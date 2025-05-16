Brentford v Fulham: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Brentford and Fulham.
The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Sunday 18 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
BRENTFORD
FULHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|8th
|Brentford
|36
|55
|+10
|DWWWW
|11th
|Fulham
|36
|51
|+1
|LLWLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):