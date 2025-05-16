West Ham v Nott’m Forest: FPL team news + predicted line-ups

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 37 clash between West Ham United and Nottingham Forest.

The match at London Stadium kicks off at 14:15 BST on Sunday 18 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

WEST HAM

NOTT’M FOREST

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 7th Nott’m Forest 36 62 +12 LWLDD 15th West Ham 36 40 -17 LDLDW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



