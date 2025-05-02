­­­FPL Gameweek 35 differentials: Vardy, Kudus + Branthwaite

Gameweek 35 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is on the way, which allows us to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Leicester City, West Ham United and Everton, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

To qualify, the player should have an ownership of 5% or less.

JAMIE VARDY

FPL ownership: 4.6%

4.6% Price: £5.3m

£5.3m GW35-38 fixtures: SOU | nfo | IPS | bou

Leicester City entertain Southampton on Saturday and we’re backing Jamie Vardy (£5.3m) to enjoy a fruitful afternoon at the King Power Stadium.

It’s the Saints defensive numbers, even under Simon Rusk, that offer real encouragement that the veteran forward can return to form.

Southampton have conceded six goals in three matches since the departure of Ivan Juric. They also rank among the worst three sides for minutes per expected goal conceded (xGC) in that same period, with 45.8.

Although Vardy has failed to register any attacking returns since Leicester’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in January, his underlying stats at the King Power Stadium suggest points are on the way.

The 38-year-old, who will bid farewell to the Foxes this summer, has racked up nine shots in the box, including three big chances, in his last four home matches.

That’s despite facing Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Brentford.

Above: Jamie Vardy’s shot map in his last four home matches

As you can see, two of those efforts were headers from decent central positions in the the box, a potentially significant factor, with Southampton bottom for headed shots conceded under Rusk.

Vardy has endured a frustrating campaign, tallying just seven goals and four assists, which is why his ownership stands at just 4.6% overall.

But with another favourable match against Ipswich Town to come, which will be Vardy’s final home game for Leicester, he looks to have the platform to flourish as a differential during the run-in, suggesting he might just be worth a roll of the dice.

“Performances like Liverpool and Brighton show the intensity, aggressiveness and willingness to play. The extra motivation is to give the best farewell to Jamie Vardy. He deserves that and the players will show that on Saturday.” – Ruud van Nistelrooy

MOHAMMED KUDUS

FPL ownership: 2.4%

2.4% Price: £6.2m

£6.2m GW35-38 fixtures: TOT | mun | NFO | ips

Following an impressive performance at the Amex Stadium last time out, Mohammed Kudus (£6.2m) presents an intriguing differential option.

The Ghanaian found the net against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, and over the last three Gameweeks, has racked up more shots than any other West Ham United player (eight).

No other Hammers asset has registered more penalty box touches than his 18, either.

Available at just £6.2m, Kudus looks kindly-priced ahead of a favourable home match-up against Tottenham Hotspur, who will likely rotate with one eye on Thursday’s huge UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg against Bodo/Glimt.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have failed to win seven of their last eight Premier League matches regardless, with the underlying stats in 2025 highlighting their defensive struggles.

Indeed, Spurs have conceded 24.79 xG and 44 big chances since the turn of the year, the most of any top-flight club except relegated trio Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

That could play into the hands of Kudus, who is likely to be deployed down West Ham’s left.

Graham Potter’s side also face Manchester United – crucially just three days after the Red Devils own UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg – Nottingham Forest and Ipswich in the final three Gameweeks, all of whom rank among the worst six sides for xG conceded per 90 in 2025.

So Kudus, who is owned by just 2.4% of FPL managers, could be worth a gamble to take advantage of that kind upcoming schedule.

JARRAD BRANTHWAITE

FPL ownership: 1.9%

1.9% Price: £4.8m

£4.8m GW35-38 fixtures: IPS | ful | SOU | new

It’s partly the set-piece threat of Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.8m) that has seen us plump for the Everton man as our final choice.

The centre-back may have failed to score this season, but he has racked up six headed attempts since Boxing Day, a decent tally for a defender, so could finally find the net when the Toffees host Ipswich Town in Gameweek 35.

That’s because Kieran McKenna’s side have conceded six goals from corners in their last six matches, easily the most in the division:

They are also bottom for set play shots and set play xG conceded over that same period, with 39 and 3.6 respectively, further highlighting their issues.

Given that Ipswich have failed to score in each of their last two matches, Saturday looks to present David Moyes’ side with a decent opportunity to claim a clean sheet, too.

The Toffees also face a favourable home match against Southampton in Gameweek 37, so as a cheap-ish option with plenty of upside, Branthwaite looks to tick quite a few boxes.



