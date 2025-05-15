The Game Behind the Game – A Fantasy Football Documentary

Move over, Louis Theroux and Werner Herzog – there are some new documentary makers in town.
Our friends at FPL Greece (found here on X) have this week released ‘The Game Behind the Game’, a 45-minute-long film that traces the journey of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) through the years.
It also looks at FPL’s impact on football fandom and celebrates the global communities that have emerged around the game.
Hosts Babis Kokkinis and Dimitris Kritharellis talk to, amongst others, Andrew Wainstein, the man who brought Fantasy Football to the UK in 1991.
And there’s a lengthy chat with the one and only Mark Sutherns, who started Fantasy Football Scout in the noughties. Granville gets more than one mention…
Some familiar faces pop up from the FPL Show, too.
You can watch the documentary in its entirety below, while the timestamps for the various chapters are also linked.
CHAPTERS
0:00 – The Question that Drives Us
1:18 – Origins of Fantasy Football in the UK
15:43 – FPL Show: The Modern Era
22:28 – How FPL Shapes Fan Passion
26:35 – Building the FPL Community
42:56 – Wrapping Up: The Game Behind the Game
37 mins ago
Really need your help here.
I'm competing in a cash league for place 2 or 3 with 3 other players. All the 4 teams are within 28 points. ALL the others have Bowen, which already caused some damage to me. Now the question is, if I should do:
A) Rashford to Bowen
B) Marmoush to Watkins (more progressive approach)
1FT; 2.6m itb
Raya; Martinez
Gvardiol, Saliba, Munoz, Collins, Wan-Bissaka
Salah, Mbeumo, Rogers Sarr, Rashford*
Isak Marmoush Wissa
I'm leaning towards playing save and go for A.
Thanks for any shared thoughts.