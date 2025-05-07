Who are the best FPL forwards for the final three Gameweeks?

With the ‘template’ front three of Omar Marmoush (£7.6m), Alexander Isak (£9.6m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.7m) all producing modest returns and looking short of their best in recent weeks, there’s been plenty of discussion about the optimal three Fantasy forwards for the run-in.

Ollie Watkins (£8.9m), Matheus Cunha (£7.1m), Chris Wood (£7.1m), Evanilson (£5.8m) and Yoane Wissa (£6.7m) all have strong claims for the final three Gameweeks, with Wissa currently top of the forward form table.

Then there’s the looming return of Erling Haaland (£14.8m) to consider, too…

With many FPL managers pondering a potential changing of the guard, we thought we’d ask our regular contributors for their top three forwards for the final three Gameweeks.

BEST THREE FORWARDS: CONTRIBUTOR OPINION

Zophar, Eight-time top 10k finisher

Yoane Wissa has gone a bit under the radar this season. He has 17 non-penalty goals from an xG of 16.5, so he’s very much performing in line with expectations. With motivation and form high for Brentford and Ipswich Town next, he’s a top pick.

The recent goal returns for Alexander Isak have not been great but with Newcastle United highly motivated, penalties in his locker and the minutes still secure, I think he’s still an absolute must-have.

With Marcus Rashford (£6.6m) injured, Ollie Watkins‘ role as Aston Villa’s primary centre-forward is secure. After the difficult trip to Bournemouth is out of the way, Villa play Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, two sides who are firmly focused on Europe. As you can tell, European motivation is the theme for my three forwards – and Villa are still very much in the race.

Pras, Live Hall of Fame number 12

The three forwards I am looking at are Yoane Wissa, Evanilson and Ollie Watkins.

These are all unique in the sense that none of them are on penalties, and we love our penalty-taking forwards.

However, when it’s a case of three Gameweeks, the “other things” matter a bit less and it’s about targeting fixtures and entry/exit points.

Gameweek 36 entry

If buying a striker this week for someone like Jean-Philippe Mateta, then I’d look at Wissa for his form and Brentford’s fixtures. Between Ipswich (a), Fulham (h) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (a), I see a lot of goals.

Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m) being over 100% effective ownership (EO) last week tells you that owning just him won’t get you that upside. The alternative to Wissa (if buying this week) would be Chris Wood or Matheus Cunha. However, I am not a fan of the Kiwi due to Forest’s form and fixtures after the very juicy Leicester City clash in Gameweek 36. Cunha has his appeal too, but I worry about his minutes the closer we get to the season’s end, with all the transfer speculation.

Gameweek 37 entry

If buying in Gameweek 37 for someone like Omar Marmoush, then Watkins jumps to the top of the shopping list. It’s the Tottenham Hotspur fixture that appeals here. Despite it being moved a couple of days earlier, they just haven’t had any interest in the league and I don’t see that changing in Villa’s final home game, where the Villians will have everything to play for.

I do want to see Watkins more than 70 minutes in Gameweek 36, though. Jamie Vardy (£5.3m) has an excellent entry point this week as well, with Ipswich providing the opposition in his final home game for the Foxes.

Gameweek 38 entry

For a final hurrah, I’d love to buy Evanilson in Gameweek 38. The season-ending fixture versus Leicester City should have the most goals on paper and getting 1-2 slices of that goal pie will be great. A fit Erling Haaland could also be a final-day shout.

Lateriser, Two-time Indian FPL champion

The two strikers I am sure about, and like a lot for the run-in, are Yoane Wissa and Ollie Watkins.

Wissa has 23 goal contributions this year and he’s on a hot run, clocking four goals and an assist in the last four league games. The last time he played under 90 minutes was in Gameweek 20, which is why I’m not worried about the minutes despite the threat of the fit-again Igor Thiago (£5.9m). Brentford still have a lot of motivation to win their remaining three matches, too.

Wissa next faces Ipswich Town, who are second-worst for expected goals conceded (xGC) in the last six matches. Only Alexander Isak has had more shots in the box than him in the same period.

Watkins is a classic wounded tiger who doesn’t have the threat from Marcus Rashford due to him being injured. The prime attraction with Watkins is that he has a juicy home game against Spurs in Gameweek 37, who might be focused on a European final five days later. The slight concern is that he just played 70 minutes in the last game but I would still back him for the final three.

The last striker is a tricky one as the Manchester City situation is a little bit uncertain with Erling Haaland back before (but not guaranteed to start in) a juicy game against Southampton. Can Kevin De Bruyne (£9.5m), Omar Marmoush and Haaland play in one team?

Given that uncertainty, I think I will pick Chris Wood as Nottingham Forest will be motivated until the end of the season and face a Leicester team at home who are the worst for xGC in the last six matches. A 90-minute man on penalties, there is not much to worry about when it comes to Wood.

Tom Freeman, Five-time top 1k finisher and Deputy Editor of Fantasy Football Scout

I currently own Alexander Isak, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Omar Marmoush, who I will stick with through the next round of fixtures.

There is, of course, consideration around form, but I fully expect Newcastle v Chelsea, Spurs v Palace and Southampton v City to be high-scoring affairs, so it makes little sense to sell.

However, my transfers in Gameweek 37 will likely be based around swapping forwards, as my current options come to the end of their shelf life.

There is perhaps a bit of bias here, but Ollie Watkins is my number one replacement. The Aston Villa forward didn’t have much luck against Fulham on Saturday but, most importantly, he’s getting opportunities, with seven shots in the box and three big chances across his last two starts.

Bournemouth have only conceded 15 goals at home this season, so the ideal entry point is Spurs, who will have one eye on the UEFA Europa League final. Ange Postecoglou’s side now have four full days between matches, rather than two, but I’d still expect a much-changed XI. With Watkins’ ability to run in behind, he has haul potential. Then it’s Man Utd on the final day, who themselves could have a European hangover.

Yoane Wissa could prove a useful asset, too. He’s had a hand in five goals in his last four matches and as the focal point of Brentford’s attack, should do well against Ipswich, Fulham and Wolves, particularly with Thomas Frank’s side still in the mix for a European place.

Finally, Isak is a straightforward ‘keep’ in my view, largely because of the St James’ Park factor, where the Swede has registered five goals, one assist and 38 points in his last five matches. With Chelsea and Everton set to visit Tyneside in Gameweeks 36 and 38, I fully expect Isak to finish strongly.

FPL Milanista, Career Hall of Fame number 16

With the season entering its final stretch, every transfer and captaincy call becomes more significant. While premium midfielders often steal the spotlight, your forward line can be a real difference-maker in the closing Gameweeks.

For me, Alexander Isak, Ollie Watkins and Chris Wood stand out as the ideal trio – blending form, fixtures, and value to help managers finish strong.

Isak still keeps returning despite being apparently below his best. It goes without saying that he has firmly established himself as Newcastle’s main striker, even with Callum Wilson (£6.9m) back available. He’s on penalties and benefits from the Magpies’ attacking approach, particularly at home. With favourable fixtures and Newcastle pushing for European qualification, Isak looks set for a strong finish.

Watkins has been one of the most reliable forwards in the last couple of seasons, thriving in Unai Emery’s system. His involvement in both goals and assists, combined with Aston Villa’s attacking flair, makes him a high-floor, high-ceiling option. Villa also have a decent fixture run, and I expect Watkins to get good minutes – now that Marcus Rashford is out – during the unpredictable final Gameweeks elsewhere.

Wood might not be the most obvious pick on current form but he’s a brilliant differential (an ownership of just 6.6% in the top 10k) with genuine upside. He regularly scores against lower-ranked sides, and Forest’s fixture run gives him a good platform to keep delivering. Plus, he’s a bonus points magnet, often pulling in maximum bonus from just a single goal.