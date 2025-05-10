136
Dugout Discussion May 10

Bournemouth v Villa team news: Kluivert benched

136 Comments
Share

There’s one more Premier League match to come today: Bournemouth v Aston Villa.

Kick-off on the south coast is at 17:30 BST.

There are three changes for the hosts, one of which sees Antoine Semenyo return to the starting XI.

After Semenyo’s surprise demotion to the bench in Gameweek 35, this time it’s the turn of Justin Kluivert to drop down to the substitutes.

Julian Araujo also makes way as Adam Smith and Alex Scott are reinstated to the line-up.

Dango Ouattara is, of course, absent with a groin issue. He’s not expected to feature again this season.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery goes one better than Andoni Iraola, making four changes.

There are two alterations in defence as Tyrone Mings and Lucas Digne come in for the benched Pau Torres and Ian Maatsen.

In midfield, Amadou Onana and Jacob Ramsey start in place of Youri Tielemans and John McGinn.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Kepa; Smith, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Adams, Cook; Tavernier, Scott, Semenyo, Evanilson.

Subs: Dennis, Senesi, Brooks, Kluivert, Soler, Jebbison, Araujo, Hill, Winterburn.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Onana, Kamara; Ramsey, Asensio, Rogers, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Disasi, Barkley, McGinn, Torres, Garcia, Malen, Maatsen, Bailey.

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

136 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Feanor
    • 15 Years
    17 mins ago

    Watkins goal
    Rogers assist

    Open Controls
  2. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    Rogers A

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      ofc lol

      Open Controls
  3. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Sold Watkins to Haaland and benched Rogers 😆

    Open Controls
  4. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    My boysss

    Open Controls
  5. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    No Rogers no Watkins BB Fail Captain Fail. FAIL FAIL FAIL!!!

    Open Controls
  6. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    Please disallow, VAR

    Open Controls
  7. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Rogerrsssss assyyy

    Open Controls
  8. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    FPL Harry is the luckiest FPL CC.

    Unbelievable.

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Why?

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Because its a game of luck?

        Open Controls
      2. CoracAld2831
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Sorry my mistake I thought he still had Rogers & Konsa in his bench boost. Also jumped the gun way too early.

        Apologies, my mistake.

        Open Controls
  9. Drizzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Watkins goal makes my Cunha hit feel a little better.

    Open Controls
  10. Punned It
      14 mins ago

      I was all like well at least Kerkez is halfway to a cleanie.

      Open Controls
    • WVA
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Rogersssssssss

      Need that hattrick now

      Open Controls
    • SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Why didn’t Watkins do that last week FFS

      Open Controls
    • Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      I want to enter a version of this game for people who don't have time to hang around before the deadline waiting for team leaks

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        People who do have that time brought in Haaland for a hit lol

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          And I also sold Salah for Kluivert 😉 (-4)

          Open Controls
        2. Baines on Toast...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          People sold Marmoush for Wood and would never have done otherwise

          Open Controls
          1. WVA
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Nearly all for a hit! Might work in our favour still
            Most got Wissa though

            Open Controls
    • Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Rogers in my team average 1.4 ppg

      Out of team 10+

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Never bench, never start lol

        Open Controls
    • Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Of course Rogers returned when I benched him, watch the other troll Sarr blank just to rub it in even more

      Open Controls
      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 8 Years
        just now

        first on my bench

        Open Controls
    • keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      I predict a bit of PL fixture chaos next season
      Sky in the UK covering 215 live games over 38 gameweeks
      Doing the maths that's an average of 5.6 live games every gameweek
      Potentially 10 PL teams playing in Europe

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Just when I was looking to BB GW1 next season, Keefy59 pulls me back in to wait for a DGW.

        Open Controls
    • Gudjohnsen
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Team of the week looking horrible atm

      Used FH and no Isak, Salah, Saka or Palmer.

      Will for sure be punished tomorrow.

      Open Controls
    • RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Of course it’s Rogers, of course

      Open Controls
    • JBG
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      I didn't want any points in BB anyways

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        just now

        On my*

        Open Controls
    • Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      rival (w)atkins,inevitable,* switches over to golf*

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Your rival is pretty good, ngl

        Open Controls
    • KanuLenoMeeMoCash
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      When did reactions like Ramsey's stop being a red?

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • 12 Years
        just now

        They never were, and they never should be.

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.