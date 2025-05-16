285
FPL General’s Gameweek 37 team reveal + transfer plans

With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline nearing, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers. Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General talks through his Gameweek 37 team.

FPL General reveals his first draft for 2024/25 1

GAMEWEEK 36 REVIEW

Like many Premier League teams, the troops are on the beach as we head towards the season conclusion. It was another Gameweek of minimal rank movement, with a green arrow from 25k to 24k. A top 50k finish now looks secure, but the top 10k feels just out of reach. It’s a matter of soldiering through these next two Gameweeks, avoiding disaster, and getting another solid overall rank under the belt before a much-needed FPL detox.

Two free transfers were used last Saturday afternoon to bring in Yoane Wissa (£6.8m) and Chris Wood (£7.2m). They replaced Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.6m) and the benched Omar Marmoush (£7.5m). Wood did the business against his former club Leicester City, but Wissa blanked. He did register four shots in the box, however, which is encouraging ahead of games against Fulham (h) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (a).

What a gem Daniel Munoz (£5.2m) is as a Fantasy defender. The 11-point haul against Tottenham Hotspur could’ve been even bigger, with the Colombian rattling the crossbar. He had three goal attempts and created three chances in the game. More of the same on Tuesday night, please, Daniel.

It was satisfying to get the Nick Pope (£5.0m) v David Raya (£5.5m) call correct in Gameweek 36, but it’s not as straightforward this weekend as they face each other.

I was planning to bring in Morgan Rogers (£5.7m) for Ismaila Sarr (£5.6m) last week, but decided to put the move off to give Sarr the Spurs fixture, which worked out. Both players got six points.  

GAMEWEEK 37 BUS TEAM

Best of luck for the Gameweek, folks, and have a great weekend.

Don’t forget to check out the latest episode of the 59th Minute Podcast, which was released on Wednesday.

  1. evilfish
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Start Isak or Marmoush?

    Open Controls
    1. _Gunner
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Marmoush

      Open Controls
    2. Mr.K
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      It's a coin toss but I'd start Isak.

      Open Controls
    3. Viper
      • 15 Years
      21 mins ago

      Isak. Pens swing it. Scored earlier in the season at the Emirates too

      Open Controls
    4. Manani
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Isak

      Open Controls
  2. chudbond007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Anyone tempted to do Salah > Palmer?

    Open Controls
    1. Viper
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Not really. I think the likely open nature of Brighton vs. Pool could help Salah

      Open Controls
  3. Kantelele
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Marmoush :
    A) hold
    B) sell to Watkins (can’t afford Saka in GW38)
    C) sell to Wissa (can afford Saka in GW 38)

    Open Controls
    1. Mr.K
      • 11 Years
      1 hour ago

      B

      Open Controls
  4. NotsoSpursy
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Murphy -> Shade ?
    Bench Marmouah? Is that ok

    Martinez
    Gvardiol - Saliba - Muñoz
    M.Salah - J.Murphy - Mbeumo - De Bruyne - Sarr
    Watkins (c) - Wissa

    (Raya - marmoush - Burn- konsa)

    Open Controls
    1. NotsoSpursy
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      Sorry
      Murphy -> Bowen ?

      Open Controls
      1. Skout
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I would

        Open Controls
  5. Manani
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    more likely Forest CS? (Milenkovic + Sels)
    A. whu
    B. CHE

    Open Controls
    1. Viper
      • 15 Years
      1 hour ago

      B if they still need the points

      Open Controls
  6. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Why are people selling Mateta?

    Open Controls
    1. 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Especially when they're at home to Wolves

      Open Controls
    2. Viper
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Unlikely to start vs. Wolves & Liverpool away final day

      Open Controls
    3. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Minutes have not been good and I expect him to play the FA cup and not start against Wolves

      Open Controls
    4. Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I’ve kept him as I think he gets another 60 mins, but read rumours of him leaving Palace at the end of the season?

      Not sure whether to start Mateta or Evanilson, but I think Palace beat City at Wembley so starting Evanilson tempts me

      Open Controls
  7. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Gonna do Isak to Watkins (c), fair to just leave it as below? Next week most likely Mateta to Evanilson and skipping Arsenal.

    Raya
    Gvardiol/Munoz/Konsa
    KDB/Mbeumo/Bowen/Rogers/Sarr
    Haaland/Watkins(c)

    Areola/Mateta/Milenkovic/Trippier

    Open Controls
  8. Junks
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Got a tricky one...
    1FT 3.0ITB
    AM - Frank
    Raya
    Gvardiol RAN Munoz
    KDB Eze Rogers Mbuemo
    Isak Cunha Marmoush

    Areola / Murphy / kerkez / Saliba

    A. Roll FT
    B. Marmoush to Watkins/Wissa/Vardy ?? (Worried i dont have a captain without this change)
    C. Frank to Amorim/Moyes/Potter/Emery ??

    Open Controls
    1. FPLShaqiri
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      B definitely. Marmoush is 50/50 to start at best imo.

      Open Controls
  9. Buck The Trent
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Chasing 25 points in ML. He will likely captain Watkins

    Would you captain ?

    A Watkins and gamble captain in GW38
    B Mbuemo
    C Salah

    Open Controls
  10. lekalatch
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Need to chase some points. Who scores the most?

    Isak Murphy Mateta Mbeumo
    Vs
    Saka (C) Vardy Neto/Asensio

    Open Controls
    1. Viper
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      This week I'd fancy the Saka/Vardy clan

      Open Controls
    2. Mr.K
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      As a superstitious owner of half of the first group and none of the second group, I'd say the second group will score more.

      Open Controls
  11. Viper
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Given the open nature of the week, I'm actually tempted to punt on Saka a week early with the captaincy.

    Would mean selling KDB & I do like the final game narrative.

    Open Controls
    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      As a gunner, i detest playing Newcastle, they always seem to have our number and will be well up for this match.

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Maybe it’s FOMO but I can’t sell KdB before his last game at the Etihad. Haaland may even give him a penalty.

      Open Controls
  12. bring_on _the_fantasy
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Do I Captain Watkins....

    Playing first this GW and always seem to have a points ceiling of 1 goal.

    Think Mbeumo is a better option?

    Fulham seem to be on the beach and Brenford decent at home.

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      My captain and vice, respectively

      Open Controls
  13. Manani
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    who to start:

    A. Murphy
    B. Marmoush

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  14. Kantelele
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Marmoush owners, are you consider hold him ?

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I would have sold him if I dont need to take a hit

      Open Controls
  15. OptimusBlack
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    For this GW only who can get more pts ?
    A- Vardy
    B- Neto

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Head says Neto, heart says Vardy

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Yes Vardy Party we love him

        Open Controls
    2. Lallana_
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Skout
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  16. it lies in the proles
    • 8 Years
    56 mins ago

    Hello! Still have BB to play, team is:

    Henderson - Areola
    Wan-Bissaka, Munoz, Gvardiol, Kiwior, Ait-Nouri
    Trossard, Rogers, KDB, Bowen, Murphy
    Haaland, Watkins, Mateta

    Would you play BB this week or next?

    If this week, any changes worth -4? (eg Murphy to Neto or Ait-Nouri to Cucurella?)

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Lallana_
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Probably this week in case of injuries or rotation last GW

      Open Controls
  17. Lallana_
    • 11 Years
    50 mins ago

    Which one so I can upgrade Mateta to Watkins (C)?

    A) Salah>Palmer
    B) Saliba>Mykolenko (Got Raya for last week)

    Doing De Bruyne>Saka (C) GW38

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      36 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    2. GC123
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      A for this week. B for two weeks

      Open Controls
  18. Assisting the assister
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    Chasing 20 so
    A. Salah>Palmer
    B. Isak>Watkins
    C. Both -4 (ditch Marmoush)

    Open Controls
    1. Lallana_
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. Skout
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
    2. Assisting the assister
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Cap?

      Open Controls
  19. Skout
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Would you do Isak and Mateta to Wissa and Watkins?

    It would have to be Isak over Marmoush to give me enough for Saka next week

    Open Controls
  20. Gohn
      16 mins ago

      Need to chase some points. Who would you captain?

      A) Vardy
      B) Salah
      C) Mbeumo

      Open Controls
      1. GC123
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        C

        Open Controls

