Fantasy EFL: Everything you need to know about the play-offs

The curtain is about to fall on the Fantasy EFL regular season, with a single, decisive Gameweek left.

Then, the real drama begins: the play-offs. Twelve contenders will clash across three electrifying Gameweeks, all vying for promotion and the chance to triumph under the iconic arch of Wembley Stadium.

Fantasy Football aficionados, whether seasoned strategists or enthusiastic newcomers, get ready. It’s time to sharpen your tactics, perfect your squads, and immerse yourselves in a glorious football spectacle.

Here, we go through everything you need to know.

What are the key points?

Fantasy EFL Play-Offs is a separate game running alongside the regular Fantasy EFL season. It spans three Gameweeks: the semi-final first legs (GW1), semi-final second legs (GW2), and the finals (GW3). Each Gameweek, managers select seven players and two clubs, with a key difference in GW3. For the finals, managers will choose three clubs – one from each of the Championship, League One, and League Two.

Furthermore, the player limit for any single club in GW3 increases to four. Just like the regular season, Fantasy EFL Play-Offs has no player prices or budgets, allowing you to pick any eligible player within the selection limits.

Importantly, the regular season limit of selecting a club only five times is lifted for the play-offs, meaning all clubs are available for selection again.

How do the deadlines work?

Fantasy EFL employs a rolling lockout system, unlike Fantasy games with fixed deadlines. This means player selections lock as soon as their respective matches begin. Once a game kicks off, those players and their club become unavailable for any further team adjustments, including adding, removing, or changing captain/vice-captain selections. Therefore, it’s crucial to monitor kick-off times carefully to ensure your squad is finalised before your players take to the pitch.

Does my regular season score have any bearing?

The beauty of this play-off edition is the fresh start for every manager. Whether you’re a seasoned Fantasy EFL player or a complete newbie, everyone begins with zero points.

This levels the playing field entirely, offering a brand new opportunity for everyone to compete on equal terms.

Are there any chips available?

The play-off version of Fantasy EFL differs from the regular game in that it does not include any chips. So, while the regular season provided two Max Captain chips, these are not available in the play-offs.

Furthermore, any unused Max Captain chips from the regular season will not carry over to the Fantasy EFL Play-Offs.

What prizes are up for grabs?

Keep your eyes peeled on our side for the latest news on prizes.

Where can I sign up if I’m new to the game?

Joining for the first time? Register for Fantasy EFL Play-Offs by visiting fantasy.efl.com and clicking the dedicated Play-Off section to complete the sign-up form.

Already have an account? Great news – you’ll automatically be entered into the Play-Off game with your existing team name and account details. Keep an eye out on Saturday 3 May, when the 12 play-off teams are confirmed. From Sunday 4 May onwards, player selections will be live, and you can start setting up your mini-leagues as the game transitions to the Play-Off format.

Summation

Keep your eyes peeled for exciting Play-Off content coming soon to our website and the EFL’s as the drama unfolds this month.

Huge prizes and ultimate bragging rights are on the line – what are you waiting for? Get involved now!