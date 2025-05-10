Man United v West Ham: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 36 clash between Manchester United and West Ham United.

The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 14:15 BST on Sunday 11 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

MAN UNITED

WEST HAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 15th Man United 35 39 -9 DLLDL 17th West Ham 35 37 -19 DLDLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



