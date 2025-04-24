FFS Members Cup results + fourth-round draw

Round four of our latest FFS Members Cup takes place in Blank Gameweek 34, where 32 remaining Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are competing for a £300 prize fund.

A tournament for Premium Members, this is independent of those you can see on the official FPL website.

We’ll bring you the latest results in this article, plus the second-round draw, with a full breakdown of prizes towards the bottom.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

A complete list of round three results

The highest-ranked manager heading into Double Gameweek 33 was also one of its unluckiest losers. 83 points helped CasaBanter rise from 258th to 181st in the world standings but – while J Aravind (63 points) and CathyM (64) progressed – he came up short against glennloite‘s huge tally of 106.

Such a Bench Boost included successful Arsenal duo Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior, yet Si incredibly went one better by captaining the Belgian’s week-high 24 points. Also an owner of Ryan Sessegnon, this team accumulated a whopping 119 points.

TD Jakes (4,130th) is now the highest remaining manager after defeating Cornish Pasty Man 74-67. And the lowest-ranked, schnuggi (4,308458th), was another to benefit from Trossard during the 94-62 win over Kezzy.

Looking ahead, the round of 32 should involve a lot of Free Hit chips. A template will likely be established before the deadline, leading to close contests and an increased desire to find that mega-differential which beats the opponent.

Based on the low combined positions of both competitors, the crunch clash pits Crispo (57,141st) against Robben Me Blind (72,113rd).

The full fourth-round draw is available here

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

​​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 30

Round 1 – Gameweek 31

Round 2 – Gameweek 32

Round 3 – Gameweek 33

Round 4 – Gameweek 34

Round 5 – Gameweek 35

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher



