Everton v Southampton: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Everton and Southampton.

The match at Goodison Park kicks off at 12:00 BST on Sunday 18 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

EVERTON

SOUTHAMPTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
13thEverton3642-5WLLDW
20thSouthampton3612-57LDLLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

