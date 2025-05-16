Crystal Palace v Wolves: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 20:00 BST on Tuesday 20 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

CRYSTAL PALACE

WOLVES

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 12th Crystal Palace 36 49 -2 LDDDW 14th Wolves 36 41 -13 WWWLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



