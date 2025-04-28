0
FPL April 28

Saka, Sarr, Asensio: FPL price change predictions for April 29

0 Comments
Share

We’ve a new widget on the Fantasy Football Scout home page, which details the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works – and the goalposts seem to be moving all the time.

But Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is nearing falling or rising in price.

And here is who is close to doing so at 02:30 BST on Tuesday 29 April

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: APRIL 29

Risers
Fallers
PlayerTeamPriceProgressTonight
SchärNEW5.5m
96.7%
 Maybe
RúbenMCI5.4m
92.8%
 Unlikely
KiwiorARS4.8m
92.9%
 Unlikely
SelsNFO5.1m
87.5%
 Unlikely
TrossardARS6.7m
80.8%
 Unlikely
Aït-NouriWOL5.0m
76.5%
 Unlikely
CollinsBRE4.5m
72.6%
 Unlikely
Strand LarsenWOL5.4m
72.6%
 Unlikely
CunhaWOL7.0m
67.0%
 Unlikely
RiceARS6.2m
71.2%
 Unlikely
LivramentoNEW4.6m
68.7%
 Unlikely
BranthwaiteEVE4.8m
62.7%
 Unlikely
WelbeckBHA5.5m
61.5%
 Unlikely
BurnNEW4.5m
58.6%
 Unlikely
KonsaAVL4.4m
58.1%
 Unlikely
AreolaWHU4.2m
58.4%
 Unlikely
BarnesNEW6.0m
58.2%
 Unlikely
LacroixCRY4.5m
56.9%
 Unlikely
SpenceTOT4.4m
55.7%
 Unlikely
JamesCHE4.8m
54.4%
 Unlikely
SchadeBRE5.1m
54.0%
 Unlikely
MartinelliARS6.5m
52.3%
 Unlikely
BradleyLIV4.7m
52.2%
 Unlikely
DelapIPS5.6m
51.0%
 Unlikely
FlekkenBRE4.4m
50.6%
 Unlikely
MitchellCRY4.8m
50.7%
 Unlikely
WoodNFO7.0m
46.4%
 Unlikely
EnzoCHE4.7m
45.9%
 Unlikely
JohnsonTOT6.2m
44.6%
 Unlikely
LenoFUL5.0m
44.7%
 Unlikely
ElangaNFO5.4m
43.3%
 Unlikely
ThomasLEI3.9m
43.1%
 Unlikely
TonaliNEW5.5m
42.4%
 Unlikely
Mac AllisterLIV6.2m
38.8%
 Unlikely
RaúlFUL5.3m
37.9%
 Unlikely
IsakNEW9.6m
36.0%
 Unlikely
CastagneFUL4.2m
36.1%
 Unlikely
N.JacksonCHE7.7m
35.5%
 Unlikely
EstupiñanBHA4.9m
33.7%
 Unlikely
ScarlettTOT4.4m
32.4%
 Unlikely
PlayerTeamPriceProgressTonight
SakaARS10.5m
100.8%
 Very Likely
DúbravkaNEW4.1m
100.4%
 Very Likely
EsseCRY4.7m
99.4%
 Likely
I.SarrCRY5.8m
99.7%
 Likely
GabrielARS6.2m
99.5%
 Likely
MuñozCRY5.3m
99.4%
 Maybe
QuansahLIV3.9m
99.6%
 Maybe
M.AsensioAVL6.2m
99.9%
 Maybe
B.SoumaréLEI4.4m
99.8%
 Maybe
DisasiAVL4.2m
99.1%
 Maybe
McAteerLEI4.7m
99.4%
 Maybe
JustinLEI4.1m
99.8%
 Maybe
JarosLIV4.0m
99.3%
 Maybe
DigneAVL4.5m
99.1%
 Maybe
HillBOU3.9m
97.4%
 Maybe
SalibaARS6.6m
97.6%
 Maybe
EndoLIV4.6m
96.9%
 Maybe
C.MiguelNFO4.1m
96.4%
 Maybe
EzeCRY6.9m
97.0%
 Maybe
MangalaEVE5.0m
95.0%
 Maybe
WillockNEW4.7m
91.9%
 Unlikely
CarvalhoBRE4.5m
87.6%
 Unlikely
PalmerCHE10.6m
81.8%
 Unlikely
BaileyAVL6.2m
86.9%
 Unlikely
TarkowskiEVE4.9m
83.9%
 Unlikely
RogersAVL5.7m
89.6%
 Unlikely
SavinhoMCI6.2m
79.9%
 Unlikely
KalajdžićWOL4.8m
79.3%
 Unlikely
DragusinTOT4.3m
78.7%
 Unlikely
ArcherSOU4.9m
78.0%
 Unlikely
OlsenAVL4.5m
78.5%
 Unlikely
F.KadıoğluBHA4.4m
77.4%
 Unlikely
SkippLEI4.7m
76.7%
 Unlikely
SetfordARS4.5m
75.3%
 Unlikely
IngsWHU4.9m
75.2%
 Unlikely
BalebaBHA5.0m
77.1%
 Unlikely
Harwood-BellisSOU4.0m
74.4%
 Unlikely
MatthewsCRY3.9m
73.8%
 Unlikely
WoodSOU4.0m
72.1%
 Unlikely
Smith RoweFUL5.1m
72.2%
 Unlikely

These numbers will keep changing throughout the day (so keep checking back), responding to transfer market activity on FPL.

You can read all the confirmed changes here.

HOW LIVEFPL’S PRICE PREDICTOR WORKS

You can see these predictions in more detail on the LiveFPL website.

LiveFPL has launched a Price Change Predictor

Players with at least 100% progress are estimated to rise that night and those with -100% or more are estimated to drop.

This column is a standard feature on predictors but what sets LiveFPL’s apart is the measurement of progress per hour, which allows an educated guess of their end-of-day expected percentage.

LiveFPL has launched a Price Change Predictor 1

Furthermore, there’s an at-a-glance table that neatly summarises which players are currently in those zones and which are about to be.

You’re also able to filter out the lower-owned assets, focusing instead on relevant ones.

FPL team previews – Liverpool: Best players, predicted XI + more

0 Comments Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.