Dugout Discussion May 11

Newcastle v Chelsea team news: Murphy starts, no Trippier

UEFA Champions League hopefuls Newcastle United and Chelsea go head-to-head on Sunday.

Kick-off at St James’ Park is at 12pm BST.

The early start is due to TV selection, with the match originally scheduled for Saturday lunchtime. However, this had to be moved due to Chelsea’s involvement in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday night.

Eddie Howe makes two changes from Gameweek 35, with Sven Botman and Anthony Gordon replacing the injured Kieran Trippier and Joe Willock.

Those alterations would seem to indicate that Howe has moved to a 3-4-3 formation, with Tino Livramento at left wing-back and Jacob Murphy on the other flank.

It could also be a back four, with Livramento and Dan Burn as full-backs.

Enzo Maresca restores his first choice XI, so Chelsea are unchanged for the third league match in a row.

LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn, Tonali, Guimaraes, Gordon, Murphy, Barnes, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Ruddy, Lascelles, Wilson, Krafth, Osula, Longstaff, Miley, Neave

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Caicedo, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Lavia, Enzo, Neto, Palmer, Madueke, Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Acheampong, Gusto, James, Dewsbury-Hall, Sancho, George

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

332 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Free Hat
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    The livra pass to Barnes. My god, what could have been. Barnes been poor since i got him.

    
  2. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Did Isak to Beto this GW 😎

    
    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      God like move. Nice.
      I did Isak > Cunha

      
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Ouch. Lucky to avoid red

        
  3. Bobkat
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Massive result. This battle for CL is crazy

    
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Forest win today to leapfrog Villa and Chelsea to 5th

      
      1. Bobkat
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Exactly! Still could be anyone’s

        
      2. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Villan with Milenkovic. Hoping for a 0-0 repeat of Soton-City lol!

        
  4. Rwilliams90
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    My whole season is now reliant on Sarr and Mateta. This could be painful.

    
    1. Zilla
      • 7 Years
      just now

      It is

      
  5. No Kane No Gain
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Who is more essential this week out of Kdb or Watkins

    
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Watkins I think

      

