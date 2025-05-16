Tom Freeman’s Gameweek 37 team reveal + transfer plans

With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline nearing, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers. Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman talks through his Gameweek 37 team and outlines his plans for the Triple Captain chip.

With just two Gameweeks to go before the end of the season, there aren’t many decisions left to make, particularly with my Gameweek 37 team sorted (see below). That’s why I’ve started to focus on Gameweek 38, when I will finally deploy my Triple Captain chip.

It feels like a good time to play it, with goals traditionally on the up on the final day. Last season, for example, produced 3.7 goals per game, including three matches with five or more: Brentford 2-4 Newcastle United, Crystal Palace 5-0 Aston Villa and Luton Town 2-4 Fulham.

Here, I’m going to look at three players who are in contention for the armband, discussing some of the pros and cons behind each selection.

Firstly, the matchups:

Bournemouth * (10th) v Leicester City (19th)

* (10th) v (19th) Fulham * (11th) v Manchester City * (4th)

* (11th) v * (4th) Ipswich Town (18th) v West Ham United (15th)

(18th) v (15th) Liverpool (1st) v Crystal Palace (12th)

(1st) v (12th) Manchester United (16th) v Aston Villa * (6th)

(16th) v * (6th) Newcastle United * (3rd) v Everton (13th)

* (3rd) v (13th) Nottingham Forest * (7th) v Chelsea * (5th)

* (7th) v * (5th) Southampton (20th) v Arsenal * (2nd)

(20th) v * (2nd) Tottenham Hotspur (17th) v Brighton and Hove Albion * (9th)

(17th) v * (9th) Wolverhampton Wanderers (14th) v Brentford* (8th)

*Something left to play for at the time of writing

Bukayo Saka v Southampton (a)

If Arsenal lose against Newcastle United in Gameweek 37 and need a result on the final day to secure UEFA Champions League qualification, Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) becomes a prime candidate. The winger delivered a 16-point haul in his last encounter with Southampton, registering seven shots and seven chances created. The Saints are admittedly a better defensive unit now under Simon Rusk, ranking 15th for StatsBomb xG conceded per 90 minutes from his appointment onwards:

They still give up chances, however, with four of their seven open-play goal concessions under Rusk (see below) coming in Saka’s ‘zone’. It’s therefore the matchup I like the most, provided Arsenal go into it with motivation.

Antoine Semenyo v Leicester City (h)

Andoni Iraola’s side may still be involved in the race for eighth and European qualification, so this fixture against relegated Leicester City carries appeal. Justin Kluivert (£6.0m) just hasn’t shown enough recently, and given my preference to Triple Captain a midfielder for their additional routes to points, Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m) is another candidate. With Dango Ouattara (£4.6m) injured, there are fewer game-time concerns after his recent benching. The shot/chance creation volume is there, too, with more end product of late (four attacking returns in six).

Above: Players sorted by shots and key passes combined in 2024/25

As for Leicester, most of their goals conceded under Ruud van Nistelrooy have stemmed from their right, with James Justin (£4.1m) too often drifting inside and allowing the left winger too much space. If we think Semenyo will be deployed down this flank, he’s a potential low-owned option, albeit a riskier one.

Above: Where Leicester City have conceded key passes (and assists) from under Ruud van Nistelrooy

Mohamed Salah v Crystal Palace (h)

Most of you will have seen the pictures of Mohamed Salah (£13.6m) quite literally on the beach this week. It’s off-putting for Gameweek 37, when Liverpool travel to Brighton and Hove Albion. You’d expect the focus to return next Sunday, however, when Arne Slot’s side will lift the trophy in their final home game of the season. If Salah is still gunning for personal records, he’s my third and (as it stands) final candidate for the armband. Palace have kept things relatively tight on the road this term, ranking eighth for xGC, but win or lose, I do wonder how the FA Cup final will affect them. They are an opponent Salah could get some creative joy against, too, with space potentially opening up in the half space and behind Oliver Glasner’s advanced wing-backs.

Above: Where Crystal Palace have conceded key passes from in their last six matches

