7 of the best mini-league forfeits for last-placed FPL managers!

We’re nearing the end of 2024/25’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, which will be unwelcome news for managers stuck near the bottom of mini-leagues – so it’s time to list some of the best forfeits!

If you are one of those who either stopped paying attention long ago or just can’t seem to get things right, don’t expect much mercy from mates or colleagues.

For those looking to find the perfect punishment to inflict upon last place, we’ve gathered a few ideas that go beyond simply making them foot the bill for a nice meal out. Although that works, too.

Here are some of the best and wackiest FPL mini-league forfeits around. Apologies in advance…

Rival kit on a night out

Starting with a classic, this one has relatively low stakes compared to later suggestions. But that doesn’t mean the shame will be any less for any unlucky souls tasked with completing it.

As clear-cut as it sounds, your mini-league loser(s) could be tasked with buying and wearing the full kit – boots, socks, shin pads and all – of a rival team during a night out. Whether it’s a pub, club, dinner or a public occasion that might raise a few eyebrows.

A new haircut

Similarly straightforward, these consequences will last a little longer than the momentary embarrassment of, for example, donning Tottenham Hotspur colours as an Arsenal fan.

This one also comes with creative variations. Whether it be a full shave, a perm, the bleached blonde look, a Radja Nainggolan mohawk or a Ronaldo 2002 quiff, there’s certain to be a hairstyle that’ll shame this season’s weak link into upping their FPL game next time.

Tattoo time

To be clear, Fantasy Football Scout does not condone tattooing the less skilled acquaintances yourselves. This, like the others, should of course be agreed upon – even begrudgingly – by the individual(s) tasked with completing it.

Now that the disclaimer is out of the way, this forfeit is clearly the most permanent one. So proceed with caution.

But the internet has showcased a few examples of Fantasy sports-related tattoos. Perhaps the loser can get the winner’s name or image inked on them – John McGinn is apparently involved in a league like that – or something else that commemorates their all-time low season. Maybe even just another, non-FPL-related design chosen by the victors.

McDonald’s lock-in

This one isn’t exclusive to McDonald’s, but this is probably one of the easiest places to do it.

Essentially, this forfeit involves the loser sitting in a chosen fast food chain from open until close. In some extreme cases, that might be a full 24 hours.

The only way to escape quicker is to eat, with a range of menu items allowing different amounts of time to be slashed off your total sentence.

We’ve seen variations of this done at pubs, using drinks rather than food. But, for obvious reasons, that option could get a little messier.

Alternatively, a slightly different consumption-related challenge involves getting this person to eat the world’s hottest chilli pepper, the Carolina Reaper. Or make it through a hot wings or spicy food challenge. There are plenty of them out there, so take your pick.

A physical challenge

Now, we move on to a more active idea. In 2023, a callout from the official FPL account brought a response that one pair of mini-league bottom-dwellers were forced to walk from London to Brighton. They carried tents for the overnight trip, too.

This could be tweaked to involve a sizeable trek between any other two distant points. Those tasked with it will have enough time to either plot revenge or simply commit to being better at FPL.

Other physical challenges we’ve seen include running a 5km race in some entertaining but poorly manoeuvrable costumes.

Film embarrassing TikToks

There are plenty of these going around, which we’ll leave you to look up at your own peril.

But a common one is to force that individual to partake in some viral TikTok dance trends, a vlog, a music video or something else along those lines. If the effort put in isn’t deemed to be good enough, you can make them do it all again – and again – alongside posting the outtakes.

Meanwhile, pre-TikTok, check out this calendar that one Fantasy manager had to make.

Impromptu stand-up performance

Finally, continuing the theme of public humiliation, you could sign the last-placed failure up for an open mic show, karaoke performance, or any kind of on-stage performance in front of a crowd. Even better, you could not inform them of this until the final day or hour.