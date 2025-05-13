FFS Members Cup results + semi-final draw

The semi-finals of our latest FFS Members Cup take place in Gameweek 37, where the final four Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are competing for a £300 prize fund.

A tournament for Premium Members, this is independent of those you can see on the official FPL website.

We’ll bring you the latest results in this article, plus the semi-final draw, with a full breakdown of prizes towards the bottom.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

A complete list of quarter-final results

Crispo entered the weekend as the highest-ranked competitor (34,401st at the time) but lost comfortably. Opponent Rossaldinho took an eight-point hit on risky Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak sales, only to see Erling Haaland blank and captain Yoane Wissa reach a tally of one.

However, Eberechi Eze, Chris Wood and Emiliano Martinez took him to a 73-50 victory, as did the Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jarrod Bowen combination for West Ham United’s second at Old Trafford.

Crucially, Rossaldinho still has a Bench Boost to use, whereas opponent DavidCuz is without any more chips. But he’s fresh from a 67-42 win over Renegade3, aided by Eze, Wood and Daniel Munoz, that extends his green arrow streak to 13 in 14 Gameweeks.

Both schnuggi and Real Rootsy have the fruitful Eze and Munoz duo, with the former gaining a further 10 points from Assistant Manager Oliver Glasner. There’s one more week of this chip, but Real Rootsy has nothing to activate.

Beginning most rounds as the lowest-ranked, schnuggi has risen from 5.68 million before Gameweek 30’s qualifiers to a current 3.01 million position. He also bagged the biggest score of all eight quarter-finalists (79), not needing the combined 22 of benched trio Alphonse Areola, Leandro Trossard and Tino Livramento.

Rootsy joins him on eight successive green arrows. A tight win over FPL Insanity was helped by a timely Bowen buy and his rival captaining Kevin De Bruyne’s blank.

The full semi-final draw is available here

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

​​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 30

Round 1 – Gameweek 31

Round 2 – Gameweek 32

Round 3 – Gameweek 33

Round 4 – Gameweek 34

Round 5 – Gameweek 35

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher



