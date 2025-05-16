Brentford v Fulham: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Brentford and Fulham.

The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Sunday 18 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

BRENTFORD

FULHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 8th Brentford 36 55 +10 DWWWW 11th Fulham 36 51 +1 LLWLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



