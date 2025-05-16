Everton v Southampton: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Everton and Southampton.
The match at Goodison Park kicks off at 12:00 BST on Sunday 18 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
EVERTON
SOUTHAMPTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|13th
|Everton
|36
|42
|-5
|WLLDW
|20th
|Southampton
|36
|12
|-57
|LDLLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):