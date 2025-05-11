Newcastle v Chelsea team news: Murphy starts, no Trippier

UEFA Champions League hopefuls Newcastle United and Chelsea go head-to-head on Sunday.

Kick-off at St James’ Park is at 12pm BST.

The early start is due to TV selection, with the match originally scheduled for Saturday lunchtime. However, this had to be moved due to Chelsea’s involvement in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday night.

Eddie Howe makes two changes from Gameweek 35, with Sven Botman and Anthony Gordon replacing the injured Kieran Trippier and Joe Willock.

Joe Willock has a thigh problem & Kieran Trippier has a calf issue, which is why they miss #NEWCHE.



Expectation is both are minor, but they're going to be assessed further.#NUFC #CFC — Chris Waugh (@ChrisDHWaugh) May 11, 2025

Those alterations would seem to indicate that Howe has moved to a 3-4-3 formation, with Tino Livramento at left wing-back and Jacob Murphy on the other flank.

It could also be a back four, with Livramento and Dan Burn as full-backs.

Enzo Maresca restores his first choice XI, so Chelsea are unchanged for the third league match in a row.

READ MORE: FPL notes: Pep on Marmoush’s minutes + Haaland’s fitness

READ MORE: FPL notes: Kluivert hope + Brentford to exploit Fulham’s set-piece woes?

LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn, Tonali, Guimaraes, Gordon, Murphy, Barnes, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Ruddy, Lascelles, Wilson, Krafth, Osula, Longstaff, Miley, Neave

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Caicedo, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Lavia, Enzo, Neto, Palmer, Madueke, Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Acheampong, Gusto, James, Dewsbury-Hall, Sancho, George

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.