Who is suspended + who returns from a ban in Gameweek 38?

It’s time for our regular round-up of the players returning from a suspension or serving a ban in Gameweek 38.

In terms of yellow card accumulation, there’s nothing to worry about now.

CAN ANY PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYER STILL BE SUSPENDED FOR YELLOW CARD ACCUMULATION?

Above table from the Football Association website

Reaching five or 10 bookings is no longer a worry for Premier League players.

Those reaching 15 yellow cards before the end of the season will get a three-match ban but no one can achieve that unwanted target now, with just one Gameweek to go.

WHICH PLAYERS ARE SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 38?

We already knew that Nicolas Jackson‘s (£7.7m) Premier League season was over after he was sent off for serious foul play in Gameweek 36.

He’ll also miss Gameweek 1 of 2025/26.

Now, two other Premier League players will sit out Gameweek 38 as a result of recent dismissals.

They are Mateo Kovacic (£5.4m) and Lewis Cook (£5.0m), who were both sent off in Tuesday’s clash between Manchester City and Bournemouth.

Kovacic’s red card was for the denial of a goalscoring opportunity, so he’ll at least be available for the new season.

Cook, however, was given his marching orders for serious foul play. He’ll not be seen again till Gameweek 3 of next season.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.1m) remains provisionally banned by the FA after returning a positive drugs test.

WHO RETURNS FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 38?

Mikel Merino (£6.0m) and Jacob Ramsey (£5.4m) are available again after they served one-match bans in Gameweek 37.

Both players were sent off for two bookable offences in Gameweek 36.



