289
Dugout Discussion April 27

Bournemouth v Man Utd team news: Cherries unchanged

289 Comments
Share

Bournemouth face Manchester United in the first of two Premier League matches to take place on Sunday.

Kick-off at the Vitality Stadium is at 14:00 BST.

Andoni Iraola names the same team that started the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in Gameweek 33.

That means Kepa Arrizabalaga, Milos Kerkez and Justin Kluivert, the only players on show with a double-digit ownership in the top 10k, all start.

Ruben Amorim makes five changes to his starting XI, however.

Harry MaguireLeny YoroLuke ShawCasemiro and Bruno Fernandes come in.

Victor Lindelof, Tyler Fredricson, Harry Amass, Manuel Ugarte and Christian Eriksen drop to the bench.

READ MORE: FPL notes: Barnes boost as Gordon not “100% match-fit”, Howe on Isak
READ MORE: FPL notes: Why Robinson missed out + “committed” Cunha

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Kepa, Smith, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez, Scott, Adams, Semenyo, Kluivert, Ouattara, Evanilson

Subs: Dennis, Cook, Senesi, Brooks, Tavernier, Soler, Jebbison, Araujo, Hill

Man Utd XI: Onana, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu, Garnacho, Mainoo, Hojlund

Subs: Heaton, Amass, Evans, Fredricson, Lindelof, Eriksen, Mount, Ugarte, Obi

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

289 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Goodfeathers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    53 mins ago

    There it is 🙁

    Open Controls
  2. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    Dammit!

    Open Controls
  3. F4L
    • 10 Years
    53 mins ago

    12 men of united draw level

    Open Controls
    1. Zilla
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      Grow up, seriously, Manchester are 16th. Referees helping thing is a joke now.

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        50 mins ago

        They're avoiding relegation because of the help of refs.

        Open Controls
        1. Zilla
          • 7 Years
          49 mins ago

          Sure buddy

          Open Controls
      2. KanuLenoMeeMoCash
        • 4 Years
        50 mins ago

        That's because they are also awful
        The help only goes so far

        Open Controls
  4. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    Kluivert blank

    Kepa blank

    Kerkez blank

    Evanilson Blacnk eventually

    burno blank

    Now that's what We LOVE to see

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      In the mud?

      Open Controls
    2. Sgt. Schultz
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Semen the only blemish

      Open Controls
      1. boc610
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        so Ive been told

        Open Controls
    3. Fintroy
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Pleases !!!!!

      Open Controls
  5. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    3 minutes to my Kepa CS pffff…

    Open Controls
    1. KanuLenoMeeMoCash
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Fuming 7 pt loss too

      Open Controls
    2. Prinzhorn
      • 4 Years
      just now

      FFS

      Open Controls
  6. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    Yay at least Kluivert got locked cleanie!

    Open Controls
  7. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    That goal cost kepa 7 points

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Don’t want to hear that

      Open Controls
    2. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      I don't have Kepa but its a horse turd feature of the game that he could have got injured and come off on 89 mins and got all those points but because he kept a clean until 95 but not beyond he gets penalised. Its like the bonus rewarding strikers for missing sitters provided they hit the target. Some really dumb quirks of the game. Get yourself 90 minute men unless they are defenders in which case just get yourself 60 minute men to be on the safe side.

      Open Controls
  8. Prinzhorn
    • 4 Years
    50 mins ago

    FFS my beautiful Kepa points

    Open Controls
    1. Prinzhorn
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Kepa owners didnt deserve this

      Should have gone template with Pope/Sa

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah f it really

        Open Controls
  9. diesel001
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Don't own Hoijlund, but he just saved my GW.

    Open Controls
  10. MikeS
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    FFS Bruno on 2 bonus

    Open Controls
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      Yay!

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Ah damn will be removed now it’s an Ugarte assist Hojlund G 🙁

        Open Controls
    2. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      Right? For what, exactly?

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        31 mins ago

        It will be for the assist but now goal given to Hojlund so don’t think it will stick as can’t have 27 BPS without a return surely, unless I’m back in luck lol

        Open Controls
        1. MikeS
          • 10 Years
          24 mins ago

          He's showing as 28 now! Ugarte only on 22!

          Open Controls
    3. Prinzhorn
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      Classic FPL bs

      Open Controls
  11. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    This game is useless

    Open Controls
    1. DeSelby
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      The quality of the refereeing is scandalous.

      Open Controls
  12. tricpic
    • 15 Years
    46 mins ago

    Average BB and cracking FH, into the top 20k but now my team is a mess. What to prioritise changing here for the run in?
    Mo (nothing to play for assuming Pool win today)
    Saka (nothing to play for and CL)
    Rashford (lots to play for but injured)
    Savinho (rotation)
    Sarr and Mateta (FA Cup focused)

    Feels like I want Mbuemo and Wood back.

    Open Controls
  13. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 13 Years
    45 mins ago

    I am so, so, SO annoyed. 7 preious points gone from Kepa.

    Open Controls
    1. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep Evanilson red and kerkez

      Shambles

      Open Controls
  14. Big Mike
    • 2 Years
    45 mins ago

    Since game week 32 I've lost 20 points to last gap goals.

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      Sels, Areola and now Kepa. What stings the most is that I have Sa on the bench.

      Open Controls
      1. Prinzhorn
        • 4 Years
        32 mins ago

        That is Absolutely disgusting bro

        Open Controls
      2. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        32 mins ago

        that's rough going. Certainly would be in favour of them giving some points for getting a clean past a certain stage of the match and then more if its all the game. The all or nothing nature of cleans is just too volatile.

        Open Controls
      3. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        29 mins ago

        Ouch and they try to claim fpl isn’t luck, what is the points swing there? Must be massive, hundreds of thousands of rank

        Open Controls
        1. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 13 Years
          24 mins ago

          Yeah, I'd Sanchez. Didn't want the stress of the double-up. That has really annoyed me, TBH.

          Open Controls
        2. Waylander
          • 8 Years
          23 mins ago

          Who claims it’s not luck? There’s a huge amount of luck involved once the players take the field.

          Open Controls
          1. SAUCY SALAH
            • 8 Years
            19 mins ago

            Well the fact we even have a content creator market and community lends itself towards there being a lot of ‘skill’ involved, otherwise may as well just pick anyone and rely on luck

            Open Controls
            1. Jimmy B
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              14 mins ago

              I think the skills in not falling for traps, keeping your head, not doing stupid things as much as doing the right things which are obvious most of the time. All things I'm guilty of (the bad bits) so I'm lacking in skill as well as luck most years.

              Open Controls
              1. SAUCY SALAH
                • 8 Years
                10 mins ago

                Yeah I know what you mean, but interestingly I’ve done really well managing a second team this season where I’ve gone early on ‘traps’, enjoyed his 4 goals vs Brighton for example.

                Also jumped on Evanilson during his purple patch, double Forest defense etc.

                So I think again it’s just luck, those punts could have easily not paid off, if it was in my main team I certainly wouldn’t go for it for example, so I’m learning next season to take more risks on supposed traps

                Open Controls
                1. SAUCY SALAH
                  • 8 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  *Palmer the first bit

                  Open Controls
  15. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    They’ve sent off a player for slipping, yet not sent one off in the first half which is clearly a red. Mind boggling.

    Open Controls
    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      The slip was unfortunate but it does cause a red card offence tackle. 2 feet, studs showing, miss the ball completely, feet at ankle and knee height.

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        It’s just common sense though, it’s a slip. No force. Usually the criteria they use.

        Open Controls
        1. Jimmy B
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Did they not overturn a Bruno red from earlier in the season for this very thing?

          Open Controls
        2. Waylander
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          He’s already diving in. There’s enough force to break the guys ankle. No malice, just clumsy and bad luck but it’s a red card.

          Open Controls
    2. BIGREDDOG
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Can I just ask - do you have any bias towards this? Bournemouth fan or own Bournemouth players?

      The calls were correct, marginally.

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        I own Evanilson. However, I am capable of determining whether a decision is incorrect despite your suggestion otherwise. My opinion is not in the minority, either.

        Open Controls
        1. BIGREDDOG
          • 7 Years
          19 mins ago

          😀

          Open Controls
          1. Athletic Nasherbo
            • 8 Years
            19 mins ago

            Nice response, sums it up.

            Open Controls
            1. BIGREDDOG
              • 7 Years
              13 mins ago

              Don't blame you for being frustrated but you owning Evanilson does indeed sum it up.

              Open Controls
              1. Athletic Nasherbo
                • 8 Years
                8 mins ago

                What does that even mean? You’re a wind up merchant, which is fine.

                Open Controls
        2. BIGREDDOG
          • 7 Years
          19 mins ago

          Definitely unfortunate with the slip.

          Open Controls
  16. MikeS
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    The big question is not it pool will win but by how many?

    I am predicting an absolute spanking for the pathetic excuse of a football team known as spurs, 5-0 pool..

    Open Controls
    1. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      Pool have definitely looked more on edge of late. I expected a spanking of Leicester and West Ham and they didn't come. Might be one of those where if they score early the floodgates open. Probably helps the atmosphere will be a massive party regardless as they don't need to win.

      Open Controls
    2. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Spurs to win 0-1 ....the hype around Liverpool is ridiculous....an average team in a poor league.

      Open Controls
      1. Meechoo115
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        20 mins ago

        Cheery soul aren’t you ?!!

        Open Controls
        1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          18 mins ago

          I hope you come back after 90 mins when Diaz and Salah have done fook all

          Open Controls
        2. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          You were saying ??

          Open Controls
    3. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Hopefully bro!!! Need to teach Ange’s team a lesson today.

      Open Controls
    4. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Would love a spurs win to kill the celebratory mood

      Open Controls
    5. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Don't start me on the Content creators band waggon of Diaz....so called experts all tipping him......he's nothing more than average

      Open Controls
    6. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Think it will be tighter something like 2-1 or 3-1

      Open Controls
  17. Wizard of Ozil
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    32 mins ago

    God I hate Man Utd.
    96 min equaliser to wipe my Kepa and kerkez Clean sheet. Fuming is not the word!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    Especially when a non free hit rival has completely out scored my free hit.

    Open Controls
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Double Bournemouth defence on free hit. You reap what you sow

      Open Controls
    2. Wizard of Ozil
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      I picked kerkez over Sessengnon who is first on bench alongside Cucurella. Story of my season. I have. Counted my bench points to be about 250 this season

      Open Controls
    3. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      And to add to insult Bruno gets 2 bonus for doing fck all!

      Open Controls
  18. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    Didn’t watch the game, was it really right to add 9 minutes?

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      More like 8

      Open Controls
  19. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Scarlett isn’t even on the bench for Spurs

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.