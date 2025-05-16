0
Home Page Exclusions May 16

Crystal Palace v Wolves: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

0 Comments
Share

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 20:00 BST on Tuesday 20 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

CRYSTAL PALACE

WOLVES

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
12thCrystal Palace3649-2LDDDW
14thWolves3641-13WWWLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

0 Comments Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.