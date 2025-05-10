Liverpool v Arsenal: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 36 clash between Liverpool and Arsenal.

The match at Anfield kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 11 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

LIVERPOOL

ARSENAL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Liverpool 35 82 +46 LWWWL 2nd Arsenal 35 67 +33 DDWDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



