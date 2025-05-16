West Ham v Nott’m Forest: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between West Ham United and Nottingham Forest.
The match at London Stadium kicks off at 14:15 BST on Sunday 18 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
WEST HAM
NOTT’M FOREST
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|7th
|Nott’m Forest
|36
|62
|+12
|LWLDD
|15th
|West Ham
|36
|40
|-17
|LDLDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):