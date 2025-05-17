61
FPL May 17

Does the ‘race for 8th’ mean anything after Palace’s FA Cup win?

First of all, congratulations to Crystal Palace (and their supporters, such as our own Crunchie and Glasner Ball) on their first-ever major trophy success – ignoring the 1990/91 Zenith Data Systems Cup.

Us being the Buzz Killingtons that we are, our first thought is about the possible implications of the Eagles’ 1-0 win over Manchester City at Wembley.

More specifically, the race for eighth.

IF MAN CITY HAD WON THE FA CUP…

Had Pep Guardiola’s side won the FA Cup, eighth place in the Premier League would have been enough for UEFA Conference League football.

The top five (and one of Tottenham Hotspur/Manchester United) would have qualified for the UEFA Champions League, with positions sixth and seventh heading through to the UEFA Europa League.

We’re assuming, for the purposes of this example and to avoid getting too bogged down in extraneous detail, that Newcastle United finish in the top six.

NOW THAT PALACE HAVE WON…

The Eagles, 12th in the Premier League, have now nabbed one of the Europa League spots (Nathaniel Clyne, coming to an airport near you) as a result of their FA Cup success.

So only sixth in the Premier League will get Europa League football, with seventh heading for the Conference League.

Whoever finishes in eighth gets nothing.

Unless…

HOW EIGHTH PLACE CAN STILL GET EUROPE…

So far as we understand it, there is one just-about-plausible scenario that could yet see eighth place get Conference League football.

This would hinge on Chelsea finishing seventh and winning this season’s Conference League final against Real Betis. That’s on Wednesday 28 May, three days after the Premier League season ends.

Conference League success is rewarded with a spot in next season’s Europa League.

So, in this situation, positions 1-5 (plus Spurs/Man Utd) would qualify for the Champions League, with Palace, the sixth-place Premier League team and Conference League winners Chelsea in the 2025/26 Europa League.

That would mean eighth place does, after all, get Conference League football next season.

For any of this to still be possible, Nottingham Forest realistically have to win their next two games (and definitely their Gameweek 38 clash with Chelsea). Aston Villa, Man City and Newcastle also have to finish above the Blues.

WHO IS IN THE RUNNING FOR EIGHTH?

Before their Gameweek 37 fixtures have been played, four teams are still in the running for eighth.

Fulham and Bournemouth could drop out of the running before the final day, depending on results over the next few days.

WHY DOES IT MATTER IN FPL?

Having Conference League football (or not) to play for may have little bearing on how Brentford, Brighton, Bournemouth and Fulham fare on the final day.

Motivated to perform? Unshackled by any pressure concerning finishing position? The ‘something/nothing to play for’ narrative can be spun either way.

You would, however, assume the managers of those respective clubs would go full strength with their line-ups in Gameweek 38 with European football to play for. Without that, there may be more of a concern over ‘expected minutes’.

All eyes on the London Stadium on Sunday…

Scout Notes from the FA Cup final will follow later

61 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    When i was a young boy,
    My father said to me,
    Listen here my son ur CPFC,
    Here, we are,
    You'll know us by our noise,
    Pride of South London,
    The famous Palace boys...

    1. Scalper
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Famous bit of a stretch.

      Congrats though.

    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Congrats, Crunchie!

    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Why didn't I get a congratulatory hyperlink in a scout article when Liverpool won the league? 🙁

    4. Captain Mal
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Bravo!! Well - deserved! Huge moment, enjoy!

      • Atimis
        • 8 Years
        47 mins ago

        Great day for you mate, cheers!

      • Pep bites Kun
        • 8 Years
        38 mins ago

        Congrats to you and all Palace fans. Enjoy the celebrations. Well deserved!

      • g40steve
        • 7 Years
        27 mins ago

        Congrats Crunchie, the year the new teams getting the glory!

      • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Massive Congratulations Crunchie!! Well chuffed for you and Palace!!!! Embrace the moment!!!

    5. Andrew D48
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Not a palace fan but as a Man U fan irrespective of my anti city bias always admired Selhurst park atmosphere congratulations to a deserving Palace

      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        There's also this.

        https://x.com/AbsoluteBruno/status/1923797578249912761

        "last time man city went trophyless, united won the europa league"

        1. Andrew D48
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Really? Didn’t know that tho Utd deserve no trophy

          1. JBG
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Deserve and need are 2 different things.

            Also weird thing to say as a "Man U"(hate that... Man U. Man Utd or MU better abbreviation) fan.

      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Happy for Walsh from FML FPL.

        Open Controls
    6. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Gotta love an emergency scout article.

    7. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Chelsea finishing seventh and winning this season’s Conference League .... What are the odds of that? Like 50/1? It's not looking good.

      1. Andrew D48
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Yeah a not gonna happen article

        Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          47 mins ago

          Even calling it a "just-about-plausible scenario" is extremely generous.

      2. Chrisitis
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        More like 10/1

        1. Chrisitis
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Forest win against Whu and Chelsea
          Villa point at old trafford
          City will make it

        2. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Just checked paddy power. 78/1. There you go. Lord knows why a big section of the article was devoted to this possibility.

          1. Mr. O'Connell
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            No chance. I make it around 20/1.

            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              Which betting site are you using?

              1. Mr. O'Connell
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                I am a betting site

                1. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  That makes no sense.

                  1. Mr. O'Connell
                    • 12 Years
                    1 hour, 4 mins ago

                    I guess not, but I have worked for one for 15 years.

                    1. Mr. O'Connell
                      • 12 Years
                      1 hour ago

                      And I'm revising it down to 10/1

          2. Gommy
            • 15 Years
            21 mins ago

            Because it clarifies how much/little emphasis you may need to place in Brentford/Brighton/Bournemouth players going into the last game.

            Obviously.

      3. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        City draw either of next 2 (and don't get hammered in the other)
        Villa beat United
        Forest beat West Ham and Chelsea

        I mean it's not outrageous...

        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Ah yes, Villa only need a point

    8. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Crystal palace in the Europa league with a small squad? Looks like Eze and Munoz will be a big trap next season then.

      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Eze could easily move to a bigger team in the summer. Wouldn’t be surprised if Newcastle come back looking for him

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          38 mins ago

          Palace are a selling club after all.

      2. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        55 mins ago

        10 teams in Europe will mean everyone is a trap

    9. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Did not know that that was Palace first major trophy ever. Good for them and against an awful and cheating club on top of that.

    10. tbos83
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Do we think Marmoush starts on Tues?

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Neale has already said he will. Because Bournemouth press high and leave space behind unlike Southampton who sit deep.

        1. tbos83
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Interesting, thanks

      2. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        58 mins ago

        Probably not even Pep knows that right now, TBOS83. Bournemouth would seem to be more suited to his skillset than Southampton but today's minutes, Marmoush's mental state after he missed a pen etc may all be factors.

    11. Viper
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Started Munoz & KDB. Konsa first sub.

      What are thinking? Any jam to be had do we think?

      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 6 Years
        59 mins ago

        No jam from KDB, he surely gets at least a cameo in his farewell Etihad game. Munoz has a chance of not starting but then. Then it’s a even smaller chance of him not coming on from the bench

      2. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        52 mins ago

        Munoz could play 8 games a week, but Ward might get mins as last game for Palace. Clyne also there. You never know.

        1. Viper
          • 15 Years
          just now

          Ward definitely gets on the pitch. Surely gets a start but won't last 90

    12. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      The other unlikely scenario for 8th to get European spot that has been deliberately been excluded from this article would require Chelsea finishing 6th, and Newcastle 7th in the PL

      For that to happen Forest would need to win both of their remaining games, and Newcastle lose both of theirs plus a goal difference advantage of 3 to Chelsea (despite them losing to Forest), and City and Villa would also need to get at least 2 and 1 points from their remaining fixtures.

      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        40 mins ago

        Luckily, there are no documented cases in the last 30 years of Newcastle blowing an unassailable position

        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 12 Years
          29 mins ago

          We live in hope

    13. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      Looks like getting Haaland and KDB last week was suicidal, would have came on top of ML otherwise, gg to me lol

      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        Haaland is not the player they signed, Pep’s way of play has ruined him.

        15m number 9 who hands Pens away is not striker material!

        1. Haalander
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Why did he give the pen away do you know? I only read that this evening

      2. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        He’s always preyed on the ball over or through to him & using his size & speed to punish defences.
        Pass, pass, pass is not is not playing to his strength?

        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Good observation alright. The KDB/Haaland dynamic (ball over or through to him) worked when they played together. Unfortunately limited due to KDB (and Haaland) injuries.

      3. In sane in de bruyne
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Did the same moves. It could have worked well because it's done before.
        I still think it can. We have to believe in it!

    14. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      Wow, what an ending to French Ligue 1

    15. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Two of the worst teams in the premier league competing against each other in the Europa league final, shows what a Micky mouse cup it has become!

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        Regardless, whoever wins it, still had a more successful season than Arsenal. Hilarious.

        1. Haalander
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Which is shocking! The fact that one of fourth and fifth worst teams in the premier league can qualify for the champions league is a sad indictment of the champions league

    16. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Cristina is having a party! Poor Pep

      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Pep is married to football

    17. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Could have done with those Henderson and Eze points in my FPL Team today!! Hehe

    18. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Is the FPL site fubar, not showing most purchased & sold players?

