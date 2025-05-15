81
FPL May 15

The Game Behind the Game – A Fantasy Football Documentary

81 Comments
Share

Move over, Louis Theroux and Werner Herzog – there are some new documentary makers in town.

Our friends at FPL Greece (found here on X) have this week released ‘The Game Behind the Game’, a 45-minute-long film that traces the journey of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) through the years.

It also looks at FPL’s impact on football fandom and celebrates the global communities that have emerged around the game.

Hosts Babis Kokkinis and Dimitris Kritharellis talk to, amongst others, Andrew Wainstein, the man who brought Fantasy Football to the UK in 1991.

And there’s a lengthy chat with the one and only Mark Sutherns, who started Fantasy Football Scout in the noughties. Granville gets more than one mention…

Some familiar faces pop up from the FPL Show, too.

You can watch the documentary in its entirety below, while the timestamps for the various chapters are also linked.

CHAPTERS

0:00 – The Question that Drives Us
1:18 – Origins of Fantasy Football in the UK
15:43 – FPL Show: The Modern Era
22:28 – How FPL Shapes Fan Passion
26:35 – Building the FPL Community
42:56 – Wrapping Up: The Game Behind the Game

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


81 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Yordan Letchkov
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Really need your help here.

    I'm competing in a cash league for place 2 or 3 with 3 other players. All the 4 teams are within 28 points. ALL the others have Bowen, which already caused some damage to me. Now the question is, if I should do:

    A) Rashford to Bowen
    B) Marmoush to Watkins (more progressive approach)

    1FT; 2.6m itb

    Raya; Martinez
    Gvardiol, Saliba, Munoz, Collins, Wan-Bissaka
    Salah, Mbeumo, Rogers Sarr, Rashford*
    Isak Marmoush Wissa

    I'm leaning towards playing save and go for A.

    Thanks for any shared thoughts.

    Open Controls
    1. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      play your own game and take your own punts

      i would go B

      Open Controls
  2. Gazwaz80
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Soooo tempted by Hurlzler for Assman against Liverpool …

    Open Controls
  3. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    25 mins ago

    Your help is needed please

    What is the best use of my FT this GW (chasing a 5pt lead in ML and rival has both Sarr and Isak but not Palmer or Watkins)

    Sarr > Palmer
    Isak > Watkins
    Murphy > McNeil (benching Sarr then doing Sarr > Saka in 38)

    Rest of Team

    Raya Verbruggen

    Gvardiol Konsa Munoz Kiwior Robertson

    Sarr Mbeumo Eze Murphy KDB

    Wood Isak Wissa

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. Old Man
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Chasing, I'd probably do the Sarr->(P)almer fixture this week and Palmer or KDB -> (S)aka next week, funds allowing. Good luck.

      Open Controls
  4. Rhysd007
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    What other records could Salah break, that are the 'reasons behind' keeping him

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.