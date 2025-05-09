173
Pro Pundits May 9

Pras’s team reveal + transfer plans for the final three Gameweeks

In his latest article, Pras – who has finished inside the top 40k of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in each of the last seven seasons and now ranks 12th in our Live Hall of Fame – talks us through his transfer plans for each of the last three Gameweeks.

“I often feel that life is about to begin, only to realise it is almost over.” – Oliver Sacks

The tail-end of the FPL season often feels like that to me. It was only a few weeks ago when the Liverpool “double-double” was provisionally announced, we were planning our chip strategy and we were indulging in the uncharted Assistant Manager chip territory. The doubles and blanks came and went, and now we stand here with three Gameweeks left and no further bumps in the road.

This isn’t the time to look back, as such, but I am happy with how my season has gone. Lady Luck has been firmly on my side on a lot of crucial 50/50s but equally, I think I have made fewer bad decisions (again, a byproduct of things generally going my way on many of the picks).

I sit just under 3k rank and at a little bit of crossroads as to how I see out the season. I could, of course, play my normal style and keep making good decisions, or play a bit more aggressively to push for a triple-digit rank. That’s something I have never had in 14 years of playing FPL. This is easier said than done, of course.

Last week, I went against the popular Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m) captaincy and despite the Omar Marmoush (£7.6m) blank, I feel I got away with one, given the mere five points Mbeumo got in Brentford’s four-goal victory.

GAMEWEEK 36 BUS TEAM

My bus team (below) looks in decent shape. I say so, speaking relatively. Not many defenders have good clean sheet odds, and the forward line has been somewhat misfiring.

Pras transfer plans

Like many others, I am going to ride it out with my goalkeepers and defenders. I don’t see the upside in using one “magic bean” on a transfer such as Tino Livramento (£4.6m) to Neco Williams (£4.5m). Instead, I will dedicate the three remaining moves to attack the fixtures. These include the promoted teams plus the distracted Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur sides.

Generally speaking, the three forwards I am looking at are Yoane Wissa (£6.7m), Evanilson (£5.8m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.9m). These are all unique in the sense that none of them are on penalties, and we love our penalty-taking forwards. However, when it’s a case of three Gameweeks, the “extras” matter a bit less and it’s about targeting fixtures and entry/exit points. 

Gameweek 36 Plan

