
    TAA RAN Sess
    Salah Diaz Barnes Murphy
    Isak Evanilson Cunha

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nice

      Open Controls
    2. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Like it.

      Open Controls
  9. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Does this 11 look alright? Good to go with it?

    Sanchez
    TAA RAN Trippier
    Salah Diaz Kluivert Murphy
    Isak Cunha Strand Larsen

    Open Controls
    1. Warbling Wendy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      looks fine

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Cant decide between:

        A) Kluivert + Trippier
        B) Barnes + Robinson

        Open Controls
        1. Warbling Wendy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 mins ago

          Barnes probably has the best chance of getting a big score

          Open Controls
          1. WVA
            • 8 Years
            just now

            He also has the best chance of a benching

            Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Pope Cucurella over Sanchez Trippier? Sessegnon over Robinson if you go B

      Open Controls
  10. dshv
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Play:

    Iwobi or Raul

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Raul - no Muniz and pens

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Both ideally

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Both!

      Open Controls
  11. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    Current team with no hits. 9 players. Saving FH for 36. What would you suggest?

    Pickford
    Tarkowski*, Robinson, Ait Nouri, Milenkovic
    Salah, Palmer, Bowen
    Isak

    Raya, Asensio, Malen, Marmoush, Mateta, Munoz

    1ft 1.5 itb

    I’m considering Asensio, Malen and Mateta, to Iwobi, Elanga and Cunha/Wood -8

    If Tarkowski is fit I could hold off one of the moves

    Open Controls
    1. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      -8 with Cunha

      Open Controls
  12. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    https://x.com/FPL_BlackWolf/status/1915442940408979895?t=MFjFrzlnk-1GfahCBB8O4g&s=19

    Interesting piece on Cunha

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Obviously Wolves fans don't pick the team but a lot of them don't want Cunha in the starting 11

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I really don’t think it is. He also says that he’ll include him in his team. Surely no-one will read that and think “hmm I’m not going to get Cunha now”

      Cunha is the best player on that pitch tomorrow and he’s playing against the worst side in the league. No need to overthink it, unless you’re chasing hard

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        just now

        And unless Pereira hints at him not starting, as he did 2 weeks ago

        Open Controls
    3. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I can’t see Wolves being safe being relevant to him starting. They have a very good chance of finishing 13th if they keep up their form. That’s worth playing for

      Open Controls
  13. MetallicaJack93
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Think I'm set on this fh, how does it look?

    Pope
    TAA Ait Sess
    Salah Diaz Mbeumo Murphy
    Isak Cunha Jimenez
    Kepa Cucu Iwobi Kerkez

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      I like it

      Open Controls
    2. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Cucu should start over trent

      Open Controls
  14. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Slot on Bradley:

    "He's getting closer to 90 minutes and it's normal if you play twice 70 mins the chance is getting closer. But we are taking very good care of him as he had two injuries very similar. Let's wait and see if he can play.

    It's going to be important for him to play many games in a row if he wants to become a better player. But we have Trent here and that's the only reason he hasn't done so already. That might be his next step, but as long as Trent is here it might be a difficult step for him to make."

    https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/slot-press-conference-live-liverpool-31506301?s=09

    Open Controls
    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sounds conclusive, & I've got money to burn this week.

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I want TAA as well but what’s putting me off is Spurs have a good record of scoring there in the league, regardless of how bad they are

      Open Controls
  15. dshv
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Raul or Welbeck. (Have leno and Iwobi on startinf 11)

    Open Controls
  16. Steavn8k
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Weird justification, but I somehow want Wood over Raul to have a player for the game on thursday. Am I alone with my odd thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Probably the unknown of the deadline being before the S/F

      Open Controls
      1. Steavn8k
        • 2 Years
        just now

        True, but being on free hit allows me good bench cover.

        Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Too risky with NFO having a game after deadline

      Open Controls
  17. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Howe on Schar:

    "We hope Fabian Schar will be OK (after hamstring scare at Villa)"

    https://x.com/CraigHope_DM/status/1915685525031206928?t=LP8xdOR-PFWAnifuQmpbKA&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      It’s the hope that kills you

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      So Botman is in training?

      Open Controls
  18. The Mighty Hippo
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Diaz or Bowen?

    Open Controls
  19. Tmel
    • 14 Years
    just now

    How would you rank these mids for this week only?

    1) Neto (EVE)
    2) Bruno G (IPS)
    3) Muntesi (LEI)

    Open Controls

