FFS Cup April 24

FFS Members Cup results + fourth-round draw

Round four of our latest FFS Members Cup takes place in Blank Gameweek 34, where 32 remaining Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are competing for a £300 prize fund.

A tournament for Premium Members, this is independent of those you can see on the official FPL website.

We’ll bring you the latest results in this article, plus the second-round draw, with a full breakdown of prizes towards the bottom.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

A complete list of round three results

The highest-ranked manager heading into Double Gameweek 33 was also one of its unluckiest losers. 83 points helped CasaBanter rise from 258th to 181st in the world standings but – while J Aravind (63 points) and CathyM (64) progressed – he came up short against glennloite‘s huge tally of 106.

Such a Bench Boost included successful Arsenal duo Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior, yet Si incredibly went one better by captaining the Belgian’s week-high 24 points. Also an owner of Ryan Sessegnon, this team accumulated a whopping 119 points.

TD Jakes (4,130th) is now the highest remaining manager after defeating Cornish Pasty Man 74-67. And the lowest-ranked, schnuggi (4,308458th), was another to benefit from Trossard during the 94-62 win over Kezzy.

Looking ahead, the round of 32 should involve a lot of Free Hit chips. A template will likely be established before the deadline, leading to close contests and an increased desire to find that mega-differential which beats the opponent.

Based on the low combined positions of both competitors, the crunch clash pits Crispo (57,141st) against Robben Me Blind (72,113rd).

The full fourth-round draw is available here

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 30
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 32
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 33
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 34
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 35
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

FPLMarc

  1. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Any changes, FH.

    Sa
    Ran, Sess, Schar
    Salah, Diaz, Barnes, Mitoma
    Isak, Welbz, Cunha

    Sels, Mbeumo, Milenkovic, Virgil

    9.1

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      GTG gl

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Is Schar GTG?

  2. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    Is Vardy going to Leeds United or even Burnley?

  3. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Kluivert or diaz on FH ?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I already Salah and will get taa so teble pool might be too much?

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Planning to go triple Pool, myself. Team below.

  4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    Triple Liverpool + double Newcsatle midfield:

    Sanchez
    RAN Robinson Kerkez
    Salah Diaz Jota Murphy Barnes
    Isak Cunha

    1. boombaba
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Needs Trent pal

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Have thar draft too;) But think the three mids will have higher Upside.

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      I think treble pool mid is a bit much especially with other options available. GL 🙂

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Here's the other draft:

        Sanchez
        TAA TrIppier RAN
        Salah Barnes Kluivert Diaz Palmer
        Isak Cunha

        Jorgensen Welbeck Estupinan Milenkovic

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          just now

          V nice.

  5. boombaba
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    Trippier or Alt Nouri

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I prefer ran as I will go for treble Newcastle attack. I think both will do well

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Isak, Barnes, Murphy?

  6. Cluckfuster
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    What move should I make in order to field a full XI this coming gameweek (and keep for the rest of the season)?

    1. Gvardiol to Ait-Nouri
    2. Saka to Bruno
    3. Mateta to Chris Wood

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      3

      1. RoyaleBlue
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        3 feels best long term

  7. RoyaleBlue
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    Right, gonna back against Fulham and Chelsea:

    Sa
    RAN TAA Kerkez
    Salah(C) Diaz Barnes Murphy
    Isak Cunha Eva

    Triple Newcastle attack instead of a defender. Double Wolves def (RAN points alone will be worthless). Backing Bou to do over United.

    Not crazy differential, but enough to make the gameweek somewhat interesting?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Really like it gl

    2. Buck The Trent
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I have 10 similar lol, see below

  8. Buck The Trent
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    How does this FH team look?

    Leno
    TAA RAN Kerkez
    Salah Banes Murphy Diaz
    Isak Cunha Welbeck

    Kepa Kluivert Cucu Sess

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      just now

      V nice !!!

  9. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    I am somehow a bit surprised by the amount of teams with diaz..is that because managers are relying on spurs being atrocious???

    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I have Diaz right now too, great home stats, Spurs are tragic, Pool will push to celebrate championship in style

  10. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    What are the perks of picking Raul?
    Maybe it’s confirmation bias but:

    - out of form Fulham playing away against improved Saints
    - he didn’t get much game time recently, not sure about his confidence in front of goal
    - then, the total of 1 goal, 5 shots and 3 KP in last 5 league games he featured anyhow (shooting stats looked much better in February)

    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      He seems to be similar pick to Palmer lol

    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      True. Who would pick out of Raul or Welbeck?

      1. Silecro
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Welbeck, should be on pens without Pedro

      2. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Welb all the way, for me it’s Isak, Cunha and one of Welb/Larsen/Eva

    3. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Fulham attack doesnt inspire me with confidence. I'll personally go with just Sessegnon who gives you at least 2 bites at a cherry, for cs and attacking return (since he plays as a winger)

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Same here!

    4. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah much better options elsewhere. I am getting Welbeck 😉

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Tempted to punt on double Wolves fwds but considering him as well

        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Could even add Bowen as well and count on goals

  11. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Who to start on FH34:
    1) Barnes or Murphy? (the other won't be in my squad)
    2) Wood or Bowen?

    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sa
      TAA RAN Livra
      Salah Diaz Palmer Barnes/Murphy
      Isak Cunha Wood
      Kepa Bowen Cucu Sess

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      1 flip a coin. Maybe Murphy more nailed ?
      2 wood for sure

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks. Wish I was as certain on nr.2 🙂

  12. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Pick Evanilson or Kluivert?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Kluivert on pens and Cs point.

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        So Kluivert + Welbeck over Palmer + Evanilson?

        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Everyone over Palmer

        2. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          K and w for sure

    2. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      I’m just curious if Kluivert is actually back to his best, otherwise you relay on the penalties

      1. Andrew D48
        • 3 Years
        just now

        He is playing Utd tho that will help

      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Man utd might also be tragic 🙂

  13. Ohh1454
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Is double up of Kluviert and Evanilison to much on FH ? Maybe Bowen over Kluviert ?

    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Too much imo, I like Bowen

  14. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Any news on Jose Sa?

  15. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    How's this fh34 please (0.2 itb)
    Leno
    Trent cucu ran
    Diaz salah Barnes murphy
    Isak cunha wood
    (Sanchez palmer sess semedo)

