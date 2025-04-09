FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 31

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 31, when none of the five most popular captains scored more than two points. It caused scores to generally be mediocre, despite 658,984 Wildcards being played in Gameweek 30 and 476,122 in Gameweek 31.

We report on the latest news from the FFS Members Cup, Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the newly updated FFS Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Gideon Moss followed his Wildcard with an Assistant Manager chip – Graham Potter (£0.5m) – in Gameweek 31. He leads for a third successive week and fifth time this season in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code n6lb8d) and is now eighth overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Atiqui Haque Atique is the new name on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, ranking 132nd worldwide. He came 5,311th in 2017/18.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 30 was round one of the second FFS Members Cup of 2024/25.

Former winners rrcmc, Mohd Rodzi, Chaballer and Mayani all won their matches and are safely through to the second round, but the highest-ranked manager of round one (Tiernon Nobody) was beaten 65-59 by Flekken Beacons. That means the highest one left is CasaBanter (460th), who came 1,221st in 2020/21.

This old-school cup run by Fantasy Football Scout should not be confused with those listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 31 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 53 after hits, with 23 teams eliminated.

It means that 68 are going through to Gameweek 32. To help cover each weekend, LiveFPL’s leaderboard will show its current live statistics.

Six managers were joint-highest Gameweek scorers after hits, with 72 points each. Five of these chose to Wildcard in Gameweek 30 and one waited a few more days.

Roderick Smits followed his Gameweek 30 activation with an Assistant Manager chip being used on Thomas Frank (£0.8m).

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Liam McAllister leads for a 12th successive week and 17th time this season in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues.

The highest scorer in these head-to-head leagues is still Jackson Coker (League 9 Division 104), with 82 points out of a possible 93.

LIVE HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame has been updated again and is now based on results up to the end of Gameweek 31 but, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Premium Members.

49,751 managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in it.

The new top 11 (with their Career Hall of Fame positions in brackets) is as follows:

1st (2nd) Ben Crellin (Overall Rank 6,147) – GW30 Wildcard

(Overall Rank 6,147) – GW30 Wildcard 2nd (3rd) Tom Dollimore (OR 7,952) – GW30 Wildcard

(OR 7,952) – GW30 Wildcard 3rd (77th) Abinav C (OR 145) – GW30 Wildcard

(OR 145) – GW30 Wildcard 4th (33rd) @elevenify.com (OR 2,848) – GW31 Wildcard

(OR 2,848) – GW31 Wildcard 5th (14th) Paul Marshman (OR 10k) – GW30 Wildcard

(OR 10k) – GW30 Wildcard 6th (5th) Fábio Borges (OR 75k) – GW30 Wildcard

(OR 75k) – GW30 Wildcard 7th (179th) Luke Williams (OR 564) – GW31 Wildcard

(OR 564) – GW31 Wildcard 8th (622nd) Gideon Moss (OR 8) – GW30 Wildcard, GW31 Assistant Manager

(OR 8) – GW30 Wildcard, GW31 Assistant Manager 9th (214th) Aran Singanayagam (OR 424) – GW31 Wildcard

(OR 424) – GW31 Wildcard 10th (8th) Rob Mayes (OR 62k) – GW30 Wildcard

(OR 62k) – GW30 Wildcard 11th (-) Łukasz Woźniak (OR 8,320) – GW30 Wildcard

Since the Gameweek 30 update, Fábio Borges is up one place, Luke Williams rises by two and Gideon Moss three, but Łukasz Woźniak has dropped to 11th.

Six managers from the Career Hall of Fame top ten are no longer in the Live Hall of Fame top ten:

18th (6th) Michael Giovanni (OR 232k)

(OR 232k) 24th (10th) Dan Wright (OR 190k)

(OR 190k) 27th (9th) David Fairchild (OR 217k)

(OR 217k) 45th (1st) Mark Hurst (OR 864k)

(OR 864k) 113th (4th) Markku Ojala (OR 1.00m)

(OR 1.00m) 135th (7th) Conor’s Team (OR 866k)

Other names featured in this article that rank inside the the top thousand of the Live Hall of Fame are Gideon Moss (8th), Liam McAllister (93rd), Pras United (13th), Abinav C (3rd), Joe Hanson (42nd), Alex Merchant (36th) and Paul Marshman (5th).

MODS & CONS

Meanwhile, Pras United has regained the lead in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league, having previously led after Gameweeks 17, 18, 19, 22, 23 and 28, now placing 4,836th overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Haythem IlBanney stays in control for a ninth week in a row and 16th time this season in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Abinav C leads for a 13th successive week and 18th time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code wsmh56). He is now 145th overall and also leads the Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Paul Cartwright has taken control for a sixth week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code etcj6p) and has risen to 1,362nd worldwide.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Costa leads for a 23rd week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code xv5ui7) and is 530th overall after playing his Assistant Manager chip on Eddie Howe (£1.5m). He has not yet played his second Wildcard.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Joe Hanson is the new pace-setter in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 7eqmvk), moving up to 8,830th overall. He’s had three top 600 finishes, as well as another four in the top 8k.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Alex Merchant leads for a 20th week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code wzpv0i) and is 3,940th overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2021/22 FPL Champion Jamie Pigott is top of the pile for a 12th successive week and 13th time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League and is another to have not yet Wildcarded.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Back to Abinav C, he leads for a 20th successive week and 23rd time this season in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code t5x9cf).

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Paul Marshman (Back On The Horse) is in first place for a fifth week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (code whhxb3).

This league is only for teams whose FPL record goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Elsewhere, Oliver is the new leader of my Opening Day League and is 3,806th overall. He came 1,908th in 2018/19 and 728th last season.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Huss E is at the summit for a seventh week in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code z88dz6) and has risen to 272nd overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Dimitris Karampourinotis is the new leader of the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league and is now 2,760th. He came 2,414th in 2016/17.

The Scout community team (Scout PFT) sits 128th in the league and is back in the overall top million.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Haris Sejmenovic has grabbed the number one spot in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code 7rjngs), having previously led after Gameweeks 16 and 20.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Bachir Doueihy leads for a third week in my January to May League (code rwy735) and has risen from 2.278m to 260k since the beginning of January.

THE LAST TEN

Finally, Jignesh Patel is top of the pile in my The Last Ten mini-league (code 3xb2n6) and has risen from 6.351m to 5.137m in the last three Gameweeks. This team had Vítor Pereira (£0.8m) as Assistant Manager in Gameweeks 29 and 30.

