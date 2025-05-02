FPL General’s Gameweek 35 team reveal + transfer plans

With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline almost upon us, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers. Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General talks through his Gameweek 35 team.

Gameweek 34 Review

The Free Hit was solid, if not spectacular. I could’ve done without the Jose Sa (£4.4m) penalty save and Ryan Sessegnon (£4.2m) scoring a late winner, but a green arrow is a green arrow!

The troops went from 28k to 25k. I was having a look back on the season earlier today and I’ve barely moved in rank over the past few months. I was 25k in Gameweek 16, 24k in Gameweek 26, and now we’re back in the same spot.

A top 50k finish and I’m satisfied with the campaign, but I’d like to make a little push towards the top 10k for these final four Gameweeks.

I was quite happy to learn that there won’t be any more blanks or doubles for the rest of the season. It suits me having already used all the chips. As an old-fashioned, traditional FPL manager, four regular Gameweeks is right up my street.

Gameweek 35 team



