Leicester v Ipswich: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

The match at King Power Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Sunday 18 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

LEICESTER

IPSWICH

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
18thIpswich3622-42DLLDL
19thLeicester3622-47DLLWD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

