Newcastle v Chelsea team news: Murphy starts, no Trippier

UEFA Champions League hopefuls Newcastle United and Chelsea go head-to-head on Sunday.
Kick-off at St James’ Park is at 12pm BST.
The early start is due to TV selection, with the match originally scheduled for Saturday lunchtime. However, this had to be moved due to Chelsea’s involvement in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday night.
Eddie Howe makes two changes from Gameweek 35, with Sven Botman and Anthony Gordon replacing the injured Kieran Trippier and Joe Willock.
Those alterations would seem to indicate that Howe has moved to a 3-4-3 formation, with Tino Livramento at left wing-back and Jacob Murphy on the other flank.
It could also be a back four, with Livramento and Dan Burn as full-backs.
Enzo Maresca restores his first choice XI, so Chelsea are unchanged for the third league match in a row.
LINE-UPS
Newcastle United XI: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn, Tonali, Guimaraes, Gordon, Murphy, Barnes, Isak
Subs: Dubravka, Ruddy, Lascelles, Wilson, Krafth, Osula, Longstaff, Miley, Neave
Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Caicedo, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Lavia, Enzo, Neto, Palmer, Madueke, Jackson
Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Acheampong, Gusto, James, Dewsbury-Hall, Sancho, George
12 mins ago
The livra pass to Barnes. My god, what could have been. Barnes been poor since i got him.