Man City v Bournemouth: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Manchester City and Bournemouth.
The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 20:00 BST on Tuesday 20 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
MAN CITY
BOURNEMOUTH
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|4th
|Man City
|36
|65
|+24
|WWWWD
|10th
|Bournemouth
|36
|53
|+12
|WDDWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):