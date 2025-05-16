Crystal Palace v Wolves: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 20:00 BST on Tuesday 20 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
CRYSTAL PALACE
WOLVES
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|12th
|Crystal Palace
|36
|49
|-2
|LDDDW
|14th
|Wolves
|36
|41
|-13
|WWWLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):