Bournemouth v Villa team news: Kluivert benched

There’s one more Premier League match to come today: Bournemouth v Aston Villa.

Kick-off on the south coast is at 17:30 BST.

There are three changes for the hosts, one of which sees Antoine Semenyo return to the starting XI.

After Semenyo’s surprise demotion to the bench in Gameweek 35, this time it’s the turn of Justin Kluivert to drop down to the substitutes.

Julian Araujo also makes way as Adam Smith and Alex Scott are reinstated to the line-up.

Dango Ouattara is, of course, absent with a groin issue. He’s not expected to feature again this season.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery goes one better than Andoni Iraola, making four changes.

There are two alterations in defence as Tyrone Mings and Lucas Digne come in for the benched Pau Torres and Ian Maatsen.

In midfield, Amadou Onana and Jacob Ramsey start in place of Youri Tielemans and John McGinn.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Kepa; Smith, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Adams, Cook; Tavernier, Scott, Semenyo, Evanilson.

Subs: Dennis, Senesi, Brooks, Kluivert, Soler, Jebbison, Araujo, Hill, Winterburn.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Onana, Kamara; Ramsey, Asensio, Rogers, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Disasi, Barkley, McGinn, Torres, Garcia, Malen, Maatsen, Bailey.

