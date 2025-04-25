FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 33

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Double Gameweek 33. It involved many chips being played, but the five most popular captaincy choices all blanked.

We report on the latest news from the FFS Members Cup, Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the newly updated FFS Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Gideon Moss (Assistant Manager Oliver Glasner) leads for a fifth successive week and seventh time this season in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code n6lb8d) and is now 11th in the world.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Atiqui Haque Atique (Bench Boost) is on top for a third week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, ranking 89th overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 33 was round three of the second FFS Members Cup of 2024/25.

The highest-ranked player from round three, CasaBanter, was beaten 106-83 by glennloite, who played his Bench Boost and was rewarded with double-digit hauls from Jakub Kiwior (£4.8m), Leandro Trossard (£6.7m), Eberechi Eze (£6.9m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.8m).

Therefore, the highest-ranked player through to round four is TD Jakes (Tyrone Jacobs, now 4,130th), who defeated Cornish Pasty Man 74-67. He came 3,003rd in 2020/21 and is second in the Opening Day League.

This old-school cup run by Fantasy Football Scout should not be confused with those listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 33 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 72 after hits, with 18 teams eliminated.

It means that 27 (listed here in green) are going through to Gameweek 34. To help cover each weekend, LiveFPL’s leaderboard will show its current live statistics.

As of now, it still shows several teams that have just been eliminated. But the following are the highest scorers of those who are still in.

Donald Corrigan (Bench Boost) was the Gameweek’s highest scorer after hits, with 93 points. He came 723rd in 2020/21, has another five top 9k finishes and is currently 5,110th.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Liam McAllister leads for a 14th successive week and 19th time this season in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. However, his lead is down to just a single point after losing to rival Alex Tyc.

The highest scorer in these head-to-head leagues is still Jackson Coker (League 9 Division 104), with 85 points out of a possible 99.

LIVE HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame has been updated again and is now based on results up to Gameweek 33 but, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Premium Members.

49,763 managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in it.

The top 10 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions, chip usage, Gameweek score and overall rank in brackets) is as follows:

1st (2nd) Ben Crellin (Triple Captain Marmoush, 83 pts, OR 2,475)

(Triple Captain Marmoush, 83 pts, OR 2,475) 2nd (3rd) Tom Dollimore (Assistant Manager Arteta, 81 pts, OR 2,349)

(Assistant Manager Arteta, 81 pts, OR 2,349) 3rd (77th) Abinav C (Bench Boost, 78 pts, OR 211)

(Bench Boost, 78 pts, OR 211) 4th (13th) John Walsh (Bench Boost, 84 pts, OR 6,557)

(Bench Boost, 84 pts, OR 6,557) 5th (33rd) @ elevenify.com (Triple Captain Saka, 75 pts, OR 2,182)

(Triple Captain Saka, 75 pts, OR 2,182) 6th (14th) Paul Marshman (Triple Captain Saka, 60 pts, OR 9,912)

(Triple Captain Saka, 60 pts, OR 9,912) 7th (622nd) Gideon Moss (Assistant Manager Glasner, 84 pts, OR 11)

(Assistant Manager Glasner, 84 pts, OR 11) 8th (8th) Rob Mayes (Bench Boost, 83 pts, OR 35k)

(Bench Boost, 83 pts, OR 35k) 9th (5th) Fábio Borges (no chip, 62 pts, OR 79k)

(no chip, 62 pts, OR 79k) 10th (-) Łukasz Woźniak (Bench Boost, 71 pts, OR 7,630)

Since the Gameweek 32 update, John Walsh, Gideon Moss and Rob Mayes have each moved up two places and Łukasz Woźniak has returned to the top ten. But Luke Williams drops to 13th.

Six managers from the Career Hall of Fame top 10 are no longer that high in the Live Hall of Fame:

14th (6th) Michael Giovanni (OR 109k)

(OR 109k) 17th (10th) Dan Wright (OR 101k)

(OR 101k) 28th (1st) Mark Hurst (OR 508k)

(OR 508k) 30th (9th) David Fairchild (OR 177k)

(OR 177k) 102nd (7th) Conor’s Team (OR 556k)

(OR 556k) 110th (4th) Markku Ojala (OR 776k)

Names featured in this article that rank in the Live Hall of Fame top thousard are Gideon Moss (7th), Glenn Loite (982nd), Tyrone Jacobs (70th), Liam McAllister (92nd), Abinav C (3rd), Alex Merchant (36th), Paul Marshman (6th), Pedro Maia (176th) and Cian C (396th).

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, George Gavin (Triple Captain Bukayo Saka) leads for a second successive week and 14th time this season in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. He is now 4,410th overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Brett Woodward (no chip) has taken control of the FFScout Family mini-league and is ranked 2,278th worldwide.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Abinav C (Bench Boost) leads for a 15th successive week and 20th time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code wsmh56). He’s up to 211th overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Paul Cartwright (Bench Boost) has regained top spot in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code etcj6p), having previously led after Gameweeks 26-31, and is now 1,650th overall.

Last week’s leading team, Oliver’s Army, would be second if it hadn’t been deleted.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Costa (Assistant Manager Mikel Arteta) leads for a 25th week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code xv5ui7) and is 59th overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Joe Paskell (Bench Boost) is the new pace-setter in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 7eqmvk). Up to 6,447th overall, he came 516th in 2008/09 and 192nd in 2018/19.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Alex Merchant (Bench Boost) leads for a 22nd week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code wzpv0i).

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2021/22 FPL Champion Jamie Pigott (Free Hit) is top of the pile for a 14th successive week and 15th time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Back to Abinav C, he leads for a 22nd successive week and 25th time this season in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code t5x9cf).

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Paul Marshman (Back On The Horse) (Triple Captain Saka) is in first place for a seventh week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (code whhxb3) and is now 9,912th.

This league is only for teams whose FPL record goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Pedro Maia (Bench Boost) is the new leader of my Opening Day League and has risen to 2,821st. He came 329th in 2013/14 and has had another two top 7k finishes since then.

Again, Oliver’s Army led last week but would be third if not for deletion.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Elsewhere, Huss E (Bench Boost) is at the summit for a ninth week in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code z88dz6). The team rises to 199th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Cian C (Wildcard) leads for a second consecutive week and fifth time this season in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league, and is 807th overall.

As for the Scout’s community team (Scout PFT) (Bench Boost), they are now 130th in the league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Chris Lord (Bench Boost) is number one for a second successive week and sixth time this season in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code 7rjngs).

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Tipu Sultan (Assistant Manager Mikel Arteta) leads for a second week in my January to May League (code rwy735). The team has risen from 4.375m to 289k in 14 Gameweeks since the beginning of January.

THE LAST TEN

Finally, Jignesh Patel (Triple Captain Saka) is top of the pile for a third week in my The Last Ten mini-league (code 3xb2n6). The team has shot up from 6.351m to 4.307m in the last five Gameweeks.

GET INVOLVED

