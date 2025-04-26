584
Dugout Discussion April 26

Chelsea v Everton team news: James a sub, two changes for Toffees

584 Comments
Blank Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) kicks off with Chelsea v Everton, which gets underway at 12.30pm BST.

There’s only one alteration to Enzo Maresca’s line-up from the win over Fulham.

Reece James drops to the bench, with Romeo Lavia brought in for his first Premier League start since January.

That’ll very likely see Moises Caicedo drop to right-back and invert into midfield.

Cole Palmer starts again as he bids to end his 16-game goal drought.

Everton manager David Moyes makes two changes to his starting XI, both of which are enforced.

James Tarkowski‘s run of 111 consecutive Premier League appearances – and indeed his season – is over because of a hamstring injury sustained last weekend.

Nathan Patterson, rather than Michael Keane, replaces him. That will see Jake O’Brien move across to centre-half to partner Jarrad Branthwaite.

Loanee Armando Broja is also ineligible to feature against his parent club, so Beto gets a recall up top.

The reverse fixture of this clash ended in a goalless draw at Goodison Park.

Last year’s corresponding match was more one-way traffic, however: a 6-0 win for the Blues, with Palmer scoring four goals.

The Toffees, in fact, haven’t won a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge in over 30 years.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Caicedo, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Lavia, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson.

Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Nkunku, Sancho, Dewsbury-Hall, James, George, Acheampong.

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, O’Brien, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, Harrison, Doucoure, Ndiaye, Beto.

Subs: Virgínia, Begovic, Keane, McNeil, Chermiti, Young, Coleman, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam.

584 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Wheyyyy
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    Sanchez up to 1bps boom

    1. el polako
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Is Palmer scooping all 3 bonus points?

    2. azhar280890
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Oy oy oy

    3. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Feels so good

  2. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    42 mins ago

    Let’s all laugh at Palmer, Let’s all laugh at Palmer. Ha ha ha ha!

    1. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      Wild how quickly people
      Can turn on footballers

  3. chocolove
    • 14 Years
    39 mins ago

    Enjoy Palmer, owners

  4. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Let's go Isak!

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      38 mins ago

      I assume as a owner non captain I want him to blank ?

      1. ProfessorM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        probably, yes...I do given those around me

  5. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    C'mon Isak (C) and Murphy 2 goals each assisting each other

  6. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    Cucu on my bench but was never going to dble up Chelsea defence so no regrets......well a bit actually....

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      None. My GK for the -4 was Sa in the end I was frightened of Cunha. Went Gapko lol

  7. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    Isak with 115% EO. So I don't want him to score then FFS.

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      Lol it's not fun when owning a player and hoping he does bad..

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Captain Isak here lol

    2. BIGREDDOG
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      In what, top 10k?

  8. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    How are Sessegnon owners feeling? Starting but at LB and not the advanced wide midfield position.

    1. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Happy he's starting

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        26 mins ago

        Same

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      26 mins ago

      Better than Isak non captainers.

    3. BIGREDDOG
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Good!

  9. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Typical sou nicking a goal

  10. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Cheers for killing the dream quickly, Leno old lad

    1. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Need sess return now !

  11. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Cucu over sess was the play

