Who to pick as Assistant Manager in FPL Gameweek 37?

We’re down to the final couple of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadlines but, if you’re one of the 6.7 million managers not to have activated their three-Gameweek Assistant Manager chip, don’t panic.

Gameweeks 37 and 38 still provide opportunities to gain points from it, which could prove vital in mini-leagues.

In this article, we’ll assess the best options for this week as well as the round ahead.

WHICH MANAGERS COULD GET A GAMEWEEK 37 TABLE BONUS?

One key source of Assistant Manager hauls is table bonus points, whereby Premier League bosses earn extra points if they beat (+10) or draw with (+5) a team five or more places ahead of them in the table at the start of the Gameweek.

For example, of Gameweek 36’s three possible scalps, Southampton and Leicester City were able to draw with Manchester City and Nottingham Forest. It allowed Simon Rusk (£0.5m) and Ruud van Nistelrooy (£0.5m) to join four others on 10 points.

The third team, Ipswich Town, accumulated 0.93 expected goals (xG) but couldn’t stop a 1-0 Brentford win that handed Thomas Frank (£0.8m) his sixth successive score of nine or more points. A total of 68 in that period, to be precise.

Elsewhere, 2-0 away wins put Fabian Hurzeler (£1.1m), Oliver Glasner (£0.8m) and Graham Potter (£0.5m) on 10 points, while Eddie Howe (£1.5m) had the same score in Newcastle United’s huge home clash with Chelsea.

In Gameweek 37, there are six such managers eligible for table bonus points out of 10 total fixtures:

Ange Postecoglou (£1.1m) – Aston Villa (6th) v Tottenham Hotspur (17th)

– Aston Villa (6th) v Ruben Amorim (£0.8m) – Chelsea (5th) v Manchester United (16th)

– Chelsea (5th) v Simon Rusk (£0.5m) – Everton (13th) v Southampton (20th)

– Everton (13th) v Graham Potter (£0.5m) – West Ham United (15th) v Nottingham Forest (7th)

– v Nottingham Forest (7th) Fabian Hurzeler (£1.1m) – Brighton and Hove Albion (9th) v Liverpool (1st)

– v Liverpool (1st) Andoni Iraola (£1.1m) – Manchester City (4th) v Bournemouth (10th)

WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY

Before we dive into point predictions and our recommendations, let’s take a glance at what the bookies think.

Here are the odds, in order, for each of Gameweek 37’s table bonus-eligible managers:

Chance of a home win Chance of a draw Chance of an away win Fabian Hurzeler – Brighton (9th) v Liverpool (1st) 36.30% 25.17% 38.53% Graham Potter – West Ham (15th) v Nott’m Forest (7th) 34.34% 28.62% 37.04% Andoni Iraola – Man City (4th) v Bournemouth (10th) 61.25% 21.67% 17.08% Ange Postecoglou – Aston Villa (6th) v Tottenham (17th) 68.60% 17.01% 14.39% Simon Rusk – Everton (13th) v Southampton (20th) 67.57% 18.92% 13.51% Ruben Amorim – Chelsea (5th) v Man United (16th) 68.75% 17.86% 13.39%

CURRENT ASSISTANT MANAGER POINTS PROJECTIONS

The betting market heavily influences these projections, so the odds of each Assistant Manager capable of earning table bonus points are factored in.

Make sure to check this page for any revised projections.

FINAL THOUGHTS: GAMEWEEK 37 IN ISOLATION

This week’s two Friday night matches are because Tottenham and Man United have their Europa League final five days later. Combine that with recent domestic ‘performances’ and you’d be a very brave FPL manager to predict any points from them.

Although it’s worth a mention that Spurs have thrashed Aston Villa in their previous two league meetings, 4-1 and 4-0.

Perhaps Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth could catch Pep Guardiola (£1.5m) out three days after the FA Cup final. These sides have only ever met 23 times but the Cherries’ sole victory occurred in Gameweek 10. By then, they’ll know if Man City helped them out at Wembley, as a win would secure European football for whoever finishes in eighth place.

Then again, Hurzeler’s Brighton are two points ahead, sitting ninth. Based on Liverpool’s two league encounters since being crowned champions, the Seagulls’ opponents are there for the taking.

Nottingham Forest could be too, as five points from six games have dented their Champions League hopes. Just like Southampton could be party poopers during Everton’s final mens match at Goodison Park, West Ham could end Forest’s dream. After all, the Hammers have won the last five at home against them, in all competitions.

Therefore, Assistant Manager users may prefer seemingly ‘safer’ names like Unai Emery (£0.8m), Enzo Maresca (£1.5m) and David Moyes (£0.5m). Villa and Chelsea are hungry for a top-five finish, while Everton want an emotional day to end with a win over the already-relegated Saints.

FINAL THOUGHTS: LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD

If your Assistant Manager chip will be active beyond this deadline, here are some more things to consider.

This chip’s specialist Rate My Team page currently has Man United (16.66) and Tottenham (16.17) on the highest projections for Gameweeks 37 and 38 but, as discussed, these 16th and 17th-placed sides are prioritising their Bilbao showdown, where the winner qualifies for next season’s Champions League.

Arsenal (15.17) are next, though they’re without any table bonus potential, whereas West Ham (14.55) get to host higher-up Forest, then visit Ipswich on the final day.

The largest Gameweek 38 projection belongs to Amorim, with extra points up for grabs at home to Aston Villa. It uses the logic that – having played the Europa League final by then – the Red Devils can field a full-strength XI and try ending a difficult 2024/25 campaign with pride.