162
Members May 10

­Tom Freeman’s Gameweek 36 team reveal + transfer plans

162 Comments
Share

With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline nearing, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers. Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman talks through his Gameweek 36 team.

MATETA OUT?

The main decision this week is to keep or sell Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.6m).

The Frenchman’s form has dropped off since returning from the ear injury he suffered against Millwall, with only two goals in seven matches.

In that period, he’s recorded just five shots in the box:

Palace’s fixtures have admittedly been tough, with five of their last seven opponents in the top half for clean sheets, but certainly from an eye test perspective, Mateta’s lack of form is a concern, particularly with just three Gameweeks of the season left.

The biggest worry, however, is his playing time since returning from injury. Across his last six starts, he’s averaging just 62.3 minutes per match.

There’s certainly the possibility of rotation/managed minutes in both Gameweeks 36 and 37, too, with the FA Cup final on the horizon.

GameweekOpponentMateta (mins played)Nketiah (mins played)
35Forest (h)7514
33Arsenal (a)1079
33Bournemouth (h)7415
32Newcastle (a)5534
32Man City (a)450
31Brighton (h)679
30Southampton (a)5831

That said, the issue with selling now, and it’s a pretty big one, is Sunday’s opponent: Tottenham Hotspur.

Here’s what Ange Postecoglou said in the dressing room following Spurs’ 2-0 win over Bodo/Glimt in the Arctic Circle on Thursday, a result which secured their passage to the UEFA Europa League final.

“Every day is important, every day, every training session, every game we have between now and then [the final] is about getting ready for that big game. I keep saying to you, this is the group of players that are going to do it. So focus on that for now, but you deserve all the credit, it’s been outstanding. So from tomorrow we focus, yeah? Tonight [big celebrations].” – Ange Postecoglou

Now Tottenham’s defence often looks ropey anyway, having kept just two clean sheets in their last 19 matches, but coming back from Norway, the rotation factor, plus the fact Palace are one of the most effective counter-attacking transition teams in the division, is making me question my decision to sell Mateta (next week it’s a no brainer of course).

If I do decide to sell, there are a couple of forward replacements I have in mind, which I’ll discuss below.

WHO TO BRING IN?

FPL Gameweek 33 round-up: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


162 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Zero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    Which would you play?

    A) Bowen vs Utd
    B) Saka vs Liv

    I'm not certain it's as straightforward as it first seems. Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      A for me

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. LOS BLANCOS
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Should play both

      Open Controls
    5. Teddy10
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  2. Gazzpfc
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Been conned with my assistant manager no dgw 36 for the first time and Newcastle last minute equaliser meant that wolves this week are table bonus. Complete fail that’s what happens when you go against you tubers should have used it in 32

    Nuno or Frank am got double Brentford attack???

    Captain Mbeumo or kdb???

    Open Controls
  3. Skout
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    A) Mateta to Wissa
    B) Sav to KDB

    Areola
    Gvardiol Konsa Munoz
    Salah Mbeumo Rogers Sav
    Isak Marmoush Mateta

    Raya Sarr Bradley Kiwior, 4.7 itb

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  4. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    Who to captain?

    A) KDB
    B) Salah
    C) Wissa
    D) Marmoush

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      KDB if he starts, expect he is

      Open Controls
    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      A or C

      Open Controls
  5. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Next two fixtures couldn’t be much better for Wood, but his recent form is relatively awful…

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Elanga says hi, hopefully 😛

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Scoop
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Could be a great shout! Would you bring him in for Murphy ahead of KDB (see below), though?

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I am sort 0.1 for KDB, and so am going for him. But even if I've got the money I would still go for him, KDB is a bit boring although probably the right one 😆

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            *short

            Open Controls
  6. tuvok
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Not sure why Mbeumo seems to be so much more popular than Wissa as (c) this week? Mbeumo has good stats and on pens etc, but Wissa’s on better form and closer to goal. I think it’s a much closer call than is being made out in discussions (eg captaincy poll)

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      From FPL perspective, extra CS point and extra point for a midfielder goal is the added appeal for Mbeumo over Wissa

      Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Mbeumo is higher owned. Probably the main reason he's more popular for captaincy. Then people just like pen takers for their captains, probably more than they should. Then the "extra point for a goal", which is not really a full-point due to extra bonus for forward goals. Basically, go for Wissa if you fancy him.

      Open Controls
  7. Deulofail
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Who to play?

    A) Munetsi (BHA)
    B) Sarr (tot)

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  8. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Captain

    A. Mbuemo
    B. KDB

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 13 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  9. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    1FT, £4.8m ITB. 50k OVR and leading most MLs that matter, but still looking for the edge if possible.

    A) Mateta to Wood (top fixtures, pens)
    B) Mateta to Wissa (fixture + form)
    C) Murphy to KDB (bench Sarr / Mateta)
    D) other, or save FT

    Areola (Raya)
    Gvardiol Muñoz Milenković (Konsa Bradley)
    Salah Mbeumo(c) Saka Sarr (Murphy)
    Isak Mateta Marmoush

    Open Controls
    1. Zero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Wait to see if C starts, if so, C for me.

      A strong option irrespective

      Open Controls
      1. Zero
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        * A is a

        Open Controls
    2. LOS BLANCOS
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      B for 3 weeks , C for this week only

      Open Controls
    3. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I like C here

      Open Controls
  10. ronpateluk
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Martinez (Raya)
    Munoz gvardiol bradley (saliba konsa)
    Salah eze murphy mbuemon (c) (rogers)
    Isak mateta marmoush

    1ft 3m itb

    Kdb essential? Wissa essential? Trying to protect rank

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      If protecting rank I’d say Mateta to Wissa is the move

      Open Controls
      1. ronpateluk
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Ty

        Open Controls
    2. 007 [RoboKlopp]
      • 8 Years
      just now

      How about both for -4?

      Open Controls
  11. Stuck in the Mudryk
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Assuming you were choosing between three attackers who all have a good fixture and have performed well over the season, which of the below would have the least influence on your decision to get them in

    A: You already own an attacker from the same team
    B: They are in poor recent form
    C: Their team is not fighting for anything in the league

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      The LEAST influence? Probably A

      Open Controls
      1. Stuck in the Mudryk
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah, I couldn't think of the best way to word the question haha. But yeah, the one that you would consider the least important factor when deciding on which player to get in

        Open Controls
    2. Punned It
        just now

        A (then C then B).

        Open Controls
    3. Slot it in
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Best accounts for team leaks?

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Stick here 😛

        Open Controls
    4. Skout
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Play Areola over Raya?

      Open Controls
      1. Teddy10
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Raya

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Scoop
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        I am

        Open Controls
      3. PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        I have mainly cause I believe Pool will definitely score, whereas there’s a bigger chance United won’t IMO. Not much in it as both will likely concede I guess

        Open Controls
        1. Punned It
            just now

            Both'll prolly concede, but Areola regularly has save points.

            Open Controls
      4. Drizzle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        Savinho to:

        A) Elanga
        B) Schade
        C) KDB for a hit (probs Isak to Cunha)

        Would need to play whoever I get for both 36 and 37. If Savinho leaked to start, I'll hold.

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Tempted by B but probably A

          Open Controls
      5. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        A) Gvardiol for next 3GWs, and Marmoush to Cunha next GW
        B) Dias for next 3GWs, and Marmoush to Watkins next GW

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Gvardiol will probably get more mins at LB with Akanji available. I would like to see how Villa's attack will be impacted without Tielemans (injured), it may reduce Watkins appeal

          Open Controls
        2. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          A

          Open Controls
      6. Klopp it guys
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Taken out mateta and sarr for kdb and wissa for a -4 is it worth it?

        Open Controls
        1. 007 [RoboKlopp]
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          In the same boat, will you C or TC KDB?

          Open Controls
          1. Klopp it guys
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanking tc

            Open Controls
      7. Count Olaf
          12 mins ago

          All three options look bad, so might as well get rid of the bench boost now to avoid any further injuries/rotation etc. ?

          36: Raya (Liv), Murphy (CHE), Burn (CHE), RAN (BHA)
          37: Flekken (FUL), Murphy (Ars), Burn (Ars), Munoz (WOL)
          38: Flekken (Wol), Rogers (Mun), Munoz (Liv), Milenkovic (CHE)

          Open Controls
        • FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          9 mins ago

          On FH

          A) Williams and Schade
          Or
          B) Kayode and Elanga

          Thank you

          Open Controls
        • Fpl beast
          • 12 Years
          9 mins ago

          Start one

          A) Munoz
          B) RAN

          Open Controls
          1. denial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            just now

            B

            Open Controls
        • NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
          • 13 Years
          9 mins ago

          With no Mbuemo or KDB, no idea who to captain. Could be

          Wissa
          Isak
          Salah
          Marmoush

          Open Controls
          1. Suri
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            Wissa or Marmoush (if we get any lineup leaks before deadline ) is the best shout I guess.

            Open Controls
        • ratski
          • 14 Years
          8 mins ago

          A. Mateta to wissa (already have mbeumo)
          B. Murphy to Bowen (bench saka)

          Open Controls
          1. Suri
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            A is the best shout considering Arsenal will field strong lineup

            Open Controls
        • Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          All in on Palace or not? Bench from each:

          a. Munoz
          b. Kerkez

          1. Mateta
          2. Sarr
          3. Murphy

          Open Controls
          1. kingbails
            • 14 Years
            4 mins ago

            Tough, but probably bench B2

            Open Controls
          2. Dre
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            All in on Palace I'd say. Bench Kerkez and Murph

            Open Controls
          3. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            just now

            B3

            Open Controls
        • kingbails
          • 14 Years
          7 mins ago

          Elanga or O'Reilly for a punt?

          Worth also doing a -4 for Gvardiol? Rest of defence looks like this:

          Trippier, Sess, Saliba, Estupinan, O'Shea (if no -4 which 3 would you play from that lot)?

          Open Controls
          1. Suri
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Elanga based on this week's fixture

            Open Controls
        • 007 [RoboKlopp]
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Hi guys, A or B?
          A. Mateta to Wissa, Mbuemo C
          B. Mateta, Sarr to Wissa, KDB for -4, KDB C

          Still have TC too if needed, thanks.

          Open Controls
          1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            A

            Open Controls
          2. kingbails
            • 14 Years
            just now

            It's Southampton and City with top four to play for so could be a cricket score. I'd personally risk the hit and triple c if chasing (always risk of Pep Roulette!) unless you prefer Arsenal last GW

            Open Controls
        • TonyHalik
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Who's best AM apart from Pep?

          Open Controls
          1. Mirror Man
              5 mins ago

              My missus. Absolute firecracker in the AM. Lucky me!

              Yurt.

              Open Controls
              1. TonyHalik
                • 7 Years
                3 mins ago

                I know

                Open Controls
                1. Mirror Man
                    just now

                    Opportunistic voyeur!! I etc it was you who nicked our roses as well.

                    One month in the cave of misery for you, son. Not enough imo, but that's the law of the land.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Mirror Man
                        just now

                        *bet

                        Open Controls
                2. Tonyawesome69
                  • 6 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  For this GW, it will be Nuno/Frank v relegated teams

                  Open Controls
              2. Fresh_From_Desh
                • 7 Years
                6 mins ago

                Who to captain out of this lot. 350K chasing rank and some ML

                KDB
                Wissa
                Mbuemo
                Cunha
                Wood

                Thanks

                Open Controls
                1. 007 [RoboKlopp]
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  KDB if confirmed start

                  Open Controls
              3. Orion
                • 14 Years
                5 mins ago

                Play one:
                1) Trippier
                2) Kiwior
                3) AWB

                Open Controls
                1. Boss Hogg
                  • 15 Years
                  1 min ago

                  1. Should either start or not be involved at all.
                  With 3 next in line in case he doesn’t start.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Orion
                    • 14 Years
                    just now

                    Bench order is just like that 🙂

                    Open Controls
              4. Boss Hogg
                • 15 Years
                5 mins ago

                Bench 1:

                a. Williams
                b. Sessegnon
                c. Ait Nouri
                d. Gvardiol

                ???

                Open Controls
                1. Orion
                  • 14 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Tough… A just

                  Open Controls
                2. FPL Blow-In
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  just now

                  C

                  Open Controls
              5. denial
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                just now

                Bench order right?

                Areola
                Munoz gvardiol milenk
                Salah Mbuemo KDB Rogers
                Isak Wissa Marmoush

                / raya / Sarr / livra / kwior

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.