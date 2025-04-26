Blank Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) kicks off with Chelsea v Everton, which gets underway at 12.30pm BST.

There’s only one alteration to Enzo Maresca’s line-up from the win over Fulham.

Reece James drops to the bench, with Romeo Lavia brought in for his first Premier League start since January.

That’ll very likely see Moises Caicedo drop to right-back and invert into midfield.

Cole Palmer starts again as he bids to end his 16-game goal drought.

Everton manager David Moyes makes two changes to his starting XI, both of which are enforced.

James Tarkowski‘s run of 111 consecutive Premier League appearances – and indeed his season – is over because of a hamstring injury sustained last weekend.

Nathan Patterson, rather than Michael Keane, replaces him. That will see Jake O’Brien move across to centre-half to partner Jarrad Branthwaite.

Loanee Armando Broja is also ineligible to feature against his parent club, so Beto gets a recall up top.

The reverse fixture of this clash ended in a goalless draw at Goodison Park.

Last year’s corresponding match was more one-way traffic, however: a 6-0 win for the Blues, with Palmer scoring four goals.

The Toffees, in fact, haven’t won a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge in over 30 years.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Caicedo, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Lavia, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson.

Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Nkunku, Sancho, Dewsbury-Hall, James, George, Acheampong.

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, O’Brien, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, Harrison, Doucoure, Ndiaye, Beto.

Subs: Virgínia, Begovic, Keane, McNeil, Chermiti, Young, Coleman, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam.