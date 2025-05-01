Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 35?

Gameweek 35 is one of the most open Fantasy Premier League (FPL) captaincy races of the season.

A host of options vie for favouritism, primarily assets from Brentford, Manchester City and Liverpool. The captaincy selection presents a real opportunity to go against the grain – and make late-season gains.

As usual, Captain Sensible highlights which assets have the best chance of delivering a big haul.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll before analysing the player and team statistics*, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ratings ahead of Friday’s 18:30 BST deadline.

*note these figures were correct before Thursday’s clash at the City Ground

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Omar Marmoush’s (£7.6m) stock may be declining following Erling Haaland‘s (£14.8m) return. However, given the Norwegian’s lengthy layoff, an expected phased return gives the Egyptian a stay of execution.

Marmoush is at the top of the pile among Man City assets in terms of recent underlying numbers.

With 4.34 non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI) over the last six, he is backed by just over 25% of our voters.

Meanwhile, Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) is enjoying a truly break-out season as a Fantasy asset.

The Cameroon international has broken the 200-point barrier in style, his double seeing off 10-man Brighton in Gameweek 33.

He’s backed by over 21% of votes ahead of Brentford’s increasingly favourable-looking fixture against a battle-weary Man United.

Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) is in third place with 17.1% of the vote, with Kevin De Bruyne (£9.4m) and Alexander Isak (£9.6m) further back.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES



