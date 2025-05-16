Everton v Southampton: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Everton and Southampton.

The match at Goodison Park kicks off at 12:00 BST on Sunday 18 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

EVERTON

SOUTHAMPTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 13th Everton 36 42 -5 WLLDW 20th Southampton 36 12 -57 LDLLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



