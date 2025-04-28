Saka, Sarr, Asensio: FPL price change predictions for April 29

We’ve a new widget on the Fantasy Football Scout home page, which details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.

But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.

And here is who is close to doing so at 02:30 BST on Tuesday 29 April…

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: APRIL 29

Risers Fallers Player Team Price Progress Tonight Schär NEW 5.5m 96.7% Maybe Rúben MCI 5.4m 92.8% Unlikely Kiwior ARS 4.8m 92.9% Unlikely Sels NFO 5.1m 87.5% Unlikely Trossard ARS 6.7m 80.8% Unlikely Aït-Nouri WOL 5.0m 76.5% Unlikely Collins BRE 4.5m 72.6% Unlikely Strand Larsen WOL 5.4m 72.6% Unlikely Cunha WOL 7.0m 67.0% Unlikely Rice ARS 6.2m 71.2% Unlikely Livramento NEW 4.6m 68.7% Unlikely Branthwaite EVE 4.8m 62.7% Unlikely Welbeck BHA 5.5m 61.5% Unlikely Burn NEW 4.5m 58.6% Unlikely Konsa AVL 4.4m 58.1% Unlikely Areola WHU 4.2m 58.4% Unlikely Barnes NEW 6.0m 58.2% Unlikely Lacroix CRY 4.5m 56.9% Unlikely Spence TOT 4.4m 55.7% Unlikely James CHE 4.8m 54.4% Unlikely Schade BRE 5.1m 54.0% Unlikely Martinelli ARS 6.5m 52.3% Unlikely Bradley LIV 4.7m 52.2% Unlikely Delap IPS 5.6m 51.0% Unlikely Flekken BRE 4.4m 50.6% Unlikely Mitchell CRY 4.8m 50.7% Unlikely Wood NFO 7.0m 46.4% Unlikely Enzo CHE 4.7m 45.9% Unlikely Johnson TOT 6.2m 44.6% Unlikely Leno FUL 5.0m 44.7% Unlikely Elanga NFO 5.4m 43.3% Unlikely Thomas LEI 3.9m 43.1% Unlikely Tonali NEW 5.5m 42.4% Unlikely Mac Allister LIV 6.2m 38.8% Unlikely Raúl FUL 5.3m 37.9% Unlikely Isak NEW 9.6m 36.0% Unlikely Castagne FUL 4.2m 36.1% Unlikely N.Jackson CHE 7.7m 35.5% Unlikely Estupiñan BHA 4.9m 33.7% Unlikely Scarlett TOT 4.4m 32.4% Unlikely 1 2 3 4 Player Team Price Progress Tonight Saka ARS 10.5m 100.8% Very Likely Dúbravka NEW 4.1m 100.4% Very Likely Esse CRY 4.7m 99.4% Likely I.Sarr CRY 5.8m 99.7% Likely Gabriel ARS 6.2m 99.5% Likely Muñoz CRY 5.3m 99.4% Maybe Quansah LIV 3.9m 99.6% Maybe M.Asensio AVL 6.2m 99.9% Maybe B.Soumaré LEI 4.4m 99.8% Maybe Disasi AVL 4.2m 99.1% Maybe McAteer LEI 4.7m 99.4% Maybe Justin LEI 4.1m 99.8% Maybe Jaros LIV 4.0m 99.3% Maybe Digne AVL 4.5m 99.1% Maybe Hill BOU 3.9m 97.4% Maybe Saliba ARS 6.6m 97.6% Maybe Endo LIV 4.6m 96.9% Maybe C.Miguel NFO 4.1m 96.4% Maybe Eze CRY 6.9m 97.0% Maybe Mangala EVE 5.0m 95.0% Maybe Willock NEW 4.7m 91.9% Unlikely Carvalho BRE 4.5m 87.6% Unlikely Palmer CHE 10.6m 81.8% Unlikely Bailey AVL 6.2m 86.9% Unlikely Tarkowski EVE 4.9m 83.9% Unlikely Rogers AVL 5.7m 89.6% Unlikely Savinho MCI 6.2m 79.9% Unlikely Kalajdžić WOL 4.8m 79.3% Unlikely Dragusin TOT 4.3m 78.7% Unlikely Archer SOU 4.9m 78.0% Unlikely Olsen AVL 4.5m 78.5% Unlikely F.Kadıoğlu BHA 4.4m 77.4% Unlikely Skipp LEI 4.7m 76.7% Unlikely Setford ARS 4.5m 75.3% Unlikely Ings WHU 4.9m 75.2% Unlikely Baleba BHA 5.0m 77.1% Unlikely Harwood-Bellis SOU 4.0m 74.4% Unlikely Matthews CRY 3.9m 73.8% Unlikely Wood SOU 4.0m 72.1% Unlikely Smith Rowe FUL 5.1m 72.2% Unlikely 1 2 3 4

These numbers will keep changing throughout the day (so keep checking back), responding to transfer market activity on FPL.

You can read all the confirmed changes here.

HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS

You can see these predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.