61
Dugout Discussion May 3

3pm team news: McNeil starts, Calvert-Lewin a sub

61 Comments
There are only two Premier League matches getting underway at 3pm BST this afternoon.

There’s not a huge deal of Fantasy interest in either fixture, with only Everton and all three relegated clubs in action.

McNeil

Everton’s David Moyes makes two changes to the side that lost at Chelsea last weekend.

Dwight McNeil gets his first league start of 2025, while Carlos Alcaraz jumps up to the starting XI.

Jack Harrison drops to the bench as Abdoulaye Doucoure misses out entirely with a personal issue.

The fit-again Dominic Calvert-Lewin is among the substitutes: he is back in the Toffees’ squad for the first time in over three months.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna makes two changes following last Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Newcastle United.

Ben Johnson is suspended and Jack Clarke benched as Omari Hutchinson and Conor Chaplin get the nod to start.

Kalvin Phillips and Axel Tuanzebe are on the bench after missing out in Gameweek 34.

At the King Power Stadium, Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy makes five changes.

Four of them are enforced as Mads Hermansen, Ricardo Pereira, Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Facundo Buonanotte miss out with injuries.

Jakub Stolarczuk, James Justin, Jordan Ayew and Kasey McAteer replace them.

Opponents Southampton, by contrast, are unchanged.

Paul Onuachu is back on the bench after recovering from an ankle injury.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, O’Brien, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, McNeil, Ndiaye, Alcaraz, Beto.

Subs: Virginia, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Harrison, Chermiti, Young, Broja, Coleman, Iroegbunam.

Ipswich Town XI: Palmer, O’Shea, Wolfenden, Burgess, Greaves, Hutchinson, Morsy, Taylor, Chaplin, Enciso, Delap.

Subs: Walton, Phillips, Cajuste, Luongo, Hirst, Tuanzebe, Godfrey, Clarke, Boniface.

Leicester City XI: Stolarczyk, Justin, Faes, Coady, Thomas, Ndidi, Skipp, McAteer, Ayew, El Khannouss, Vardy.

Subs: Iversen, Okoli, Kristiansen, Daka, Soumare, Coulibaly, Golding, Evans, Monga.

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Walker-Peters, Downes, Ugochukwu, Manning, Fernandes, Sulemana, Stewart.

Subs: McCarthy, Aribo, Smallbone, Bree, Wood, Archer, Onuachu, Dibling, Robinson.

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

61 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bagpuss
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Anyone think Leicester might actually win today?

    1. Yozzer
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      No

    2. Andy_Social
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Don't care

    3. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Sure

  2. tbos83
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    22 pts on my bench so far 🙁

    1. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Lucky you're playing Bench Boost.............

  3. F4L
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Sessegnon robbed

    1. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Of what

      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        a goal

  4. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    My intention all week was to activate AM on Moyes but changed my mind yesterday and went with Glasner.

    I'm just hoping Moyes doesn't punish too me much

    1. Yozzer
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Glasner was the right call. Play for the upside unless you are defending

    2. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      You won’t be punished unless Palace lose

  5. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Sessegon is quite all or nothing

    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      55 mins ago

      silva taking him off was just stupid. only guy with constant goal threat in the team. go again next gw

      1. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        But was booked early…

  6. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Started:
    - Martinez over Raya (Good start)
    - Trippier over Kiwior (Pending...)
    - Rogers over Sarr/Mateta (Poop)

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Well Mateta still starts, Sarr benched.

    2. Bobkat
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I started Saliba and Munoz over Ruben and Konsa so hoping for the best!

  7. Jafooli
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Worst two games of the season the only 3pm KOs today?

    Need a Moyes AM masterclass...

    1. Andy_Social
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Bet the TV suits were salivating at the prospect of a relegation 6-pointer not long ago.

  8. One for All
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    Martinez
    Konsa, Munoz, Gvardial
    Savinho, Mbeumo, Eze, Salah
    Isak, Marmoush, Mateta

    Raya, Burn, Kiwoir, Rashford

    1FT 3.7 ITB

    A) Mateta> Wissa
    B) Mateta> Wood
    C) Rashford> Bowen

    Which option guys?

    Currently on A, surely Savinho starts vs Southampton after 2 games in a row with 0 minutes.

    1. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A yes, bit early for this though

  9. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    52 mins ago

    ipl for me ,no interest in the footy,what a crap season,roll on august

  10. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    McNeil and vardy could be nice wee differencials.today. I wasnt brave enough to pick any of them

  11. Andy_Social
    • 12 Years
    41 mins ago

    I used my 2nd FT on Pickford.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Don't care

  12. GoonerSteve
    • 15 Years
    34 mins ago

    Started Raya and Saliba and benched Martinez and Konsa. Hmm.

  13. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Vardyyyy go on son

  14. TOLV TUMS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Vardy cappers rejoice!!!

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Well done them!

    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Thunderous sounds of one hand clapping

    3. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I bottled it and put it on Marmoush at the death. Regrets

  15. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Delap lucky boy. RC in the waiting for the hot-head

  16. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Vardy & Beto owners winning

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      McNeil also

  17. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    12 mins ago

    Moyes AM looking good so far!

    1. Yozzer
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      You will only know that after Glasner has played 🙂

  18. Rwilliams90
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    I'd like to confess that at one point this season I owned both McNeil and Ndiaye

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Ditto

  19. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Everton winning means Pereira gets table bonus v Brighton as things stand. The Seaguls need to beat Newcastle, or Bournemouth need to lose this evening for it to remain that way though.

    1. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Pereira AM on!!

  20. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Finally some points thanks to Vardy

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Well done for owning him!

  21. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Everton busted

    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Enciso G

    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Enciso G

  22. Goat
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    What are the chances Raya gets the ebening off. Pretty please

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      just now

      None. Leno can't play v Bournemouth

  23. Rwilliams90
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Everton CS gone. Everyone can ignore the score now.

  24. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Do something McNeil FFS

    1. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Dial up?

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Do you have vardy AND McNeil ?

  25. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Some goal by Enciso

    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Dipper under the bar

  26. Sgt. Schultz
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Ayew G

  27. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    ayew 2-0

  28. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Southampton sooo bad. I defo would not sell marmoush yet

  29. ITS AMAD WORLD
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Southampton and Derby will be in the 11 points club then

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Looking that way those last 3 look though for Saints.

  30. HollywoodXI
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    That Ipswich goal may have just cost me my ML. Bench boost active with Pickford and O’Brien on it 🙁

    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 8 Years
      just now

      tough luck

