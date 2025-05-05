FPL notes: Palmer back in the groove, Salah quiet + Kayode superb

Cole Palmer (£10.5m) ended his goal drought and surpassed 200 points in the process, as Chelsea boosted their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League with a 3-1 win over Liverpool.

Prior to that, Brentford edged a much-changed Manchester United side 4-3 to continue their own European push.

Rounding off the Scout Notes from Sunday, we look back on the action at Stamford Bridge and the Gtech Community Stadium.

PALMER OUTSTANDING

Cole Palmer was the best player on the pitch by far on Sunday.

The 22-year-old made no mistake from the spot to score his first goal since mid-January, and was heavily involved in Chelsea’s other two strikes.

He also struck the outside of the post, and generally sparked chaos throughout.

Palmer subsequently had the most shots (five), created the most chances (four) and had the second-most penalty box touches (eight) of any Chelsea player.

“I just felt normal. Obviously, it happens, I went three months without scoring but it just gives me more fight and motivation to do more for myself and for the team. Social media nowadays is full of idiots, the trolls and whatever. I don’t pay any attention to that. I’ve scored today and I’m happy but it’s only one and I’ve got to keep improving and try and reach new levels. Getting chances and not scoring, it feels like you’re letting your team down. I feel like I am mentally strong anyway. I feel pride in helping the team and if I’m not doing that, I’m not happy. Today I felt confident, I was trying things, first time passes, playing forward.” – Cole Palmer

Crucially, it means Palmer has had a huge weight lifted off his shoulders ahead the run-in.

It wasn’t just Palmer who impressed on Sunday, however.

Chelsea looked sharp all over the park, with Romeo Lavia (£4.5m) – who was starting back-to-back games for the first time since January – and Enzo Fernandez (£4.7m) superb.

Enzo found the net early on and now has four attacking returns in his last six starts.

He also created another two chances, taking his overall tally to 75 for the season, with only three players across the whole division making more.

Christopher Nkunku (£5.7m), meanwhile, missed out, having picked up an injury in training.

“Christo will be out for I think one week or two weeks, we are not sure. We will see. He will be out for the next 10 to 15 days.” – Enzo Maresca on Christopher Nkunku

LIVERPOOL OUT OF SORTS

Arne Slot promised rotation and the Liverpool head coach delivered on Sunday, with six changes from the team who thumped Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 to win the title.

In: Jarrell Quansah, Kostas Tsimikas, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota

Jarrell Quansah, Kostas Tsimikas, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota Out: Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz

It resulted in a disjointed display, with Liverpool’s fringe players failing to show up.

“In some moments a few percentages were not there.” – Arne Slot

As for Mohamed Salah (£13.8m), he glanced a header wide and created a decent chance for Darwin Nunez (£7.0m), but by his own lofty standards, was barely involved and remains one goal or assist from equalling the record for most goal involvements in a Premier League season.

The Reds did at least pull one goal back thanks to Virgil van Dijk’s (£6.7m) late header.

Elsewhere, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m), who has today announced he will leave the club at the end of the season, was switched out for Conor Bradley (£4.7m) on 56 minutes. The substitute put in a solid shift from the bench, bombing down the flank at every opportunity.

Having tasted defeat, it remains to be seen if Slot will continue to give his fringe players starts for the rest of the season, or if he reverts to his tried and trusted.

“They deserve to play these games because they have trained so hard this season. Every time they did so well so that’s why I think they deserved to play this game. We don’t judge them only on this game, we judge them every day on the training ground and in the moments that they play for us.” – Arne Slot on his fringe players

SCHADE HAUL

Two goals from Kevin Schade (£5.1m) helped Brentford emerge as 4-3 winners over Manchester United.

The German, who has had a productive campaign, is now up to 14 attacking returns this season, with three goals arriving in the past two Gameweeks.

“He’s grown a lot this season. Scoring 10 goals – not many players have scored 10 goals in the Premier League in their career – and he’ll most likely become even better next year. That’s the plan. With his pace going in behind, his threat in the box on headers – two fantastic headers [against United], the first one is an incredible header, the second one is just top class – but also if we go longer he’s one that can win a flick-on and, with set pieces in both boxes, he’s working hard.” – Thomas Frank on Kevin Schade

Yoane Wissa (£6.7m) also found the net against United, poking the ball over the line from close range. He’s now scored in each of his last four matches, amassing 34 points.

There was only an assist for Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m), however, the most-bought player for Gameweek 35. He was awarded a Fantasy assist when his teasing ball was logged as a blocked shot by Opta and fell to Schade, who scored.

The win for Brentford moves them up to ninth, one point and one place behind Bournemouth in eighth, a position that could be enough to qualify for the UEFA Conference League next season.

Next up: a trip to relegated Ipswich Town.

KAYODE SUPERB

Brentford looked dangerous every time they went forward on Sunday, with most of their attacks coming down their right.

Above: Brentford’s touch heatmap (all players) v Man Utd in Gameweek 35

Michael Kayode (£4.5m) was particularly influential at both ends of the pitch as a result.

The right-back progressed the ball well in possession, racked up nine dribbles and registered an assist, with his long throws a real weapon for Brentford.

Indeed, his third of the match led to the equaliser.

Elsewhere, Igor Thiago (£5.9m) returned to the matchday squad for the first time since December.

As for United, not for the first time this season, they were well and truly second best.

Mason Mount (£6.3m), Alejandro Garnacho (£5.9m) and substitute Amad Diallo (£5.3m) all got on the scoresheet, but with talisman Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) among those benched and their league campaign all but over, they struggled for large periods.

It’s perhaps shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, given that United’s starting XI had an average age of just 22.

Despite heavy rotation, Ruben Amorim still suffered an injury blow with Matthijs de Ligt (£4.8m) going off injured in the first half.



