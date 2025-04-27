Bournemouth v Man Utd team news: Cherries unchanged

Bournemouth face Manchester United in the first of two Premier League matches to take place on Sunday.

Kick-off at the Vitality Stadium is at 14:00 BST.

Andoni Iraola names the same team that started the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in Gameweek 33.

That means Kepa Arrizabalaga, Milos Kerkez and Justin Kluivert, the only players on show with a double-digit ownership in the top 10k, all start.

Ruben Amorim makes five changes to his starting XI, however.

Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes come in.

Victor Lindelof, Tyler Fredricson, Harry Amass, Manuel Ugarte and Christian Eriksen drop to the bench.

READ MORE: FPL notes: Barnes boost as Gordon not “100% match-fit”, Howe on Isak

READ MORE: FPL notes: Why Robinson missed out + “committed” Cunha

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Kepa, Smith, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez, Scott, Adams, Semenyo, Kluivert, Ouattara, Evanilson

Subs: Dennis, Cook, Senesi, Brooks, Tavernier, Soler, Jebbison, Araujo, Hill

Man Utd XI: Onana, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu, Garnacho, Mainoo, Hojlund

Subs: Heaton, Amass, Evans, Fredricson, Lindelof, Eriksen, Mount, Ugarte, Obi

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.