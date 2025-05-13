42
FFS Cup May 13

FFS Members Cup results + semi-final draw

The semi-finals of our latest FFS Members Cup take place in Gameweek 37, where the final four Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are competing for a £300 prize fund.

A tournament for Premium Members, this is independent of those you can see on the official FPL website.

We’ll bring you the latest results in this article, plus the semi-final draw, with a full breakdown of prizes towards the bottom.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

A complete list of quarter-final results

Crispo entered the weekend as the highest-ranked competitor (34,401st at the time) but lost comfortably. Opponent Rossaldinho took an eight-point hit on risky Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak sales, only to see Erling Haaland blank and captain Yoane Wissa reach a tally of one.

However, Eberechi Eze, Chris Wood and Emiliano Martinez took him to a 73-50 victory, as did the Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jarrod Bowen combination for West Ham United’s second at Old Trafford.

Crucially, Rossaldinho still has a Bench Boost to use, whereas opponent DavidCuz is without any more chips. But he’s fresh from a 67-42 win over Renegade3, aided by Eze, Wood and Daniel Munoz, that extends his green arrow streak to 13 in 14 Gameweeks.

Both schnuggi and Real Rootsy have the fruitful Eze and Munoz duo, with the former gaining a further 10 points from Assistant Manager Oliver Glasner. There’s one more week of this chip, but Real Rootsy has nothing to activate.

Beginning most rounds as the lowest-ranked, schnuggi has risen from 5.68 million before Gameweek 30’s qualifiers to a current 3.01 million position. He also bagged the biggest score of all eight quarter-finalists (79), not needing the combined 22 of benched trio Alphonse Areola, Leandro Trossard and Tino Livramento.

Rootsy joins him on eight successive green arrows. A tight win over FPL Insanity was helped by a timely Bowen buy and his rival captaining Kevin De Bruyne’s blank.

The full semi-final draw is available here

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 30
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 32
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 33
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 34
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 35
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Who are these people? Where have they been? Why won’t they talk to us? Reveal yourselves!

  2. In sane in de bruyne
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Isak -> Watkins(C) and GTG?

    Pope
    Gvardiol Muñoz Mykolenko
    Palmer KDB Mbeumo Eze
    Haaland Isak Wood

    Murphy RAN Robinson

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      What is this?

      1. In sane in de bruyne
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Just a question

  3. Ruinenlust
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    When to use TC and on whom?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Next season, all too late now.

    2. Mr.K
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I'd just TC Watkins this week and hope for the best. Mr. Template is correct in saying that you're already late.

    3. Eightball
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Saka 38? Potentially Watkins 37 but he likes to miss chances.

  4. Eightball
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    My front line is:
    Salah KDB Boomo Eze Bowen
    Wissa Cunha (Mateta)

    A) -4 to do Cunha to Watkins (blocks my route to Saka)
    B) Roll and do KDB and Mateta to Saka and Evanilson in 38

    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Lose Salah

      1. Eightball
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Ye could do. Not think losing Cunha for a -4 is a bit kneejerky? Honestly I am undecided.

  5. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Any word on whether O'Brien's back in training?

  6. Slot it in
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    How’s this look? 1.2M ITB for Sarr -> Semenyo/Kluivert next week

    Raya
    Konsa Gvardiol Saliba
    Palmer Saka Rogers Schade
    Haaland Watkins Evanilson

    (Areola, Munoz, Sarr, Livra)

  7. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Mateta or Marmoush out for Watkins?

    1. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Mateta

    2. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Glad you didnt went for Wissa-4pts 😀

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        My son played cricket and I forgot about deadline luckily. Was definitely getting Wissa...

      2. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Open Controls
      3. Ruinenlust
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        What if Wissa hauls this week?

        1. Mr.K
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          This question can be asked about literally any player literally any GW

  8. Juventusfan4life
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Behind rival by 17 points

      Both have Mbuemo, Rogers and KDB
      A. Eze to Palmer (-4). Play Palmer and KDB. Bench Bowen
      C. KDB to Palmer (-4). Palmer and Bowen start. Bench Eze

      1. Mr.K
        • 11 Years
        24 mins ago

        I'm not liking Palmer for a -4 but I guess C for me out of the two options.

      2. ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        18 mins ago

        Play Bowen and Eze forget Palmer

        1. Juventusfan4life
            7 mins ago

            Palmer is playing Man U - focusing on the cup. CP is playing in the cup on Sat - win or lose. Eze may not be up for it.

      3. The Mighty Whites
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Play a GK:
        Raya / Areola

        Play a DF:
        Kiwior / Burn / N. Williams

      4. Hitthewall
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Which option?

        A) KdB + Marmoush -> Bowen + Watkins?
        B) Isak -> Watkins

      5. simong1
        • 6 Years
        1 hour ago

        1FT with 0ITB. Leading my ML by 15 points. Second place will most likely bring in Watkins for Marmoush.

        Should I do Haaland > Watkins? Next week then I could do Sarr > Saka (who he also has). Thoughts?

      6. KeanosMagic
        • 3 Years
        35 mins ago

        Michael Keane played and got 9 points last game, but before that, hasn't had any consistent minutes since gw10. He played 90 minutes in 9 of the first 10 gameweeks.

        Has he been long term injured, or out of favour?

        With Tarko out, might he start the next game?

        1. Holmes
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          out of favor, started last game because of O'brien injury

      7. TeddiPonza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        22 mins ago

        Which option you prefer:

        A. Wood to Watkins (c)
        B. Wissa to Watkins (c)
        C. Isak to Watkins (c)
        D. Sarr to Palmer (c)

        Thanks.

        1. royals forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          C

      8. Els365
        • 3 Years
        20 mins ago

        Chasing mini league points of 23 in 3rd , with 2 more rivals not far off. Unfortunately 2 gameweeks to go and mini league leader brought in Haaland for a minus 8 for a failed tc punt. Who do i captain? I see him bringing in Watkins to try and block me. Teams similar but took out Salah for Saka this gameweek and captain currently on him. Would you gamble with Salah armband this week at Emirates or go with Watkins? Caught in between. Planning on doing Watkins + Isak next week to Haaaland + Evanilson (-4). Might cap either Haaland or Saka depending on how his team shapes up.

        1. Els365
          • 3 Years
          just now

          *Saka armband

      9. royals forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        19 mins ago

        What is the best use of my FT this GW (chasing a 5pt lead in ML and rival has both Sarr and Isak but not Palmer or Watkins)

        Sarr > Palmer
        Isak > Watkins

        Rest of Team

        Raya Verbruggen

        Gvardiol Konsa Munoz Kiwior Robertson

        Sarr Mbeumo Eze Murphy KDB

        Wood Isak Wissa

        Any ideas would be welcomed

        1. Els365
          • 3 Years
          17 mins ago

          Watkins looks sensible. Palmer cant be trusted

        2. TeddiPonza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          16 mins ago

          In similar position. Have a huge Watkins fomo but Sarr to Palmer and Palmer to Saka in 38 feels like a better route...but very close...

        3. Els365
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          You can bench Sarr for Murphy as you have Palace cover in Eze

        4. Els365
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Why not ignore Palmer and just do the Sarr to Saka move in 38

      10. aguerodontblankonme
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        Who to bench? Can't bench Salah surely, but I don't want to bench anyone from top8 really, Marmoush maybe, but I think he also starts vs Bournemouth.

        Raya
        Munoz-Konsa-Gvardiol
        Mbeumo-Bowen-KDB-Rogers
        Watkins-Marmoush-Wissa

        Areola, Salah, Kiwior, Bradley

        Also rival has Bowen and most certainly plays him, maybe I should bench Bowen and hope he blanks?

        Thoughts who to bench?

        1. Atimis
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Marm easily imo

      11. Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Beto or watkins?

      12. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Tough looking past Watkins (c) vs that Spurs side, although the should field stronger XI. Mbeumo possibly the second best bet with Fulham on the beach for quite some time. There's also Palmer vs United but not gonna touch this one really.

