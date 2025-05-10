Liverpool v Arsenal: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 36 clash between Liverpool and Arsenal.
The match at Anfield kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 11 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
LIVERPOOL
ARSENAL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Liverpool
|35
|82
|+46
|LWWWL
|2nd
|Arsenal
|35
|67
|+33
|DDWDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
