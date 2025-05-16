FPL General’s Gameweek 37 team reveal + transfer plans

With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline nearing, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers. Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General talks through his Gameweek 37 team.

GAMEWEEK 36 REVIEW

Like many Premier League teams, the troops are on the beach as we head towards the season conclusion. It was another Gameweek of minimal rank movement, with a green arrow from 25k to 24k. A top 50k finish now looks secure, but the top 10k feels just out of reach. It’s a matter of soldiering through these next two Gameweeks, avoiding disaster, and getting another solid overall rank under the belt before a much-needed FPL detox.

Two free transfers were used last Saturday afternoon to bring in Yoane Wissa (£6.8m) and Chris Wood (£7.2m). They replaced Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.6m) and the benched Omar Marmoush (£7.5m). Wood did the business against his former club Leicester City, but Wissa blanked. He did register four shots in the box, however, which is encouraging ahead of games against Fulham (h) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (a).

What a gem Daniel Munoz (£5.2m) is as a Fantasy defender. The 11-point haul against Tottenham Hotspur could’ve been even bigger, with the Colombian rattling the crossbar. He had three goal attempts and created three chances in the game. More of the same on Tuesday night, please, Daniel.

It was satisfying to get the Nick Pope (£5.0m) v David Raya (£5.5m) call correct in Gameweek 36, but it’s not as straightforward this weekend as they face each other.

I was planning to bring in Morgan Rogers (£5.7m) for Ismaila Sarr (£5.6m) last week, but decided to put the move off to give Sarr the Spurs fixture, which worked out. Both players got six points.

GAMEWEEK 37 BUS TEAM

Best of luck for the Gameweek, folks, and have a great weekend.

