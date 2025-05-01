The Scout Squad: Our top picks for FPL Gameweek 35

Marc, Sam, Neale and Tom F are back for the Scout Picks warm-up that is the Gameweek 35 Scout Squad.

There is consensus about eight players this week, with a further three assets getting three votes apiece.

ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

In this article series, our team discuss who they think the best players are for the upcoming Gameweek in isolation. In other words, there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are likelier to make our Scout Picks.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 35 PICKS

NEALE TOM F SAM MARC GK Mark Flekken Jordan Pickford Mark Flekken Jordan Pickford Jordan Pickford Mark Flekken Jordan Pickford Mark Flekken Emiliano Martinez David Raya Aaron Ramsdale Alphonse Areola DEF Trent Alexander-Arnold Jake O’Brien William Saliba Josko Gvardiol Daniel Munoz Josko Gvardiol Josko Gvardiol Vitalii Mykolenko Jake O’Brien Aaron Wan-Bissaka Neco Williams Daniel Munoz Neco Williams Ezri Konsa Trent Alexander-Arnold Neco Williams Ryan Manning Jakub Kiwior Kyle Walker-Peters Kyle Walker-Peters MID Bryan Mbeumo Bryan Mbeumo Mohamed Salah Mohamed Salah Jarrod Bowen Jarrod Bowen Bryan Mbeumo Kevin De Bruyne Mohamed Salah Mohamed Salah Jarrod Bowen Bryan Mbeumo Jacob Murphy Mohammed Kudus Kevin De Bruyne Jarrod Bowen Dwight McNeil Mateus Fernandes Morgan Rogers Morgan Rogers FWD Yoane Wissa Yoane Wissa Omar Marmoush Alexander Isak Alexander Isak Ollie Watkins Alexander Isak Ollie Watkins Omar Marmoush Omar Marmoush Yoane Wissa Omar Marmoush Ollie Watkins Alexander Isak Dominic Solanke Yoane Wissa Danny Welbeck Iliman Ndiaye Jorgen Strand Larsen Iliman Ndiaye

Most popular picks: Mark Flekken, Jordan Pickford, Bryan Mbeumo, Mohamed Salah, Jarrod Bowen, Yoane Wissa, Alexander Isak, Omar Marmoush (four), Josko Gvardiol, Neco Williams, Ollie Watkins (three)

MARC SAID…

With a lot of matches between near-in-the-table teams, combined with an anticipation for lineup rotations, Gameweek 35 is a difficult one for making decisions. For example, I’m staying completely away from Arsenal, while stocking up on Brentford and West Ham players versus Europa League semi-finalists Man United and Tottenham.

Captaincy is so tough that I’m seriously considering Bryan Mbeumo. Perhaps it’s a knee-jerk reaction to me benching his recent 18-point haul but he takes Brentford’s penalties, is on over 200 points and is one of the league leaders for shots on target (35) and creating big chances (16). These are often in tandem with good friend Yoane Wissa, both of whom have bagged at least 16 goals. I think they’ll end the season strongly and also back goalkeeper Mark Flekken against a distracted Man United that’s only scored twice in five league matches.

Similarly, Alphonse Areola can keep a clean sheet against Spurs between their Bodo/Glimt legs. And one of this week’s most appealing purchases is Jarrod Bowen, who maintained his drip-feed of attacking returns by assisting twice at Brighton. It means he hasn’t blanked in successive matches since Gameweek 14, which bodes well.

Leicester and Southampton facing each other isn’t ideal but I predict that Kyle Walker-Peters will replicate his assists from both Gameweek 33 and the reverse Foxes meeting. Instead, let’s double up on Everton’s defence at home to Ipswich. Their David Moyes rejuvenation has actually been low on clean sheets – one in 11 – but I think Jordan Pickford and Vitalii Mykolenko can secure another versus the Tractor Boys. Let’s punt on Iliman Ndiaye too – he’s started four in a row, while Beto and Armando Broja have been rotating.

Man City’s dramatic stoppage time win over Aston Villa was a huge moment in the race for Champions League qualification. I back both sides to emerge well from it, though. Villa have one last push in them, with Morgan Rogers seemingly immune from rotation and Ollie Watkins snatching the centre-forward spot while Marcus Rashford is injured. Both netted past Fulham in Gameweek 8.

As for Pep Guardiola’s lot, I think they will end Wolves’ six-match winning streak on Friday night. Josko Gvardiol’s Wembley header was a much-needed reminder that he’s still the defender with the most goals. It was set up by Omar Marmoush – if only he had done stuff like that in Double Gameweek 33! In between, I like the idea of Kevin De Bruyne being in that Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer spot. He’s started their last four league outings, setting up six chances past Villa and having six for himself against Palace. Of course, we still remember 2022’s late-season meeting with Wolves, don’t we?

Elsewhere, Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak are worth having despite tough weekend fixtures. The Egyptian is still chasing individual landmarks and will hope to achieve some at his former club, though the latter has converted only two of Newcastle’s last 17 goals. Eddie Howe’s side need a win at bogey side Brighton but will be encouraged by their hosts conceding at least twice in six successive matches, including against low-scoring Leicester.

Full-backs Neco Williams and Daniel Munoz go head-to-head on Monday night. It’ll be an interesting encounter, as Forest are one of the few teams that are still competitive, while Palace may already be thinking about their FA Cup final. Yes, Munoz’s returns have dried up recently, but he’s still the number one defender for box touches (94) and shots on target (12), while Williams has been quite an active attacker of late.

SAM SAID…

Finally, the familiar comfort of a 10-match Gameweek returns. Whilst there is something great about planning for blanks and doubles, I struggle not to overthink those decisions. Having the usual 10 matches to consider feels a lot calmer. Having said that, the first place to look for Scout Picks in recent months has been the Leicester, Southampton and Ipswich opponents. This week is more complex, with the Saints visiting the Foxes. Whilst some fixtures feel easy to predict, on paper, there are others which feel like they are balanced on a knife’s edge.

In goal, I’ve opted for Mark Flekken. He may not be an obvious pick, having only kept five clean sheets all season. But his 133 saves are at least 24 more than any other stopper. They’ve led to 35 save points, with the next-most belonging to Aaron Ramsdale (27).

The latter is against a Leicester side that hasn’t scored in nine home matches, while Flekken faces Man United, an opponent fully focused on their Europa League semi-finals. I’m therefore expecting a weakened lineup, increasing the likelihood of a Bees clean sheet. Meanwhile, Jordan Pickford is probably a sensible pick, even though Ipswich have scored seven goals in their last six league outings. And with James Tarkowski injured, I’m not certain of a clean sheet for the Toffees.

William Saliba leads my defensive line. Although Arsenal are also in between two vital European semis, he is too important to their backline while Gabriel Magalhaes is absent. The Gunners face Bournemouth, a team that’s conceded 81 attempts from set pieces away from home – only Ipswich have allowed more. Saliba has scored from two such situations, meaning there remains some potential upside even if his clean sheet disappears.

Alongside him is Josko Gvardiol. I think we were all deeply annoyed to see Omar Marmoush assist his FA Cup semi-final – where was that in Gameweek 34, boys?! Save it for the league, please. Gvardiol has racked up 37 attempts, which only Trent Alexander-Arnold can better amongst FPL defenders. And his five goals outnumber everyone in that position.

Nathan Collins might sound a little rogue but he’s on eight attacking returns. His 16 shots are also the most among Brentford’s backline, showing he has potential at both ends of the pitch. Completing the defence are Neco Williams and Kyle Walker-Peters. Both have clean sheet capabilities versus a Crystal Palace side focused on their FA Cup final, plus Leicester.

Into midfield, Mohamed Salah. Enough said. Then, it’s Bryan Mbeumo who, pending Thursday night, I am strongly considering for captaincy. The midfielder has accumulated 25 attacking returns and faces a Man United that possesses just one clean sheet in five league games.

Elsewhere, West Ham face my team on Sunday and I’m under no illusions about how this one will go. Perhaps Tottenham will give themselves a comfy lead in the Europa League – is anything ever comfy with Spurs? – but, even in this situation, the priority still remains Thursday’s trip to Norway.

So I fully expect Jarrod Bowen to do things. He’s returned in back-to-back matches, registering two assists and a bonus in Gameweek 34, after a goal and bonus in Gameweek 33. Only 11 players have scored more than his 154 points. Against a Spurs defence that will likely be rotated, I expect Bowen to flourish.

I was surprised to see Kevin De Bruyne benched at Wembley but this surely means he’ll start in Gameweek 35, as Man City still need to secure Champions League football. And my fifth midfielder is Morgan Rogers. He is so consistent with both starts and attacking returns, facing a Fulham side with just one clean sheet since Gameweek 23.

Up front, Omar Marmoush leads the way. It’s a home fixture, where all of his attacking returns have taken place. He and Alexander Isak are captaincy options for those looking to go differential. Isak needs just two points to become the third man on 200 and, since Gameweek 29, opponents Brighton have conceded at least twice every game. A total of 15 goals.

Alongside Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa is having an excellent season. He’s registered 20 attacking returns and is fourth for goals across all FPL forwards, behind only Erling Haaland, Isak and Chris Wood.

However, Dominic Solanke is more of a risky pick. He could be rotated for Richarlison, depending on how the first Europa League leg goes. But should he start, I’d expect some returns against a West Ham defence that’s without a clean sheet since Gameweek 27 versus Leicester.

My final pick is Jorgen Strand Larsen. He has a difficult fixture at Man City but the 2023/24 champions often concede and I suspect the in-form Wolves might have some joy in front of goal. While Matheus Cunha is the obvious pick, he’s too expensive to be my budget forward, meaning teammate Strand Larsen is my man under the Friday night Etihad lights.

TOM F SAID…

The likelihood of Tottenham and Man Utd heavily rotating their squads on Sunday is high, given their midweek European commitments. It piques the interest in players from their opponents, West Ham and Brentford.

Jarrod Bowen, who looked sharp against Brighton last weekend, with two assists from the right flank, will be coming up against a Spurs side ranked 17th for expected goals conceded (xGC) since the turn of the year. Mohammed Kudus is more of an eye test pick, as he looked lively last time out. At the other end of the pitch, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has combined two shots and four key passes across his last two matches.

As for Brentford, no other midfielder except Mohamed Salah can better Bryan Mbeumo’s expected goal involvement (xGI) figure in 2025. Yoane Wissa, meanwhile, has produced seven attacking returns in his last eight starts.

Arsenal’s own involvement in Europe will likely result in Mikel Arteta rotating his squad this weekend, too. I’m less enthused about their attack as a result, but the Gunners are still one of the leading teams for clean sheet potential in Gameweek 35. David Raya and Jakub Kiwior are selected, then, despite a nagging suspicion that they may have their clean sheet breached.

Everton are pretty good at keeping clean sheets against teams in the bottom half of the table, having already shut out their opponents Ipswich in the reverse fixture at Portman Road. Jordan Pickford and Jake O’Brien, who I fancy to do well even at centre-half, are both shortlisted, with Iliman Ndiaye among my forwards.

With Marcus Rashford injured, Ollie Watkins should lead the line for Aston Villa on Saturday in a must-win home match against Fulham. He’s performed very well against Marco Silva’s side in recent times, with four goals and 27 points across their previous three meetings. Alexander Isak also gets the nod – opponents Brighton have conceded two or more goals in each of their last six.

Finally, I’ve gone for a less obvious selection in my sub-£6.0m midfielder spot. Mateus Fernandes has only picked up five attacking returns this season but he’s a very decent player with good movement. Over the last six matches, no club has allowed more chances to be conceded from the middle-third (30) than Leicester, who will also be without goalkeeper Mads Hermansen through injury.

NEALE SAID…

So, then, no more Blank or Double Gameweeks (probably). I’ve every sympathy for those with chips remaining – I have a lingering Bench Boost myself – but I’m actually quite glad we’re back to good old normal Gameweeks where ‘quantity’ is no longer clouding our judgement.

That said, picking out the best options for the standard 10-match Gameweek 35 is easier said than done. Leicester City and Southampton are unhelpfully squaring off, taking away two of the sides we’d usually target. Everton don’t have many stand-out attackers for their home match against the third whipping boy, Ipswich Town, either: Iliman Ndiaye was taken off at half-time last weekend, any one of three/four players could get the nod up front, Abdoulaye Doucoure averages 2.8 points per match and Dwight McNeil has yet to start after recovering from a medium-term injury.

I’ve taken a big gamble on McNeil here, albeit only as a fifth midfielder. He’s been gradually building up his minutes over the last month and was handed his longest run-out to date in Gameweek 34, getting half an hour in the legs and going close to scoring at Stamford Bridge. Moyes also hailed the impact of his substitutes after full-time. I’m hoping he starts on Saturday, allowing him to a) come up against makeshift left-back Jacob Greaves and b) take advantage of the Tractor Boys’ Achilles heel at set plays. A McNeil corner and a thumping Jake O’Brien header is the dream; if only football was played on spreadsheets.

I’ve mostly swerved the all-Championship affair between Leicester City and Southampton, on account of them both being total crap. Ryan Manning creeps in as a fifth defender: he’s actually joint-second for chances created among FPL defenders in the last six matches and he’ll be the latest left-sided full-back/wing-back to have a go at James Justin, many of whom have had great success this season.

Elsewhere, I’ve done what others have done and backed the teams playing Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, who are both in UEFA Europa League action tonight. Ruben Amorim has already threatened to play the kids (you don’t win anything with those), so Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Mark Flekken get the nod so long as they come through the Gameweek 34 closer unscathed. Niclas Fullkrug came close to inclusion but Jarrod Bowen is my sole Hammer, having averaged 5.8 points per match under Graham Potter.

As a Newcastle fan, I don’t relish away fixtures at Brighton. We haven’t tasted victory in seven trips to the Amex, while they’ve won twice on Tyneside already this season. With a great deal of uncertainty about which attacking midfielders Fabian Hurzeler will go for, I’ll opt for Danny Welbeck to take advantage of a Newcastle side weakened in its spine by the loss of Joelinton. The Seagulls haven’t been great defensively either lately, mind, conceding 2+ goals in each of their last six league fixtures. Alexander Isak will likely make the Scout Picks, while Albion have conceded a lot of chances and goals from their left flank lately, so I’ve thrown in Jacob Murphy as an alternative.

Goals might be in shorter supply at Selhurst Park – or at least that’s the hope with the Daniel Munoz and Neco Williams picks. Palace and Forest are two sides who really know how to defend, even if they’ve both had the occasional bout of short-term memory loss this season. A tight affair in the reverse fixture was settled only by a Dean Henderson error. If the clean sheets are busted, then at least you’ve got two of the six Premier League defenders who’ve had the most shots in 2024/25.

Uncertainty over how strong Mikel Arteta will go means I’ve overlooked Arsenal’s defence against a Bournemouth side who are the division’s second-highest scorers on the road. With Wolves in strong attacking form, I’ve also ignored Josko Gvardiol given that he’s now operating as a centre-half and not the gung-ho full-back of before.

I have kept faith with the Liverpool twosome of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, however. You’re not quite sure what you’re going to get after a title win but, if we’re clutching at straws, Arne Slot didn’t take his eye off the ball following Feyenoord’s Eredivisie success in 2022/23. Chelsea also aren’t in great goalscoring nick with Cole Palmer floundering: they’ve scored just five goals in their last seven matches against sides outside of the relegation zone.

After FA Cup and Champions League elimination, it’s all eyes on the Premier League for Aston Villa. They’ve not lost in 16 Premier League matches at home, so Ollie Watkins – who no longer has Marcus Rashford eating into his minutes – and Emiliano Martinez feature in my 18-man squad.



