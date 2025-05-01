6
Captain Sensible May 1

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 35?

6 Comments
Share

Gameweek 35 is one of the most open Fantasy Premier League (FPL) captaincy races of the season.

A host of options vie for favouritism, primarily assets from Brentford, Manchester City and Liverpool. The captaincy selection presents a real opportunity to go against the grain – and make late-season gains. 

As usual, Captain Sensible highlights which assets have the best chance of delivering a big haul.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll before analysing the player and team statistics*, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ratings ahead of Friday’s 18:30 BST deadline.

*note these figures were correct before Thursday’s clash at the City Ground

THE CAPTAIN POLL

best Gameweek 35 captain

Omar Marmoush’s (£7.6m) stock may be declining following Erling Haaland‘s (£14.8m) return. However, given the Norwegian’s lengthy layoff, an expected phased return gives the Egyptian a stay of execution. 

Marmoush is at the top of the pile among Man City assets in terms of recent underlying numbers. 

With 4.34 non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI) over the last six, he is backed by just over 25% of our voters.

Meanwhile, Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) is enjoying a truly break-out season as a Fantasy asset. 

The Cameroon international has broken the 200-point barrier in style, his double seeing off 10-man Brighton in Gameweek 33.

He’s backed by over 21% of votes ahead of Brentford’s increasingly favourable-looking fixture against a battle-weary Man United. 

Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) is in third place with 17.1% of the vote, with Kevin De Bruyne (£9.4m) and Alexander Isak (£9.6m) further back. 

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


Hibbo Author of Captain Sensible. I write Fantasy Premier League articles, focusing on stats and strategy. Four top 10k finishes. 22/23 Rank - 6123.  Follow them on Twitter

6 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Any transfers to make here?

    Sels
    Milenkovic - livra - gvardiol
    Mbeumo - Murphy - Bowen - Salah
    Marmoush - Wissa - Isak

    Kepa - Diaz - Robinson - RAN

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      No, looks good

      Open Controls
  2. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Hi folks. Anything else worth a -4 here considering I’m using BB

    Pickford
    Milenkovic, O’Brien, Trippier
    Salah, Mbuemo, Bowen, Asensio
    Marmoush, Isak, Cunha

    Raya, Iwobi, Ait Nouri, Munoz -4 and 3.9itb

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Only thing is maybe RAN out

      Asensio not sold on either but can still do something with 30 minutes

      Open Controls
  3. SligoRovers1928
      1 min ago

      Made my transfers this week just wondering if I should do Bruno on the bench or Rogers
      Starting Salah, Mbeumo and Bowen atm just unsure about the other 2

      Open Controls
    • basilfawlty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Thoughts here please:

      1. Save FT
      2. Saka > Mbeumo

      Martinez
      Munoz Gvardiol Kiwior
      Salah Bowen Murphy Rogers
      Isak Marmoush Mateta

      Raya Saka AWB Konate 1 FT 0.8 ITB

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.