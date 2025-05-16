Man City v Bournemouth: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between Manchester City and Bournemouth.

The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 20:00 BST on Tuesday 20 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

MAN CITY

BOURNEMOUTH

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Man City 36 65 +24 WWWWD 10th Bournemouth 36 53 +12 WDDWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



