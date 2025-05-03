3pm team news: McNeil starts, Calvert-Lewin a sub

There are only two Premier League matches getting underway at 3pm BST this afternoon.

There’s not a huge deal of Fantasy interest in either fixture, with only Everton and all three relegated clubs in action.

Everton’s David Moyes makes two changes to the side that lost at Chelsea last weekend.

Dwight McNeil gets his first league start of 2025, while Carlos Alcaraz jumps up to the starting XI.

Jack Harrison drops to the bench as Abdoulaye Doucoure misses out entirely with a personal issue.

The fit-again Dominic Calvert-Lewin is among the substitutes: he is back in the Toffees’ squad for the first time in over three months.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna makes two changes following last Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Newcastle United.

Ben Johnson is suspended and Jack Clarke benched as Omari Hutchinson and Conor Chaplin get the nod to start.

Kalvin Phillips and Axel Tuanzebe are on the bench after missing out in Gameweek 34.

At the King Power Stadium, Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy makes five changes.

Four of them are enforced as Mads Hermansen, Ricardo Pereira, Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Facundo Buonanotte miss out with injuries.

Jakub Stolarczuk, James Justin, Jordan Ayew and Kasey McAteer replace them.

Opponents Southampton, by contrast, are unchanged.

Paul Onuachu is back on the bench after recovering from an ankle injury.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, O’Brien, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, McNeil, Ndiaye, Alcaraz, Beto.

Subs: Virginia, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Harrison, Chermiti, Young, Broja, Coleman, Iroegbunam.

Ipswich Town XI: Palmer, O’Shea, Wolfenden, Burgess, Greaves, Hutchinson, Morsy, Taylor, Chaplin, Enciso, Delap.

Subs: Walton, Phillips, Cajuste, Luongo, Hirst, Tuanzebe, Godfrey, Clarke, Boniface.

Leicester City XI: Stolarczyk, Justin, Faes, Coady, Thomas, Ndidi, Skipp, McAteer, Ayew, El Khannouss, Vardy.

Subs: Iversen, Okoli, Kristiansen, Daka, Soumare, Coulibaly, Golding, Evans, Monga.

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Walker-Peters, Downes, Ugochukwu, Manning, Fernandes, Sulemana, Stewart.

Subs: McCarthy, Aribo, Smallbone, Bree, Wood, Archer, Onuachu, Dibling, Robinson.

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.