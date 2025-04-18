FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 32

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Double Gameweek 32. A time when 412,981 out of 447,125 triple captainers pinned their hopes on Alexander Isak (11 points), only for him to be outscored by teammates Jacob Murphy (19) and Harvey Barnes (27).

Over 838,000 Assistant Manager chips were still active, with very different outcomes for the two most popular choices, Eddie Howe (23) and Oliver Glasner (2).

Among our mini-league leaders, numbers were fairly evenly split between Triple Captains, Assistant Managers, Bench Boosts and those playing no chip at all. None of them played a Wildcard or Free Hit.

We report on the latest news from the FFS Members Cup, Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the newly updated FFS Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Gideon Moss (Assistant Manager Glasner) leads for a fourth successive week and sixth time this season in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code n6lb8d) and is now 12th in the world.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Atiqui Haque Atique (Triple Captain Isak) is on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for a second week, ranking 103rd overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 31 was round two of the second FFS Members Cup of 2024/25.

The four former winners were all defeated, with rrcmc losing 94-91 to Kiss The Badge, Mohd Rodzi losing 84-74 to Santigold, Chaballer losing 94-88 to Flekken Beacons and Mayani losing 89-76 to Staity.

However, the highest-ranked player, CasaBanter (now 258th) is safely through to round three.

This old-school cup run by Fantasy Football Scout should not be confused with those listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 32 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 83 after hits, with 23 teams out – including TorresMagic himself.

It means that 45 (listed here) are going through to Gameweek 33. To help cover each weekend, LiveFPL’s leaderboard will show its current live statistics.

As of now, it still shows several teams that have just been eliminated. But the following are the highest scorers of those who are still in.

Joe Sutton was the Gameweek’s highest scorer after hits, with 100 points. This was thanks to double-digit hauls from Assistant Manager Eddie Howe (£1.5m), Jacob Murphy (£5.2m) and captain Alexander Isak (£9.5m). He came 9,436th in 2018/19.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Liam McAllister (Bench Boost) leads for a 13th successive week and 18th time this season in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues.

The highest scorers in these head-to-head leagues are Jackson Coker (League 9 Division 104) and Emmanuel Fatoyinbo (League 9 Division 196), with 82 points out of a possible 96.

See Lord’s monthly roundup for a detailed report on how the rest of the Head-to-Head Leagues are.

LIVE HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame has been updated again and is now based on results up to Gameweek 32, but, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Premium Members.

49,759 managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in it.

The new top 12 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions, chip usage and score in brackets) is as follows:

1st (2nd) Ben Crellin (Bench Boost, 96 points, OR 3,516)

(Bench Boost, 96 points, OR 3,516) 2nd (3rd) Tom Dollimore (Bench Boost, 105, OR 3,062)

(Bench Boost, 105, OR 3,062) 3rd (77th) Abinav C (no chip, 72, OR 247)

(no chip, 72, OR 247) 4th (14th) Paul Marshman (Bench Boost, 97, OR 5,648)

(Bench Boost, 97, OR 5,648) 5th (33rd) @elevenify.com (Bench Boost, 89, OR 2,146)

(Bench Boost, 89, OR 2,146) 6th (13th) John Walsh (Triple Captain Isak, 91, OR 9,656)

(Triple Captain Isak, 91, OR 9,656) 7th (5th) Fábio Borges (Bench Boost, 89, OR 60k)

(Bench Boost, 89, OR 60k) 8th (179th) Luke Williams (no chip, 83, OR 567)

(no chip, 83, OR 567) 9th (622nd) Gideon Moss (AM Glasner, 86, OR 12)

(AM Glasner, 86, OR 12) 10th (8th) Rob Mayes (Triple Captain Isak, 90, OR 48k)

(Triple Captain Isak, 90, OR 48k) 11th (-) Łukasz Woźniak (Triple Captain Isak, 88, OR 6,764)

(Triple Captain Isak, 88, OR 6,764) 12th (214th) Aran Singanayagam (Triple Captain Isak, 73, OR 727)

Since the Gameweek 31 update, Paul Marshman has overtaken @elevenify.com, and John Walsh is a new top 10 entry. He only joined Scout’s mini-league this week and has four top 4k finishes in the last five seasons.

Six managers from the Career Hall of Fame top 10 are no longer that high in the Live Hall of Fame:

15th (10th) Dan Wright (OR 101k)

(OR 101k) 17th (6th) Michael Giovanni (OR 171k)

(OR 171k) 29th (9th) David Fairchild (OR 208k)

(OR 208k) 38th (1st) Mark Hurst (OR 658k)

(OR 658k) 78th (4th) Markku Ojala (OR 697k)

(OR 697k) 86th (7th) Conor’s Team (OR 550k)

Other names featured in this article that rank in the Live Hall of Fame top thousand are Gideon Moss (9th), Liam McAllister (87th), Abinav C (3rd), Paul Marshman (4th), Alex Merchant (31st) and Cian C (384th).

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, George Gavin (no chip) has regained the lead in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league, having previously led between Gameweeks 6 to 11, 24 to 27 and 29 to 30. He is now 4,110th overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Haythem IlBanney (no chip) stays in control for a 10th successive week and 17th time this season in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Abinav C (no chip) leads for a 14th successive week and 19th time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code wsmh56). He’s now 247th overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Oliver (Bench Boost) has taken control of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code etcj6p). He came 1,908th in 2018/19 and 728th last season, currently being 2,038th overall.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Costa (Assistant Manager Howe) leads for a 24th week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code xv5ui7) and is 165th overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Paul Marshman (Back On The Horse) (Bench Boost) is the new pace-setter in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 7eqmvk). He previously led between Gameweeks 27 and 30 and rises to 5,648th overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Alex Merchant (Triple Captain Isak) leads for a 21st week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code wzpv0i).

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2021/22 FPL Champion Jamie Pigott (Triple Captain Isak) is top of the pile for a 13th successive week and 14th time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Back to Abinav C, he leads for a 21st successive week and 24th time this season in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code t5x9cf).

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Paul Marshman (Back On The Horse) is in first place for a sixth week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (code whhxb3).

This league is only for teams whose FPL record goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Elsewhere, Oliver leads for a second week in my Opening Day League.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Huss E (Triple Captain Isak) is at the summit for an eighth week in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code z88dz6). This team rises to 247th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Cian C (Bench Boost) has regained the lead in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league. This is after previously being ahead after Gameweeks 27, 28 and 30, rising to 760th overall.

As for the Scout’s community team (Scout PFT) (no chip), they are now 135th in the league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Chris Lord (no chip) has grabbed the number one spot in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code 7rjngs). He previously led after Gameweeks 24, 26, 27 and 28, and is now 592nd overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Tipu Sultan (Assistant Manager Howe) comes straight in to take the lead in my January to May League (code rwy735). The team has risen from 4.375m to 287k in 13 Gameweeks since the beginning of January. He’s had two top 5k finishes.

THE LAST TEN

Finally, Jignesh Patel (no chip) is top of the pile for a second week in my The Last Ten mini-league (code 3xb2n6). The team has shot up from 6.351m to 4.642m in the last four Gameweeks.

Suleman Siddique shoots up to third, having an overall Gameweek rank of 107th due to Triple Captain Harvey Barnes (£5.9m).

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

