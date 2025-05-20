Fantasy EFL Play-Offs: Final stats preview

The Fantasy EFL play-offs [semi-finals] have concluded, and six teams have secured their spots at Wembley for the Bank Holiday weekend. We’ve already covered the Scout Notes from the semi-finals, and here, we preview the finalists, and their form heading into the last push in their season for glory. Stay tuned for extensive content previewing the highly anticipated finals.

The Fantasy EFL play-off finals are just four days away, as managers get to look forward to three back-to-back days of chaos! Here’s the schedule:

FANTASY EFL PLAY-OFF FINAL: CHAMPIONSHIP

The shoot-out under the arch, often dubbed the “most lucrative game in world football”, is just four days away. According to BBC Sport, the game will add £220m extra revenue for the winners, up from £140m in the 2024/25 season.

Between 2017 and 2023, only Aston Villa (17/18) and Brentford (19/20) managed to gain promotion to the Premier League the season after losing the Championship play-off final. Notably, both succeeded at their second attempt at Wembley. Otherwise, most losing finalists experienced a decline in subsequent seasons, including Coventry City, Huddersfield Town and Swansea City.

Historically, 45% of Championship play-off final winners – nine out of 20 – were teams that finished third in the regular season. This offers an encouraging outlook for Chris Wilder’s side.

Head-to-head form

For the fifth time, the Blades find themselves in a Football League play-off final, a chance to finally clinch promotion after four previous heartbreaks. Wembley Stadium hasn’t been kind to them either; they haven’t won there in seven competitive games, with their last victory coming an astonishing 100 years ago. However, there’s reason for optimism: Chris Wilder’s team completed the 24/25 season 14 points ahead of Sunderland, the biggest difference between play-off finalists in the current system. What’s more, they’ve bested the Wearside club in three of their last four encounters.

Fantasy EFL top-scorers:

Michael Cooper (G), 246 – 23 clean sheets, 117 saves Gustavo Hamer (M), 243 – 10 goals, eight assists, 28 interceptions, 76 key passes Anel Ahmedhodzic (D), 225 – 17 shutouts, 52 tackles, 178 clearances, three goals, one assist

Whereas, the Black Cats ended a long winless streak at Wembley between 1985 and 2019, securing victories in their last two matches held there. These crucial wins include the 2021/22 Football League Trophy and the 2021/22 League One play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers. While their recent record against the Blades has been less favourable, Sunderland can draw confidence from their stronger overall head-to-head record against the South Yorkshire side.

Fantasy EFL top-scorers:

Trai Hume (D), 276 – 17 clean sheets, 125 tackles, 143 clearances, three goals, six assists Dennis Cirkin (D), 211 – 13 clean sheets, 94 tackles, 103 clearances, three goals, four assists Chris Mepham (D), 211 – 13 clean sheets, 52 tackles, 231 clearances, one goal

FANTASY EFL PLAY-OFF FINAL: LEAGUE ONE

We’ve got our third ever London derby in the League One play-off final, as Charlton Athletic face off against Leyton Orient on Sunday.

The Addicks boast a strong record against the O’s, winning nine of their last 15 encounters, including home and away victories over Richie Wellens’ team. Their Wembley Stadium success is equally impressive, with three consecutive major final wins, capped by the 2018/19 League One play-off final. Notably, they hold a joint-best 100% success rate in finals.

Fantasy EFL top-scorers:

Macauley Gillesphey (D), 362 – 21 shutouts, 78 tackles, 356 clearances, five goals, three assists Lloyd Jones (D), 309 – 51 tackles, 329 clearances, three goals, three assists Conor Coventry (M), 246 – one goal, two assists, 69 interceptions, 48 key passes

While the O’s enjoyed a brilliant end to their season, their Wembley record isn’t as favourable. They’ve lost their last three finals, with their most recent visit in 2013/14 ending in a League One final defeat on penalties.

Despite this, only three EFL clubs outscored the O’s impressive 94 goals, a tally significantly boosted by Charlie Kelman (F). The loanee, an essential player for Wellens’ side, not only led the League One scoring, but also provided nine assists in 48 matches.

Fantasy EFL top-scorers:

Charlie Kelman (F), 252 – 23 goals, nine assists Jack Currie (D), 222 – 16 clean sheets, 110 tackles, 109 clearances, three assists Omar Beckles (D), 208 – 40 tackles, 177 clearances, three goals, one assist

FANTASY EFL PLAY-OFF FINAL: LEAGUE TWO

In a notable matchup, AFC Wimbledon and Walsall will face off in the play-offs. This marks only the second time in the competition’s history that a London-based club has played a team from the West Midlands.

The Dons are unbeaten in five play-off matches, but will play at Wembley for just their third time – having lost their previous two visists: once in the play-offs, and once to Spurs in the FA Cup. Nevertheless, only four EFL sides have kept more shutouts than Johnnie Jackson’s side [23], while Matt Stevens (F) has provided 20 goal contributions: 17 goals, four assists, and is the figurehead of their attack.

Fantasy EFL top-scorers:

Ryan Johnson (D), 250 – 16 shutouts, 58 tackles, 282 clearances, one assist Joe Lewis (D), 238 – 18 shutouts, 50 tackles, 225 clearances, one goal, two assists Owen Goodman (G), 231 – 23 shutouts, 95 saves

Finally, the Saddlers are involved in their third play-off final, winning the previous two times, the former coming in 2001. As for their London record, since 2019, they’ve won just two games in the capital, drawing four and losing six. However, from this seasons perspective, they’ve scored 79 goals and generated a higher xG [77.4] than any other team. Only Leeds and Birmingham scored more goals than the Saddlers. They also are unbeaten against the Dons this season, including a 1-1 draw in March.

Fantasy EFL top-scorers: