Palace v Forest team news: Hosts unchanged, Hudson-Odoi out

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest brings Gameweek 35 to a close this evening.

Kick-off at Selhurst Park is at 20:00 BST.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner assured us that he was going to go strong with his starting XIs in the run-up to the FA Cup final in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

He’s been as good as his word this evening, naming an unchanged side from the one that beat Aston Villa 3-0 at Wembley just over a week ago.

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo has made two changes from his side’s 2-0 defeat by Brentford on Thursday.

One is enforced as Callum Hudson-Odoi misses out with a hamstring issue.

Ryan Yates also drops to the bench as Nicolas Dominguez and Ibrahim Sangare come into the side.

Both sides have aspirations of European football next season, although Palace’s best hope of UEFA Europa League football is likely through winning the FA Cup and Forest’s pursuit of a UEFA Champions League qualification place is faltering.

Even a win for the Eagles tonight would still leave them five points adrift of eighth place.

Forest, meanwhile, will still be outside the top five even with a victory this evening (unless it’s 10-1!), although will at least be level on points with Newcastle United and Chelsea above them.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews, Lerma, Nketiah, Franca, Clyne, Hughes, Esse, Chilwell, Devenny.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Anderson, Sangare, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Wood.

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Awoniyi, Toffolo, Silva, Yates, Sosa, Danilo, Boly.



