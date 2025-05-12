164
Scout Notes May 12

FPL notes: Eze’s scoring run, Munoz threat + Kulusevski injury

Continuing our Scout Notes from Sunday’s Gameweek 36 matches, it’s time to switch our attention to Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Crystal Palace.

IN-FORM EZE

Palace warmed up for next weekend’s FA Cup final in style, as they ran out 2-0 winners over Tottenham on Sunday.

In a dominant display, Oliver Glasner’s side racked up 23 shots, eight big chances and 3.29 expected goals (xG), their second-highest total in a Premier League match this season.

Eberechi Eze (£6.9m) netted both goals in north London and has now scored in three straight league games for the first time.

Having seen a deflected effort flash narrowly wide of the post earlier, Eze broke the deadlock when he turned in Daniel Munoz’s (£5.2m) cutback just before half-time.

He later rifled home his second after being set up by Ismaila Sarr (£5.6m).

“It’s been a weird season, but [I] gradually got there. [I’m] gradually getting some rhythm and playing how I want to be playing, helping the team as much as I can. It’s a good time right now.” – Eberechi Eze

Saying Tottenham rode their luck in the first half would be an understatement.

Sarr and Maxence Lacroix (£4.5m) both had goals disallowed, while Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.6m), who was hooked just before the hour mark with next week’s FA Cup final in mind, had a close-range effort saved.

“We had so many chances in the first half because of their high line, we expected this. We created so many situations and then you need those players in the box to score the goals. I’m really delighted with the performance, it’s good preparation for the FA Cup final.

“It was 1-0 and we could have decided the game already. We had two disallowed goals and hit the post. It’s to be efficient. I think the last 20 minutes we lost a bit of intensity. Tottenham had a big win three days ago and they couldn’t compete with the energy. It was a really good day for us.” – Oliver Glasner

MUNOZ THREAT

There was so much space for Palace to exploit down the right flank on Sunday, with Munoz’s adventurous runs a constant threat.

He smashed an effort off the woodwork, should have done better when played through moments later, and claimed the assist for Eze’s opener, as Spurs failed to get a handle on him.

Munoz finished the match with three shots, six penalty box touches and three chances created.

It’s also worth noting he is now top among defenders for double-digit hauls this season, with four:

Above: Defenders sorted by double-digit hauls in 2024/25

KULUSEVSKI INJURY UPDATE

Ange Postecoglou made eight changes from Thursday’s win over Bodo/Glimt, with only Pedro Porro (£5.3m), Rodrigo Bentancur (£4.9m) and Dejan Kulusevski (£6.2m) retaining their places in the starting XI.

Kulusevski, who started as a striker, picked up an unfortunate injury, however, and was forced off inside 20 minutes.

“He should be okay, just talking to him after. The medical team are not too concerned with him, more of a knock than anything else, so we’re hoping he should be okay.” – Ange Postecoglou on Dejan Kulusevski

Son Heung-min (£9.7m), meanwhile, made his eagerly anticipated return from a foot injury, as he came off the bench for Porro on 58 minutes.

“It was good to get him some match minutes and hopefully we can get him some more match minutes against Villa on Friday. It would be good to get him back, involved and available.” – Ange Postecoglou on Son Heung-min

You’d expect Tottenham to field a stronger side against Aston Villa on Friday, something Postecoglou hinted at in his Gameweek 36 presser.

Still, Spurs have now lost 20 Premier League games this season and have won just one of their last 10, with that victory coming at home to relegated Southampton, offering further encouragement to owners of Villa’s attacking assets.

“We weren’t good enough today. We didn’t reach the level we needed in the Premier League and fell short. We were disjointed because of the number of changes to the team which obviously affects what we’re trying to do. I still think we could have performed better. We haven’t been able to navigate that process as much as we would have liked, we wouldn’t have made as many changes in an ideal world but that’s the situation we’re in. It’s quite clear why we’ve lost so many games. If we weren’t in Europe or had a Carabao Cup run and only had the league to think about since Christmas then we’d be higher in the league.” – Ange Postecoglou

  1. simong1
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Haaland to Watkins for free a good move?

    
    1. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      Yes

      
    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Why?

      
      1. simong1
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        I fancy Watkins in the next 2 against TOT and MUN. Haaland's minute's may be managed following the FA cup final. And the chaser in 2nd place 15 points behind me in my ML is likely to bring in Watkins also (and doesn't have Haaland)

        
    3. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      No way I'm selling Haaland

      
    4. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Seem knee jerk?

      
    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Possibly if you think he starts the FA Cup final which he will do.

      
    6. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I’d definitely want Watkins for the next two, so yes if you’re happy with your other forwards

      
  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    40 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Semi Final GW36 (6 teams)

    Safety score = 60
    Top score = 67 by Space Cadete and To Mee To You

    Only 1 team eliminated as 3rd to 5th all scored 60

    Congrats to the 67s and Tired and Weary, InSearchOfGreenArrows and Amol Varhadé for making the GW37 Grand Final

    Top score wins LMS with overall rank in GW37, the tiebreaker

    https://prnt.sc/l07apBkiKL3B

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    
  3. Lxnzini
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Would you do:

    Isak -> Watkins (C)

    Isak -> Evanilson, Eze-> Palmer (C) for a -4

    Would bench Evanilson for Rogers in 37 and play in 38 for LEI (H)

    
    1. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Watkins

      
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Watkins, who’s front 3?

      
      1. Lxnzini
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Isak Wood Wissa currently

        
  4. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Don’t think I can beat opponent, he’s purchased many of my players recently & currently same points.

    I caught up 75-100 over season but I lost nearly 25 point lead due to team imploding at weekend.

    1FT nearly did Eze move last week & was set capping Bowen, either would’ve kept me ahead 🙁

    Marmoush > Watkins

    Timber > Everton

    Sarr > Eze

    Me

    Areola, Milenkovic, RAN, Timber, KDB,

    Him

    Martinez Myko Munoz Konsa Rogers

    
  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    I must have slipped firmly into the template.

    Mateta to Watkins FT, with £9m to spend?

    The alternative is Wood but I prefer the Villa fixtures.

    Have Isak and Wissa.

    The real question, with a fully fit squad is there any reason to hold off this week and risk being priced out?

    It's just EFL play off games until Friday evening now.

    
    1. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Go for it

      
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        I'll check price predictions later but with a full squad I could field 11 unless it's a blood bath at Wembley.

        I do have Dias, Gvardiol, KDB, Munoz and Sarr left!

        Maybe FH37 would be handy after all ...

        
    2. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      You could always wait for a news but this transfer is crystal clear

      
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah, at the moment I've only got 0.1m left when I do it.

        So a rise and a fall overnight would wipe it out.

        
  6. Captain Mal
      35 mins ago

      The bench boost chip never fails to disappoint.
      I definitely didn't expect my bench to score 18 points this week, no way I'm getting anywhere close to that in 37 or 38.

      
      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        I finally went with BB this week instead of next, 13 points with Trippier no show...

        
        1. Captain Mal
            2 mins ago

            Yeah, I didn't play it is because I had only 3 available players on my bench and none of them looked likely to get anything. Should have known better...

            13 isn't great, but must be above average for this season, the chip has been poor for the majority of managers.

            
      2. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        30 mins ago

        How would you keep small lead here?
        We both have 1FT, he can't afford Mateta to Watkins in one move. I'm thinking Isak to Watkins (c) and then Mateta to Evanilson for final day (benching Sarr GW38). Our initial XI for GW37 should differ by:

        my:
        Raya
        Bowen/Mbeumo/Sarr
        Haaland

        vs his:
        Flekken
        Saka/Salah/Eze
        Wissa

        
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          28 mins ago

          It could be a bit dicey in gw38 with Haaland at Fulham against Saka and Salah again.

          
          1. Atimis
            • 8 Years
            9 mins ago

            Good thing I have Bowen and Mbeumo with nice fixtures in GW38. Would you attack with Isak to Watkins now? Not sure what else, could sell Mateta or Sarr but only 0.1ITB and 1FT...

            
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              I guess Isak to Watkins is tempting but he could rock up and score at Arsenal and home to Everton even though they look tougher games.

              
        2. Captain Mal
            18 mins ago

            Watkins should be good for the final two games, but I think selling one of Mateta/Sarr is a higher priority.

            
            1. Atimis
              • 8 Years
              11 mins ago

              I'm somehow highly tempted to play Sarr this week. Otherwise, not taking a hit, I could move Mateta to Cunha or Wissa (alternatively Vardy or Beto punts), alternatively Sarr could go for Schade or Enzo.

              
              1. Captain Mal
                  just now

                  I don't think it's worth the risk of him not starting, especially if you are leading.
                  If you are feeling it, though, go ahead.

                  
            2. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              11 mins ago

              Mateta and Sarr to Watkins and McNeil work?

              Play McNeil in gw37 and bench gw38.

              Take the risk/ hit on.

              
              1. Atimis
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                I'm broke, the only money I can have for Mateta to Watkins would be from selling Trippier for Mykolenko. Also, Haaland/Isak/Watkins blocks Evanilson in GW38 so not sure about this setup.

                
          • Philosopher's Stones
            • 4 Years
            29 mins ago

            Just seen the Sarr disallowed goal. I might have to report to the police on this one.

            
            1. Atimis
              • 8 Years
              14 mins ago

              Robbery

              
            2. FourLokoLeipzig
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Huh? I’m a Sarr owner but that looked a clear foul by Mateta to me

              
          • CoracAld2831
            • 4 Years
            24 mins ago

            People bench boosting in GW38.

            Are you not worried about rotation and variance?

            
            1. Holmes
              • 11 Years
              17 mins ago

              Its not like they can save for next season

              
            2. dshv
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Not worry, didn't found time for that chip so everything around 15 points will be nice to have. 40k overall, my team dropped last 10 gwks..

              
          • Vasshin
            • 6 Years
            24 mins ago

            Best differential punt for last 2 weeks:
            1. Mateta to Vardy, sarr to 9.0(which one) and Bench Marmoush
            2. Mateta to vardy, Marmoush to 14.3 (which one, can’t have watkins 3 villa players already) and bench sarr

            
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              1. McNeil?

              Could be gold

              2. Cunha if he plays?

              
          • Oasthouse FC
            • 9 Years
            21 mins ago

            To everyone that has just brought in KDB, what we thinking?

            Obviously the Southampton fixture was the main attraction, is there a fear that he's rotated for Bournemouth, or not likely as it's his last home fixture?

            I know its impossible to 2nd guess Pep, but I'm asking the question anyway!

            I'm almost tempted to switch back to rogers this week, after swapping him for KDB at the weekend for a minus 4 - doh!

            On a brighter note I'm into the top 3k, for the first time ever, and the top 5 of the Hall of shame tourney, uncharted territory for me.

            
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • 8 Years
              16 mins ago

              I think KDB is a classic Don't buy, don't sell, don't captain this GW.

              Always tricky when there's a fixture within the GW before the one set to be played. I imagine he will start given it's his last home appearance, perhaps leading to a benching vs Fulham on final day.

              
            2. Atimis
              • 8 Years
              15 mins ago

              I'm closing my eyes and starting KDB and Haaland the next two games, made my bed, now have to lie in it

              
            3. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              7 mins ago

              He probably gets the last 30 mins on Tuesday.

              Unless he is benched on Saturday.

              I'm not sure what to do, might just ride that one out now or go back to Saka in gw38.

              
              1. Oasthouse FC
                • 9 Years
                just now

                thanks all, that makes sense. Just wish I'd stuck with rogers, worse -4 ever

                
          • AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            Here's a dilemma

            Start Areola or Sels in gw37?

            
            1. Atimis
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Will Areola even start, or could be a case of Areola and Fab each playing a half?

              
          • basilfawlty
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            Any thoughts here?
            1. Isak > Watkins
            2. Save
            3. Something else, what?

            Martinez
            Kiwior Gvardiol Munoz
            Salah Mbeumo Bowen Rogers
            Isak Marmoush Wissa

            Raya AWB Murphy Konate 1 FT 4m ITB

            
          • KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            Cunha or Marmoush > Watkins?
            Other forward is Isak

            
          • dshv
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Mateta to Watkins - done!

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.