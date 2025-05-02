FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 35

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 35.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 35 DEADLINE?

Rather than the usual Saturday, all these transfers and team selections need finalising by 18:30 GMT on Friday 2 May.

NO MORE BLANK OR DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS… YET

Thursday afternoon brought the announcement that many FPL managers were waiting for.

Confirmation that Manchester City v Bournemouth and Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers will remain in Gameweek 37 – a few days after the FA Cup final, rather than shortly beforehand.

That means we are finished with all Blank and Double Gameweeks for this 2024/25 campaign – unless Tottenham Hotspur’s request to have their Gameweek 37 fixture brought forward is granted…

In the meantime, we’re back to looking at fixture quality and not quantity. Handily, a fixture frisk identifies Man City, Brentford and Nottingham Forest as having particularly strong closing runs.

ROTATIONS + MOTIVATIONS

Meanwhile, there were mixed European fortunes in midweek for Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. But all three are surely prioritising their upcoming semi-final second legs over league matches with very little consequence.

This will force millions to make a decision on Bukayo Saka (£10.4m), after seeing him start just one in five. It also boosts the prospects of unanimous Scout Squad midfielders Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) and Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m).

As for Crystal Palace, they have an FA Cup final on the horizon. That’s not good for Tom Freeman’s attacking triple-up, which is why he might buy Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) to go alongside Alexander Isak (£9.6m).

Lateriser agrees that Aston Villa and Newcastle players should be targeted for these final Gameweeks. Zophar thinks they’re the best available forwards, too.

EVANILSON CAN PLAY

At least there won’t be a rush to replace Bournemouth forward Evanilson (£5.8m). Harshly sent off for slipping into a tackle, the Brazilian’s ban has been overturned but he won’t be able to reclaim those deducted FPL points.

After a successful claim of wrongful dismissal, Evanilson will no longer serve a three-match ban for his red card against Man Utd, so he is available to face Arsenal this weekend.



The red card remains as an official match event, therefore Evanilson's FPL points remain at two for… — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) April 30, 2025

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Joao Pedro (£5.5m) is still suspended for two more matches.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 35 CAPTAIN

Although Mohamed Salah should start, as he chases the European Golden Shoe, a trip to Chelsea doesn’t necessarily make him this week’s best captain.

Captain Sensible prefers Omar Marmoush (£7.6m) and Bryan Mbeumo, in that order, while our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm still backs Salah but names surprise contender Jamie Vardy (£5.3m) in second place.

With rankings to shoot up and mini-league leaders to chase, it’s an open field.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – fully commits to Brentford.

But if you want even bigger differentials than Bowen and Jake O’Brien (£4.5m), we’ve picked out teammates Mohammed Kudus (£6.2m) and Jarrad Branthwaite (£4.8m).

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams. Check out our match previews, too.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 35!



