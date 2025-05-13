132
Chip Strategy May 13

Who to pick as Assistant Manager in FPL Gameweek 37?

132 Comments
Share

We’re down to the final couple of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadlines but, if you’re one of the 6.7 million managers not to have activated their three-Gameweek Assistant Manager chip, don’t panic.

Gameweeks 37 and 38 still provide opportunities to gain points from it, which could prove vital in mini-leagues.

In this article, we’ll assess the best options for this week as well as the round ahead.

WHICH MANAGERS COULD GET A GAMEWEEK 37 TABLE BONUS?

One key source of Assistant Manager hauls is table bonus points, whereby Premier League bosses earn extra points if they beat (+10) or draw with (+5) a team five or more places ahead of them in the table at the start of the Gameweek.

For example, of Gameweek 36’s three possible scalps, Southampton and Leicester City were able to draw with Manchester City and Nottingham Forest. It allowed Simon Rusk (£0.5m) and Ruud van Nistelrooy (£0.5m) to join four others on 10 points.

The third team, Ipswich Town, accumulated 0.93 expected goals (xG) but couldn’t stop a 1-0 Brentford win that handed Thomas Frank (£0.8m) his sixth successive score of nine or more points. A total of 68 in that period, to be precise.

FPL notes: Murphy wing-back, Trippier injury, Chelsea + Forest falter 3

Elsewhere, 2-0 away wins put Fabian Hurzeler (£1.1m), Oliver Glasner (£0.8m) and Graham Potter (£0.5m) on 10 points, while Eddie Howe (£1.5m) had the same score in Newcastle United’s huge home clash with Chelsea.

In Gameweek 37, there are six such managers eligible for table bonus points out of 10 total fixtures:

  • Ange Postecoglou (£1.1m) – Aston Villa (6th) v Tottenham Hotspur (17th)
  • Ruben Amorim (£0.8m) – Chelsea (5th) v Manchester United (16th)
  • Simon Rusk (£0.5m) – Everton (13th) v Southampton (20th)
  • Graham Potter (£0.5m)West Ham United (15th) v Nottingham Forest (7th)
  • Fabian Hurzeler (£1.1m)Brighton and Hove Albion (9th) v Liverpool (1st)
  • Andoni Iraola (£1.1m) – Manchester City (4th) v Bournemouth (10th)

WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY

Before we dive into point predictions and our recommendations, let’s take a glance at what the bookies think.

Here are the odds, in order, for each of Gameweek 37’s table bonus-eligible managers:

Chance of a home winChance of a drawChance of an away win
Fabian Hurzeler Brighton (9th) v Liverpool (1st)36.30%25.17%38.53%
Graham Potter West Ham (15th) v Nott’m Forest (7th)34.34%28.62%37.04%
Andoni Iraola – Man City (4th) v Bournemouth (10th)61.25%21.67%17.08%
Ange Postecoglou – Aston Villa (6th) v Tottenham (17th)68.60%17.01%14.39%
Simon Rusk – Everton (13th) v Southampton (20th)67.57%18.92%13.51%
Ruben Amorim – Chelsea (5th) v Man United (16th)68.75%17.86%13.39%

CURRENT ASSISTANT MANAGER POINTS PROJECTIONS

The betting market heavily influences these projections, so the odds of each Assistant Manager capable of earning table bonus points are factored in.

Make sure to check this page for any revised projections.

FINAL THOUGHTS: GAMEWEEK 37 IN ISOLATION

This week’s two Friday night matches are because Tottenham and Man United have their Europa League final five days later. Combine that with recent domestic ‘performances’ and you’d be a very brave FPL manager to predict any points from them.

Although it’s worth a mention that Spurs have thrashed Aston Villa in their previous two league meetings, 4-1 and 4-0.

Perhaps Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth could catch Pep Guardiola (£1.5m) out three days after the FA Cup final. These sides have only ever met 23 times but the Cherries’ sole victory occurred in Gameweek 10. By then, they’ll know if Man City helped them out at Wembley, as a win would secure European football for whoever finishes in eighth place.

Then again, Hurzeler’s Brighton are two points ahead, sitting ninth. Based on Liverpool’s two league encounters since being crowned champions, the Seagulls’ opponents are there for the taking.

Nottingham Forest could be too, as five points from six games have dented their Champions League hopes. Just like Southampton could be party poopers during Everton’s final mens match at Goodison Park, West Ham could end Forest’s dream. After all, the Hammers have won the last five at home against them, in all competitions.

Therefore, Assistant Manager users may prefer seemingly ‘safer’ names like Unai Emery (£0.8m), Enzo Maresca (£1.5m) and David Moyes (£0.5m). Villa and Chelsea are hungry for a top-five finish, while Everton want an emotional day to end with a win over the already-relegated Saints.

FINAL THOUGHTS: LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD

No more Double Gameweeks - so when should we use our chips? (updated) 1

If your Assistant Manager chip will be active beyond this deadline, here are some more things to consider.

This chip’s specialist Rate My Team page currently has Man United (16.66) and Tottenham (16.17) on the highest projections for Gameweeks 37 and 38 but, as discussed, these 16th and 17th-placed sides are prioritising their Bilbao showdown, where the winner qualifies for next season’s Champions League.

Arsenal (15.17) are next, though they’re without any table bonus potential, whereas West Ham (14.55) get to host higher-up Forest, then visit Ipswich on the final day.

The largest Gameweek 38 projection belongs to Amorim, with extra points up for grabs at home to Aston Villa. It uses the logic that – having played the Europa League final by then – the Red Devils can field a full-strength XI and try ending a difficult 2024/25 campaign with pride.

FPL team previews – Liverpool: Best players, predicted XI + more

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

132 Comments Post a Comment
  1. AD105
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Marmoush > Watkins worth a -4? I’m 0.2 short…

    Raya
    Munoz Gvardiol Konsa
    Salah Rogers Mbeumo Bowen KDB
    Wissa Wood

    Areola Marmoush Kerkez Gabriel*

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Nah, risking for a hit imo and (1) you at least have one Villa attacker already in Rogers, and (2) you’ve got a good XI thee, surely be hard to bench one

      Open Controls
  2. Roy Rovers
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Chasing in ML.....GTG??

    Martinez (Raya)
    Gvardiol Munoz Collins (Saliba Konsa)
    Salah KDB Mbeumo Rogers (Murphy)
    Isak Cunha Vardy (C)

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      Yup! Love the Vardy punt, wish I had the cojones but trying not to lose a narrow ML lead! Hope he scores and reaches the double century for the Foxes

      Open Controls
      1. Roy Rovers
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers ....GL in your ML.

        Open Controls
    2. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Solid!

      Open Controls
  3. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Watkins in seems to obvious tweak here with 1FT and £5.1m ITB… but for who, Chris Kamara?

    A) Isak (nailed, better)
    B) Marmoush (arguably better fixtures, but does he start - and can he score?)
    C) Look elsewhere, or roll FT

    Raya (Areola)
    Gvardiol Muñoz Milenković (Konsa Bradley)
    Salah Mbeumo Bowen Sarr (Murphy)
    Isak Marmoush Wood

    Also swaying on Raya v Areola (got that right last week, thankfully!) and Konsa v Milenković (got that one wrong a few times recently…)

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      51 mins ago

      That first sentence is confusing.

      Open Controls
      1. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        Classic reference! I like it

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Is Watkins *too obvious, or seems to *be obvious?. Either way it's obvious, so no objections here.

          Open Controls
    2. Roy Rovers
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      Tough ones....but I would go....

      Marmoush out
      Raya
      Konsa

      Open Controls
    3. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      I would probably go B out of those. Might not make it through the FA cup

      Open Controls
    4. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Unbeilevable Jeff.

      Isak has been off , but on pens but Newcatsle are not the same team AWAY. but great last fixture, but plays Raya (same with Wood)

      I think Marmoush will play as they need to win, especially if KDB plays in the final????

      Probably B but if he plays thats 2 good fixtures?

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Play Konsa

        Open Controls
  4. Burger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Did Haaland look dangerous at all last game?

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      To your OR, yes. Low block was effective, but what will the next opponents do?

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        https://www.reddit.com/r/FantasyPL/comments/1kl1pw7/those_who_got_haaland_already_will_you_captain/#lightbox

        Open Controls
        1. Burger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Wowzers, conclusive!

          Open Controls
    2. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      Had no service at all.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        Where’s Captain Peacock when you need him?

        Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      40 mins ago

      0.05 xG I think!

      Open Controls
  5. Gazwaz80
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Why does everybody think that Newcastle are going to smash Everton in 38? Not going to happen so it’s Isak out for Watkins this week…

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      Would really appreciate it you could lend me your crystal ball 😉

      Open Controls
    2. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      I'm holding him (but have Watkins already). Might switch to Evanilson last game if he still looks poor

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      27 mins ago

      From memory there is a pretty good record of home teams scoring well on the final day, particularly with one having something to play for and the other nothing.

      Open Controls
  6. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    47 mins ago

    How's she looking:

    Sels
    Gvardiol Konsa Munoz
    Salah Mbeumo Rogers KDB
    Haaland Isak Beto
    Frank AM Verbruggen Murphy VdB Kiwior

    A) Isak -> Watkins
    B) Frank -> Potter (table bonus)
    C) Murphy -> Enzo
    D) Roll to have 2 FTs for KDB to Saka in 38

    Open Controls
    1. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      I like all but C, of you went for that, who would you bench?

      I'd probably go A or D, with C if you are chasing

      Open Controls
      1. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        Sorry, A or D, and go B if chasing.
        I don't like C

        Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        14 mins ago

        Thanks for input - D would probably be Isak or Beto (listened to some podcast earlier where an Everton fan did think DCL starts this one) but not ideal, even if say Beto got 30, it's not bad in the final game at the Goodison!

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          10 mins ago

          Perhaps if your thinking this way do Isak this week?

          Open Controls
        2. The-Red-1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          DCL wow, really? I didn't think he was even a consideration nowadays!

          Open Controls
          1. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            3 mins ago

            Back from injury and they are all quite poor lol - Beto vs. DCL vs. Broja. Beto was pretty bad last week, I was fortunate to get a goal from him, it was a keeper mistake

            Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      A or B to Hurzler ?

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, I think I am leaning A
        If I did the AM move, think I'd lean towards Potter because of Ipswich in GW38

        Open Controls
  7. Ohh1454
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    Anyone know how Madueke has looked throughout last few games ? Just looking for big outside differential

    Open Controls
  8. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    Watkins TC anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      yep

      Open Controls
    2. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      As good a TC as any, barring a last day Salah or Saka punt I guess

      Open Controls
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      can see Villa winning 6-0

      Open Controls
  9. Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    Brewster looks like a good option next season

    Open Controls
    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Not sure… Brewster’s millions were a terrible investment last time I went there!

      Open Controls
  10. Lucas8406
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Mateta and Sarr to Watkins and Bowen (-4)?

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      yeah

      Open Controls
  11. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Pickford (Sels)
    O'Brien (if fit), Gvardiol Burn (Williams Millenkovic (will play if O'Brien isn't)
    Bowen Eze KDB Rogers Mbeumo (don't know who to bench; depends if KDB plays in the final, i guess.)
    Wissa Watkins Haaland

    Could downgrade KDB or Eze to Enzo (plays no.10?) and get Saka in this week -4 (to have a FT 38?)

    or Roll 2FT GW38, probably Kluivert and Saka for Eze

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      and KDB

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.