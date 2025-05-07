109
Opinion May 7

Who are the best FPL forwards for the final three Gameweeks?

With the ‘template’ front three of Omar Marmoush (£7.6m), Alexander Isak (£9.6m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.7m) all producing modest returns and looking short of their best in recent weeks, there’s been plenty of discussion about the optimal three Fantasy forwards for the run-in.

Ollie Watkins (£8.9m), Matheus Cunha (£7.1m), Chris Wood (£7.1m), Evanilson (£5.8m) and Yoane Wissa (£6.7m) all have strong claims for the final three Gameweeks, with Wissa currently top of the forward form table.

Then there’s the looming return of Erling Haaland (£14.8m) to consider, too…

With many FPL managers pondering a potential changing of the guard, we thought we’d ask our regular contributors for their top three forwards for the final three Gameweeks.

BEST THREE FORWARDS: CONTRIBUTOR OPINION

Zophar, Eight-time top 10k finisher

Yoane Wissa has gone a bit under the radar this season. He has 17 non-penalty goals from an xG of 16.5, so he’s very much performing in line with expectations. With motivation and form high for Brentford and Ipswich Town next, he’s a top pick. 

The recent goal returns for Alexander Isak have not been great but with Newcastle United highly motivated, penalties in his locker and the minutes still secure, I think he’s still an absolute must-have. 

With Marcus Rashford (£6.6m) injured, Ollie Watkins‘ role as Aston Villa’s primary centre-forward is secure. After the difficult trip to Bournemouth is out of the way, Villa play Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, two sides who are firmly focused on Europe. As you can tell, European motivation is the theme for my three forwards – and Villa are still very much in the race.

Pras, Live Hall of Fame number 12

The three forwards I am looking at are Yoane Wissa, Evanilson and Ollie Watkins.

These are all unique in the sense that none of them are on penalties, and we love our penalty-taking forwards.

However, when it’s a case of three Gameweeks, the “other things” matter a bit less and it’s about targeting fixtures and entry/exit points.

Gameweek 36 entry

If buying a striker this week for someone like Jean-Philippe Mateta, then I’d look at Wissa for his form and Brentford’s fixtures. Between Ipswich (a), Fulham (h) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (a), I see a lot of goals.

Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m) being over 100% effective ownership (EO) last week tells you that owning just him won’t get you that upside. The alternative to Wissa (if buying this week) would be Chris Wood or Matheus Cunha. However, I am not a fan of the Kiwi due to Forest’s form and fixtures after the very juicy Leicester City clash in Gameweek 36. Cunha has his appeal too, but I worry about his minutes the closer we get to the season’s end, with all the transfer speculation.

Gameweek 37 entry

If buying in Gameweek 37 for someone like Omar Marmoush, then Watkins jumps to the top of the shopping list. It’s the Tottenham Hotspur fixture that appeals here. Despite it being moved a couple of days earlier, they just haven’t had any interest in the league and I don’t see that changing in Villa’s final home game, where the Villians will have everything to play for.

I do want to see Watkins more than 70 minutes in Gameweek 36, though. Jamie Vardy (£5.3m) has an excellent entry point this week as well, with Ipswich providing the opposition in his final home game for the Foxes.

Gameweek 38 entry

For a final hurrah, I’d love to buy Evanilson in Gameweek 38. The season-ending fixture versus Leicester City should have the most goals on paper and getting 1-2 slices of that goal pie will be great. A fit Erling Haaland could also be a final-day shout.

Lateriser, Two-time Indian FPL champion

The two strikers I am sure about, and like a lot for the run-in, are Yoane Wissa and Ollie Watkins.

Wissa has 23 goal contributions this year and he’s on a hot run, clocking four goals and an assist in the last four league games. The last time he played under 90 minutes was in Gameweek 20, which is why I’m not worried about the minutes despite the threat of the fit-again Igor Thiago (£5.9m). Brentford still have a lot of motivation to win their remaining three matches, too.

Wissa next faces Ipswich Town, who are second-worst for expected goals conceded (xGC) in the last six matches. Only Alexander Isak has had more shots in the box than him in the same period.

Watkins is a classic wounded tiger who doesn’t have the threat from Marcus Rashford due to him being injured. The prime attraction with Watkins is that he has a juicy home game against Spurs in Gameweek 37, who might be focused on a European final five days later. The slight concern is that he just played 70 minutes in the last game but I would still back him for the final three.

The last striker is a tricky one as the Manchester City situation is a little bit uncertain with Erling Haaland back before (but not guaranteed to start in) a juicy game against Southampton. Can Kevin De Bruyne (£9.5m), Omar Marmoush and Haaland play in one team?

Given that uncertainty, I think I will pick Chris Wood as Nottingham Forest will be motivated until the end of the season and face a Leicester team at home who are the worst for xGC in the last six matches. A 90-minute man on penalties, there is not much to worry about when it comes to Wood.

Tom Freeman, Five-time top 1k finisher and Deputy Editor of Fantasy Football Scout

I currently own Alexander Isak, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Omar Marmoush, who I will stick with through the next round of fixtures.

There is, of course, consideration around form, but I fully expect Newcastle v Chelsea, Spurs v Palace and Southampton v City to be high-scoring affairs, so it makes little sense to sell.

However, my transfers in Gameweek 37 will likely be based around swapping forwards, as my current options come to the end of their shelf life.

There is perhaps a bit of bias here, but Ollie Watkins is my number one replacement. The Aston Villa forward didn’t have much luck against Fulham on Saturday but, most importantly, he’s getting opportunities, with seven shots in the box and three big chances across his last two starts.

Bournemouth have only conceded 15 goals at home this season, so the ideal entry point is Spurs, who will have one eye on the UEFA Europa League final. Ange Postecoglou’s side now have four full days between matches, rather than two, but I’d still expect a much-changed XI. With Watkins’ ability to run in behind, he has haul potential. Then it’s Man Utd on the final day, who themselves could have a European hangover.

Yoane Wissa could prove a useful asset, too. He’s had a hand in five goals in his last four matches and as the focal point of Brentford’s attack, should do well against Ipswich, Fulham and Wolves, particularly with Thomas Frank’s side still in the mix for a European place.

Finally, Isak is a straightforward ‘keep’ in my view, largely because of the St James’ Park factor, where the Swede has registered five goals, one assist and 38 points in his last five matches. With Chelsea and Everton set to visit Tyneside in Gameweeks 36 and 38, I fully expect Isak to finish strongly. 

FPL Milanista, Career Hall of Fame number 16

With the season entering its final stretch, every transfer and captaincy call becomes more significant. While premium midfielders often steal the spotlight, your forward line can be a real difference-maker in the closing Gameweeks.

For me, Alexander Isak, Ollie Watkins and Chris Wood stand out as the ideal trio – blending form, fixtures, and value to help managers finish strong.

Isak still keeps returning despite being apparently below his best. It goes without saying that he has firmly established himself as Newcastle’s main striker, even with Callum Wilson (£6.9m) back available. He’s on penalties and benefits from the Magpies’ attacking approach, particularly at home. With favourable fixtures and Newcastle pushing for European qualification, Isak looks set for a strong finish.

Watkins has been one of the most reliable forwards in the last couple of seasons, thriving in Unai Emery’s system. His involvement in both goals and assists, combined with Aston Villa’s attacking flair, makes him a high-floor, high-ceiling option. Villa also have a decent fixture run, and I expect Watkins to get good minutes – now that Marcus Rashford is out – during the unpredictable final Gameweeks elsewhere.

Wood might not be the most obvious pick on current form but he’s a brilliant differential (an ownership of just 6.6% in the top 10k) with genuine upside. He regularly scores against lower-ranked sides, and Forest’s fixture run gives him a good platform to keep delivering. Plus, he’s a bonus points magnet, often pulling in maximum bonus from just a single goal.

  1. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Any changes?

    Best Cap Wissa or KDB?

    Areola,
    RAN, Gvardiol, Milenkovic,
    Salah, KDB, Mbeumo, Bowen
    Wissa, Isak, Marmoush

    Raya, Sarr, Burn, Timber,

    3.1

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Line up is fine

      I'm undecided on the captain, currently it's on Wissa

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Thx

        Open Controls
    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Looks good. Nice squad. Undecided on cap as yet.

      KDB cap vs Sou I reckon. If you have him you have to go for it. Everything else is over-thinking?

      Open Controls
  2. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Afternoon all. I'm getting rid of Mateta with FT. Already own Mbuemo. Is Wissa the best option? I was thinking Cunha or Wood but it seems Wissa is popular on here.

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Wissa

      Open Controls
    2. Thicksolidtight
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Don't fancy mateta for one more week against tottenham?

      Open Controls
  3. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    For those with BB left - when are you planning on playing it. 36 or 38 look best, I'm leanign to 38 jsut because can then plan for it AND fixtures look decent for most of my team already.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      The potential downside of BB38 is you may not have all 15 players start the last game of the season

      Open Controls
    2. Boly Would
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Going with BB36, FH38, mainly because of what Tony says

      Open Controls
  4. Drizzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    I need to replace Savinho. Options:

    A) Elanga / Gibbs White
    B) Schade
    C) Bowen - but have to move today as exact money.
    D) KDB as part of a hit (eg Isak to Wissa/Wood)

    Open Controls
    1. theshazly
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Thinking of A as a differential

      Open Controls
  5. Gazwaz80
    • 5 Years
    3 hours ago

    Anybody putting Haaland in this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      All depends on Pep stating Haaland is fit to start and probably a City team leak before the deadline.

      Based on current info and 0 mins in the last game, I don't think he starts at the weekend.

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Don’t say that Tony, I’ve already put him in 😀
        Currently chasing at the moment, 2nd in my mini league (30 points behind) so one last roll of the dice…

        Open Controls
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Agree with Tony, but fair play, you're going for it. Bol!

          Open Controls
  6. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Looking at BB in 38 with this team. Do we think all of them will play? Except Arsenal, Liverpool and Wesr Ham, rest of the teams might still have something to play for.

    Martinez Areola
    Gvardiol Saliba Williams Zabarnyi Kilman
    Salah Saka Mbeumo Trossard Schade
    Isak Wissa Marmoush

    Open Controls
    1. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Nobody knows, in previous years I remember being left without a GK as the manager decided to give the reserve a run out.

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Yes. Absolutely. Well, still a chance worth taking I guess considering the match ups.

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Maybe 2 players that may not start in 38:

      - Areola v Flappy
      - Trossard v Martinelli/Merino/Saka/Havertz (if fit)

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Better to keep Sarr and get rid of Trossard in that case maybe.

        Open Controls
  7. dimitros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    I am thinking of O'Reilly as a BB36 punt. Do you know was he subbed of at 58' vs Wolves?

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      I wouldn't go there. OOP mid playing LB.

      Open Controls
      1. dimitros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        The problem my budget is 5.1. If i had a bit more i would go for Elanga.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Schade 5.1m

          Open Controls
          1. dimitros
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            I already have triple Brentford :/

            Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      He is classified as a midfielder in FPL. Also Akanji mins from the bench in the last game and Ake back in training will likely reduce O'Reilly mins

      Open Controls
      1. dimitros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Thanks for this info!

        Open Controls
    3. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Dwight McNeil is 5.1 and has Ipswich afterwards
      Enzo 4.7 seems to be getting points.
      O'Reillys position on the pitch if he starts, is closer to left wing than it is to LB. A pretty good cheap midfielder pick Vs Saints.

      Open Controls
      1. dimitros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour ago

        I am only interested for bench boost this week, so McNeil and Enzo aren't so attractive options. Interesting info on O'Reillys position, thanks!

        Open Controls
  8. Bobby_Baggio
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Who's is best AM chip this GW? Last week was Moyes for me. Happy to take a little gamble as i am behind in leagues.

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      No clear cut table bonus options available this week. Go safe.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Pep or Frank?

        Open Controls
        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Frank

          Open Controls
    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Ruud Van Nistlerooy
      First up a severely dented Forest who are missing Murillo and have Wood who has only one goal in his last 7 games, and looking shaky all of a sudden
      37 is a home banker Vs Ipswich
      38 they play against a likely rotated and on the beach Bournemouth, who themselves lost in GW38 last year

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        interesting

        Open Controls
    3. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      there's an article analysing that.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        I'll search and have a read up

        Open Controls
    4. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Pep or Frank
      Both teams will win and score 3+ goals imo but Mci higher cs chance

      Open Controls
  9. theshazly
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Martinez ( Raya )
    Gvardi Murillo* Kiwior (Munoz / Konate)
    Salah Rogers Sarr Mbuemo (c) ( Rashford * )
    Marmoush Isak Mateta

    1 FT / 2.8 ITB

    Not sure what to do here and ofcourse I must have at least one from NFO, If Murillo won’t play, confused between:

    A ) Mateta > Wood
    B ) Rashford > Elanga

    If Murillo is playing maybe I can go:

    1 ) Rashford > Bowen
    2 ) Mateta > Cunha

    Please help as Im competing in my ML!

    Open Controls
    1. theshazly
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Maybe Wissa too ?

      Open Controls
  10. The Tonberry
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Martinez
    Gvardiol Munoz Saliba
    Rogers Salah Mbeumo KDB
    Isak Marmoush Mateta

    Areola Sarr Kiwior Digne

    Pretty set on doing Mateta ➡ Wissa.

    Worth taking a -4 to do Digne to Ait Nouri or Milenkovic and benching Munoz/Saliba?

    Open Controls
  11. Pilgrim62
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    A. KDB(c) and Wood -4

    or

    B. Rogers and Marmoush

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      53 mins ago

      Who's the cap?

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 8 Years
        51 mins ago

        for B

        Open Controls
  12. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Start Rogers(bou) or Kudus(mun)?

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      This is tough, Bobby. Kudus has been such a let down all season long, but it's Man Utd..
      Perhaps that finishes 0-0.
      Meanwhile Rogers normally pops up with the goods, it's just that Bournemouth at home are quite good.
      I'd play Rogers.

      Open Controls
    2. The Tonberry
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Rogers

      Open Controls
    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      Rogers

      Open Controls
  13. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Your Cap this week?

    Flipping between Bowen, Wissa, KDB, currently on Kev

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Mboomo atm

      Open Controls
    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Undecided. Currently on Mbeumo. From those I like Wissa, who I also have.

      You fancy Bowen as a cap option this week?

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        53 mins ago

        Man Poo will be wacked

        Open Controls
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 8 Years
          39 mins ago

          What kind of result do you reckon? I won't hold you to it, just interested. I see goals from both sides. No doubt Bowen will be involved.

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            26 mins ago

            Depends on how Thursday goes - if we get through, I can see it being similar to the Brentford game

            Open Controls
            1. Pep bites Kun
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Yes, I'd keep the powder dry on Bowen I think.

              Bol Manu on Thursday

              Open Controls
    3. In sane in de bruyne
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      KDB or Mbeumo, or maybe Cunha if I get him in

      Open Controls
    4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Keep switching between Cunha and Mbeumo

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Both good options - Cunha if chasing imo

        Open Controls
    5. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Not Bowen for sure…

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Previous three results 9,10, 9

        Open Controls
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Sou, Bri & Spurs just for context

          Open Controls
  14. BusbySwede
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Any thoughts on one transfer with this team? 1FT, 2.5 itb

    Raya
    Saliba, Munoz, Gvardiol
    Salah, Bowen, Mbuemo, Rogers
    Isak, Wissa, Marmoush

    Areola, Sarr, VVD, Livramento

    Worth doing any transfer in defense or gk, or just focus on the offense?

    Salah to KdB?
    Sarr to Elanga/MGW or maybe allin on Brentford and get Schade?
    Isak/Marmoush to Cunha?

    Open Controls
  15. IPSWICH
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Delap, vardy and haaland it is then

    Open Controls
  16. Messiah Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    If you had to get in only 1 who would you get:
    A) Thomas Frank as AM
    B) Wissa in for Mateta

    Open Controls
  17. In sane in de bruyne
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    A) Bruno -> KDB
    B) Murphy, Isak -> KDB, Cunha (bench Bruno)

    Pope
    Gvardiol RAN Robinson
    Salah Palmer Bruno Mbeumo
    Isak Marmoush Wood

    Murphy Muñoz Mykolenko
    2FT

    Open Controls
  18. The Mighty Whites
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Start a keeper:
    Areola / Raya

    Start a defender:
    Kiwior / Munoz / Burn

    Open Controls
    1. In sane in de bruyne
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Areola

      Muñoz or Burn

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        +1

        Open Controls
  19. Leo14CFC
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Bench Kerkez or Munoz ?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        48 mins ago

        Munoz

        Open Controls
        1. Leo14CFC
            2 mins ago

            Thanks

            Open Controls
      2. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        56 mins ago

        Took a punt on Kudus last gw.. do I keep or get in another differential?
        Or keep and see how he goes against United?

        Open Controls
        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Keep

          Open Controls
      3. royals forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        45 mins ago

        Your help is needed please

        Pick 2 to play from

        Robertson
        Kiwior
        Konsa
        Munoz

        &

        Pick 2 to play from

        Eze
        Murphy
        Sarr

        Rest of Team

        Verbuggen

        Gvardiol xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx

        Mbeumo KDB xxxxxxx xxxxxxx

        Marmoush Wissa Isak

        Chasing 50 points

        Any ideas would be appreciated

        Open Controls
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 8 Years
          18 mins ago

          Konsa, Munoz
          Definitely Eze, coin toss for me between Murphy & Sarr

          Open Controls
        2. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Robbo, Munoz

          Eze, Murphy

          Open Controls
      4. Shark Team
        • 7 Years
        41 mins ago

        I’m thinking of selling Salah to win FPL, my only chance of achieving that

        Open Controls
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          Go for it!

          Open Controls
          1. Pep bites Kun
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            Bol! Let us know how you get on

            Open Controls
            1. Shark Team
              • 7 Years
              4 mins ago

              7.3k still far away

              Open Controls
              1. Pep bites Kun
                • 8 Years
                just now

                🙂 Hail Mary. Try a differential 😉

                Open Controls
      5. Pep bites Kun
        • 8 Years
        40 mins ago

        Would you go Murphy or Sarr to Bowen this gw?

        A. Murphy
        B. Sarr
        C. Nope

        Open Controls
        1. Shark Team
          • 7 Years
          32 mins ago

          Sarr better than Bowen for this gw for me. Murphy to Bowen is worth doing

          Open Controls
          1. Pep bites Kun
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks for the reply. That's the way I'm leaning

            Open Controls
      6. CoracAld2831
        • 4 Years
        35 mins ago

        Arsenal unchanged.

        Dembele benched for PSG, Barcola, Kvaratskhelia & Doue in front.

        Open Controls
        1. Shark Team
          • 7 Years
          26 mins ago

          Partey over Trossard,
          Arteta’s park the bus plan and attack in the last 20mins
          Boring game tonight unlike yesterday

          Open Controls
        2. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          If you mean since Bournemouth, Merino comes in for Trossard and Timber comes in for White.

          If you mean since PSG, Premier League Footballer 31 comes in for Trossard.

          Open Controls
        3. CoracAld2831
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Apologies, meant to say mostly unchanged.

          Open Controls
      7. Bruno Commando
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        Sell 1:

        1) Marmoush
        2) Mateta
        3) Isak

        In order to buy 1:

        A) Wissa (already has Mbeumo)
        B) Wood

        Open Controls
        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          20 mins ago

          2A

          Open Controls
        2. Gandalf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          4 mins ago

          2A

          Open Controls
        3. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          just now

          2a

          Open Controls
      8. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        Got exact money to do Mateta and Savinho to Wissa and KDB. Do it?

        2FT 2.4ITB
        Areola
        Gvardiol Trippier Munoz
        Salah Mbeumo Savinho Rogers
        Isak Marmoush Mateta

        Raya Sarr Konsa Saliba

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
        1. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          10 mins ago

          Defo

          Open Controls
          1. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers

            Open Controls
        2. Pep bites Kun
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yep

          Open Controls
          1. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Thanks

            Open Controls
      9. Pornchef
        • 1 Year
        19 mins ago

        Best captain option

        A. Marmoush
        B. KDB

        Only considering these two this week

        Open Controls
        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        3. Pep bites Kun
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
      10. sirmorbach
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        Hi all. Need some help here please, don't really know what to do.

        1 ft, 2.5 itb.

        Raya
        Rúben, Gvardiol, Muñoz
        Salah, Bowen, Mbeumo, Rogers
        Isak, Mateta, Marmoush

        Areola / Murphy, Kerkez, Neco

        A. Mateta to Cunha
        B. Mateta to Wood
        C. Mateta to Wissa
        D. Muñoz to RAN
        E. Areola to Sels
        F. Save

        Open Controls
        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          C

          Open Controls
        2. Pep bites Kun
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          C

          Open Controls
        3. CoracAld2831
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I'm not sure myself really, but probably C & E

          Open Controls
      11. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        5 mins ago

        -8 seems a lot, so which of these transfers would you skip on as part of bench boost preparations?

        Raya, Kerkez, Munoz > Sels, Sessegnon, RAN

        Open Controls
      12. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        G2g?

        Ederson
        Gvardiol RAN Neco
        Salah KdB Mbeumo Elanga
        Wood(C) Cunha Wissa

        Kepa Bowen Kerkez Branthwaite

        Open Controls

