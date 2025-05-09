176
Scout Picks May 9

FPL Gameweek 36 Scout Picks: Forest double-up includes Wood

It’s time to turn our attention to the Gameweek 36 Scout Picks.

We deliberated over the Scout Squad submissions made by Neale, Tom, Sam and Marc before coming up with our final team.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 36 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

A home clash with relegated Leicester City offers Matz Sels (£5.2m) the chance of further returns. The Nottingham Forest number one is the top-scoring goalkeeper in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) and has served up eight of his 13 clean sheets at the City Ground. Furthermore, he faces an attack that has failed to score in five of their last six road trips.

DEFENDERS

Manchester City’s resilient rearguard has to be backed for the trip to Southampton. Josko Gvardiol (£6.4m) is our preferred route in, having served up four clean sheets, five bonus and 31 points across his last six matches. While Gvardiol’s open play goal threat has dried up since his redeployment at centre-half, there is a chance he could revert to left-back at St Mary’s, with the fit-again Manuel Akanji (£5.3m) back in contention for a starting spot in the middle. Gvardiol is a set-piece threat regardless, one of Southampton’s many weaknesses.

Brentford’s Michael Kayode (£4.5m) offers a decent chance for points at both ends of the pitch this weekend. The right-back, whose throw-ins caused havoc against Manchester United last time out, travels to a relegated Ipswich Town outfit with just two goals in their last three matches. The Tractor Boys have also allowed more chances to be created from their left flank than any other side in 2025.

With six attacking returns in his last nine appearances, Ryan Sessegnon (£4.2m) is another in-form option as Fulham entertain Everton. The out-of-position prospect is joint-top among defenders for shots (10) over the last six matches. He also ranks joint-seventh for chances created (eight) over that same timeframe. Sessegnon’s early withdrawal in Gameweek 35 was admittedly a bit off-putting, but his first-half booking was likely a factor in the substitution. Prior to that, he had a goal ruled out for handball, further highlighting his attacking instincts.  

MIDFIELDERS

We can’t ignore Kevin De Bruyne (£9.5m) as Man City travel to Southampton looking for the win that would move them one step closer to UEFA Champions League qualification. Back in the goals in last week’s clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Belgian has served up three attacking returns in his last four matches, and with Erling Haaland (£14.8m) still yet to kick a ball since returning from injury, looks likely to start at St Mary’s.

Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m) visits an Ipswich side that have conceded 24 goals across their last seven home matches. The Cameroon international, who is the current leader of this week’s captain poll, produced 15 points in his previous meeting with the Tractor Boys. He is also averaging 12.8 points per start against promoted opposition this season.

Our final two midfielders, Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) and Eberechi Eze (£6.9m), both face opponents who were in UEFA Europa League action on Thursday night, which is key to their appeal.

With five goals and four assists in his last 12 matches, Bowen has played a crucial role for West Ham United this year, and his contribution looks vital if the visitors are to get one over Manchester United on Sunday. Crucially, Ruben Amorim’s side have conceded 10 goals and rank 16th for big chances conceded over the last four Gameweeks (see below).

Eze, meanwhile, is our preferred Crystal Palace attacker. The England midfielder is back in form and has upped his consistency of late, producing either a goal or an assist in four of his last six matches. He’ll fancy his chances on the counter-attack against an unconvincing Tottenham Hotspur rearguard, who have recorded just two clean sheets in 19 matches.

FORWARDS

Despite concerns over his role/recent output, Omar Marmoush (£7.6m) has to be in the Scout Picks. He faces a Southampton defence without a clean sheet in their last 18 league outings. Furthermore, his total of eight shots and three chances created in Gameweeks 33-35 hints at his potential.

Nottingham Forest are suffering a major wobble in their attempt to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, but we’re still backing Chris Wood (£7.1m) to do the business at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon. The Kiwi forward has blanked in six of his last seven matches but delivered a double-digit haul in the reverse fixture, and remains FPL’s second-top scoring forward.

Finally, Yoane Wissa (£6.7m) continues in our Scout Picks XI as Brentford visit Ipswich. The forward has scored in each of his last four matches and rolls up to Portman Road in his most consistent form of the season. In fact, Wissa has failed to return in just two of the Bees’ last 10 games.

SUBSTITUTES

  • Bernd Leno (£5.0m): Opponents Everton have scored just 12 away goals this season, the fewest of any top-flight side.
  • Daniel Munoz (£5.3m): The raiding wing-back has the potential to exploit Spurs’ backline in Gameweek 36. The Lilywhites were, of course, in European action in Norway on Thursday night.
  • Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.1m): Having racked up 33 points across his previous three home matches, the wing-back is an in-form option for Wolves’ Molineux encounter with Brighton and Hove Albion.
  • Anthony Elanga (£5.5m): The winger has produced three of his four double-digit hauls this season at the City Ground and hosts relegated Leicester next.

THE CAPTAIN

We chose the Scout Picks captain using a vote between our Scout Squad panel.

  • Marc: Mbeumo, De Bruyne, Marmoush
  • Sam: Mbeumo, De Bruyne, Wissa
  • Tom: Mbeumo, Wood, De Bruyne
  • Neale: Mbeumo, De Bruyne, Wissa

We’re handing Bryan Mbeumo the armband this week, with Kevin De Bruyne named as the vice-captain.

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

A Fantasy Football Scout community member takes on the Scout Picks each week.

The community member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon voucher. They’ll also get a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Boleyn Boy’s 80-44 victory in Gameweek 6 gave them the biggest win (36-point difference) of 2024/25 so far.

Our champion this week is CasaBanter, who has gone for: Sels; Munoz, Sessegnon, Gvardiol; De Bruyne, Sarr, Mbeumo, Eze; Wood (c), Marmoush, Isak

The Scout Picks are 20-12 up on the community this season.

FOLLOW THE SCOUT’S WEEKLY TRANSFER PLANS

We’re running a Scout FPL community team this season, with regulars like TopMarx, Tom Freeman, Marc Jobling and more contributing to the weekly decisions.

And we’re not just looking one week ahead like we are with the Scout Picks but instead planning in advance for the weeks and months to come.

You can follow our team via the Premier Fantasy Tools Pro Planner, which you can read more about here.

176 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Red Devil
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    I know he's not been in best of forms recently but marmoush is a solid captaincy option, Southampton and right wing is a great match, but issue is whether he plays on right or pep puts Savio/mcatee there

    Open Controls
  2. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    The guys I’m chasing in my ML are all on Isak/Mateta/Marm like me, do you think they will just go for Wissa so I should differentiate with Cunha?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      I’m like 30 points short so no way I’m making it even with BB in hand if we go for the same picks

      Open Controls
      1. Jstap94
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Feels like Wissa is the consensus pick this week. So Cunha and maybe Wood are differential

        Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Mateta to Wissa is the most popular transfer today according to liveFPL so yes, that would be the template move

      Open Controls
    3. Mino Raiola
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Id go Wood vs LEI in that case

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Just 37 and 38 ain’t good while I don’t have many FTs to switch around

        Open Controls
  3. Malinwa
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Still have my AM chip left. Who would you pick?

    Open Controls
    1. lekalatch
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Same here. Going for Pep. Need to get rid of either Savinho or Marmoush, haven’t decided who yet…

      Open Controls
      1. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        36 mins ago

        I’ve never understood the logic of selling a player to bring in their manager. Must be on average a losing play.

        Open Controls
        1. lekalatch
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          If we get early team news that either of Savinho or Marmoush is benched then it’s an easy one.
          But if both start, then yes it’s maybe not the right way… I just don’t see any other obvious choice for the next two GWs at least.

          Open Controls
          1. Runnerboy31
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Nuno? Why’s no one talking about Nuno?

            Open Controls
    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      If looking at chance to get tb then Potter for gw37 tb possibility or Silva for gw38 tb possibility

      Open Controls
    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      39 mins ago

      From this point maybe Moyes or Frank

      Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      39 mins ago

      Don't think Amorim with guaranteed table bonus in 37/38 is a bad shout tbh

      Open Controls
    5. Sly Fly
      • 15 Years
      34 mins ago

      I've just confirmed mine as Frank, after transferring in The Bwem and Wissa in too.

      Have Gvardiol, KDB and Marmoush so couldn't choose Pep... and couldn't really force myself to sell Marmy when they're facing Southampton.

      Open Controls
  4. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Looking to BB this week with 1FT and £0.5ITB. Trippier flag annoying. 90% sure he'll be ok but obviously want to ensure a full playing squad.

    Best option:
    A) Burn to Neco Williams
    B) Trips to Milenkovic
    C) Play BB in 38

    Sa
    Gvardiol - Kerkez - Trippier*
    Salah - Kluivert - Mbeumo (c) - Bowen
    Wissa - Isak - Marmoush

    Flekken; Palmer, Munoz, Burn

    Open Controls
    1. Punned It
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Do not BB in 38. Having two Newcastle defenders seems excessive, especially for BB, so I'd do A or B anyway. Maybe A.

        Open Controls
    2. Gazzpfc
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Advice

      Play Konsa or Burn
      Assistant Manager Frank or Nuno???

      Open Controls
      1. Sly Fly
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        I went Frank as per post above, if that helps.

        Open Controls
      2. Yozzer
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Easy nuno. More chance of the extra 2 points for CS. Then go potter next week or even Bou Vs a tired city

        Open Controls
    3. Avery
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Current front 3

      Wood | Isak | Marmoush

      A. Isak to Wissa
      B. Marmoush to Wissa

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        A. Unless there's a leak Marm is benched

        Open Controls
        1. Mino Raiola
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Didnt pep say haaland is ready to play, but not posetively start this week?

          Open Controls
          1. DARE TO BISCAN
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Doesn't mean Marmoush would be benched

            Open Controls
            1. Mino Raiola
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Sure, I misinterpreted your original comment. Totally agree keep marmoush

              Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Contingency plan if Marmoush is benched:

      A. Start Rogers, bench Marmoush and roll FT (Palmer captaincy punt in 37)
      B. Marmoush to one of Evanilson/Watkins

      Attackers 1FT 1.9ITB:
      Salah Mbeumo Sarr Saka (Rogers)
      Isak Wissa Marmoush

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    5. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Salah, Mbeumo, KDB, Bowen, Sarr
      Isak, Marmoush
      (Mateta benched)

      a) Isak > Wissa
      b) Mateta > Wissa (bench Sarr)
      c) roll
      d) roll & bench Sarr

      Seems rude not to have an attacker v Spurs. I guess Wissa is a better option though?

      Open Controls
    6. Disco Stu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Stick with Mbuemo(C) or take a chance on the KDB differential?

      Open Controls
      1. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Stick

        Open Controls
      2. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Depends if you're chasing, or consolidating. Or, if you have a gut feeling towards one. A city last min deadline leak could be the decider.

        Open Controls
    7. Burger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Prediction for Haaland's mins tomorrow?

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        74

        Open Controls
        1. Burger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Enough to bring in then, sweet.

          Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        73

        Open Controls
      3. Mino Raiola
        • 8 Years
        58 mins ago

        25

        Open Controls
      4. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        55 mins ago

        20

        Open Controls
      5. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        53 mins ago

        3 Scenarios for you:

        1. Starts, plays 74 minutes.
        2. Starts, City 3 goals up at HT and Haaland is subbed at HT.
        3. Benched. Gets 20 minutes at the end.

        Open Controls
        1. Burger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          46 mins ago

          Yup thank you, very true.

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          45 mins ago

          Based on the type of injury and the duration of the injury, I don't think scenario 2 is a realistic one. Pep will likely want Haaland to build up match sharpness.

          Open Controls
          1. Burger
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Which on 1 or 3 you think is most likely?

            Open Controls
    8. simong1
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Isak > Wood worth a FT?

      Open Controls
      1. Mino Raiola
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Id like Wood in, but if marmoush is rumuored to be ebnched, and maybe you even got mateta, Isak seems to be a pretty decent pick.

        Open Controls
      2. swanseag55
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        I’m giving it a go. I know Isak could punish me but I’m hoping Wood goes big

        Open Controls
      3. BoroPhil
        • 3 Years
        1 hour ago

        this is my plan though Haaland is tempting me now

        Open Controls
    9. Ronnies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Mateta to;

      A) Wissa
      B) Wood

      I have Mbeumo and he is my Captain this week.

      Cheers.

      Open Controls
      1. Jstap94
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Wissa is probably the better pick over the next three games

        Open Controls
      2. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        I've did the move for Wood if that helps

        Open Controls
        1. Ronnies
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Likely to go here too

          Open Controls
      3. Mino Raiola
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      4. Mozumbus
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        I did B
        It was tough

        Open Controls
      5. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    10. Return of the FF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Thoughts here?

      Areola
      Gvardiol, Dias, Munoz
      Salah, Elanga, Mbeumo, Murphy
      Isak, Marmoush, Mateta

      Raya, Rogers, Saliba, Konsa

      Right bench? Rogers always burns me when I bench him.

      1FT

      A. Roll
      B. Dias, Salah to someone plus KdB
      C. Mateta to Wissa

      Open Controls
      1. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Start Rogers over Murphy.
        In the last 4 gameweeks Murphy's recent minutes are 55, 66, 64 and 61.

        Open Controls
      2. Silecro
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I dont believe Murphy will start, Gordon lurking

        Open Controls
      3. Richm
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Murphy to Elanga?
        Mateta to wissa?

        Open Controls
    11. Jstap94
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      I'm on BB in 38. 2 ft and decent money in the bank. Any thoughts welcome on these potential transfers.

      36 - Murphy to Schade (Wissa and Mbeumo already)
      37 - Marmoush to Evanilson
      38 - Sarr and Gabriel to Saliba and Saka

      Open Controls
    12. Mino Raiola
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Who score most points this GW?

      A) Wood and Eze (-4)
      B) Mateta and Rogers

      Open Controls
    13. Udogie-style
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Isak or Mateta to Wissa?

      Isak is obviously a huge threat to rank if he goes big, but Chelsea are decent opposition and he doesn't seem like he's in that good form. Next week Vs Arsenal I'd bench him. Mateta has TOT and Wolves. But going against high ownership is always a risk.

      Open Controls
      1. Mino Raiola
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Mateta

        Open Controls
      2. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Sell Mateta. Newcastle still pushing for Champions league and Isak alrwady scored at Emirates in the Caraboa Cup semi finals earlier this season so would start him against Arsenal

        Open Controls
      3. Avery
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Mateta!

        Open Controls
      4. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        just now

        M

        Open Controls
    14. Avery
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      GK Play:

      A. Martinez (bou)
      B. Pope (CHE)

      Open Controls
    15. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Newsflash: Your Palace and City players are likely getting rotated in GW37

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Only mine?

        Open Controls
      2. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        Sell

        Open Controls
    16. QMG
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I am having a real problem choosing a bench player.

      It’s come down to Marmoush, Eze or Isak. One needs to go on the bench. I have even considered Salah

      Open Controls
      1. Yozzer
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Eze not going to be playing full pelt I imagine

        Open Controls
    17. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Seems to have been missed on twitter/X, but no pics of Trippier in Newcastle training on official site. Schar is featured, however.

      Open Controls
    18. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Forest defender of choice? Funds not an issue:

      A) Milenkovic
      B) Aina
      C) Neco Williams

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        44 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Hi, Leicester's only conceded the one goal to a centre back all season. Marc Guehi in January
        76 GC
        So perhaps a full back in Williams might be better for an assist.
        CS unlikely though.

        Open Controls
    19. Yozzer
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Would you rather use your ft on

      A Mateta to Wissa
      B AM chip to Forest

      Open Controls
      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Who’s AM as is?

        Open Controls
        1. Yozzer
          • 7 Years
          1 hour ago

          Oops I left out vital info lol

          Glasner at the moment mate

          Open Controls
    20. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A).Mateta to wissa
      B).wait to see if marmoush benched then marmoush to wissa?

      Open Controls
      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 12 Years
        38 mins ago

        I’m waiting I think…

        But was about to ask am I safe from Wissa and Mbeumo price rices tonight? Was thinking of both in for Sarr/Mateta but only have exact amount itb as is.

        Open Controls
        1. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Sensible just I case marmoush benched

          Open Controls
    21. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      Is Cunha (C) too much this week (BHA).
      220 points ahead in ML, so that should be ok, just pushing for as high a finish as possible (OR 90k)

      Also have Mbeumo, Marmoush, Isak & Mo as options.

      Also, would you swap either Mo or Palmer for KdB for free?

      Open Controls
      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        28 mins ago

        "So that should be okay" 😀
        Mo is on the beach, I don't believe his "records" distractionary talk.

        Open Controls
    22. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      48 mins ago

      Wissa to Mateta?

      Open Controls
      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 12 Years
        37 mins ago

        Against the trend, could work out

        Open Controls
        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 4 Years
          27 mins ago

          I know how FPL works.

          Open Controls
          1. Fifa las vegas
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            At least there’s one of us

            Open Controls
      2. Mumchumba
        • 5 Years
        just now

        No brainer!

        Open Controls
    23. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Well, I've done the biz.
      Salah > KDB(C)
      Hoping for my differentials: Diaz brace, KDB brace, Virgil CS&G. Hahahaha!
      GL all.

      Open Controls
    24. Silicon Vialli
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      A: Gvardiol, De Bruyne, Watkins
      B: Chalobah, Elanga, Haaland (-8)

      Open Controls

