1
Home Page Exclusions May 10

Liverpool v Arsenal: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

1 Comments
Share

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 36 clash between Liverpool and Arsenal.

The match at Anfield kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 11 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

LIVERPOOL

ARSENAL

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
1stLiverpool3582+46LWWWL
2ndArsenal3567+33DDWDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

1 Comments Post a Comment
  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Context is everything, this match would normally be getting prime billing with Salah and Saka etc.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.