33
Spot the Differential May 22

­­­FPL Gameweek 38 differentials: Calafiori, Gruda + Kudus

33 Comments
Share

Gameweek 38 offers Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers a final opportunity to identify a differential, which could help inspire a final push up the rankings.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham United, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

To qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less.

RICCARDO CALAFIORI

­­­FPL Gameweek 7 differentials: Calafiori, Kulusevski + Ndiaye 3

  • FPL ownership: 1.3%
  • Price: £5.8m
  • GW38 fixture: sou

While Arsenal’s attack has faltered this year, their defensive record remains resolute.

Indeed, Mikel Arteta’s side have the meanest defence in the Premier League, conceding just 33 goals in 37 games, seven fewer than champions Liverpool.

With that in mind, we’ve turned to Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) as our headline selection.

The Italian’s debut season in north London has been hampered by injuries, but when on the pitch, he’s shown promise, with his front-footed approach and technical ability catching the eye.

Compared with other Arsenal defenders in 2024/25 (minimum five starts), Calafiori is placed first for minutes per shot (94.7), while his ability to step out of the defensive line and into midfield underscores his playmaking potential.

With William Saliba (£6.5m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.1m) and Jurrien Timber (£5.6m) ruled out due to injury, Calafiori is likely to start against Southampton in Gameweek 38.

The Saints have scored just two goals in their last six matches, a period which has seen them generate only 3.43 expected goals (xG), the fewest in the division, so the omens for defensive returns appear strong.

Simon Rusk’s side also rank poorly for headed opportunities conceded over the same timeframe, which could play into the hands of Calafiori, who is a serious aerial threat from dead-ball situations.

Offering the chance of both defensive and attacking returns in Gameweek 38, Calafiori could therefore be a real difference maker on the final day.

BRAJAN GRUDA

  • FPL ownership: 0.0%
  • Price: £5.4m
  • GW38 fixture: tot

Brajan Gruda (£5.4m) is an intriguing differential option for Gameweek 38.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has had a tough first season in England, but it finally feels like he is starting to acclimatise to the pace of the Premier League and, perhaps most importantly, Fabian Hurzeler’s demands.

Gruda caught the eye against Liverpool on Monday, claiming the assist for Yasin Ayari’s (£5.0m) equaliser, as he combined four shots with five chances created and nine penalty box touches.

“Yes, I think it was an impressive performance. Now he’s starting to get the reward for his hard work in the training sessions, for the sacrifices he has made during the season. He has to adapt to the culture, he has to adapt to a different country, to a different intensity. He had to sacrifice but he never gave up. He worked hard, he deserved to play today. I’m very happy for him.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Brajan Gruda

Prior to that, Gruda netted his first goal for the club at Molineux in Gameweek 36, which followed last month’s pair of assists against West Ham United.

Above: Brajan Gruda’s key passes and assists in just 112 minutes of football over the last four Gameweeks

Opponents Tottenham Hotspur, whose UEFA Europa League trophy parade through the streets of north London will take place on Friday, have conceded 16 goals across their previous six matches, the most of any top-flight team.  

The Lilywhites are also among the worst two sides for big chances conceded over that period, with 20.

As for Gruda, perhaps we’ll hear if he starts amongst all the pre-deadline mayhem on Sunday. If he does, the youngster fits the profile of a potentially explosive differential.

MOHAMMED KUDUS

­­­FPL Gameweek 14 differentials: Kudus, Gomez + Delap

  • FPL ownership: 2.5%
  • Price: £6.2m
  • GW38 fixture: ips

After producing an attacking return in each of his last two away appearances, Mohammed Kudus (£6.2m) could be a powerful differential in Gameweek 38.

West Ham boss Graham Potter is likely to use the Ghanaian as a mobile split striker in a 3-5-2, a tactic he tends to deploy on the road.

It’s a system that seems to suit Kudus, who has racked up 15 shots across his last six matches, the most of any Hammers player.

Above: Mohammed Kudus’ shot map over the last six Gameweeks

Kudus’ minutes per shot (37.6 to 34.7) and minutes per chance created (90 to 83) are both up from last season, when he supplied eight goals, nine assists and 137 points.

He also ranks second in the division this season for successful dribbles, with 91.

Owned by just 2.5% of managers, Kudus could therefore be a key influence against relegated Ipswich Town on Sunday.

The Tractor Boys are the only club yet to keep a clean sheet in 2025.

They are also bottom for key passes conceded from their right flank in that period, which amplifies Kudus’ assist potential.

So for Fantasy managers who perhaps can’t afford Jarrod Bowen (£7.9m), or maybe just want to try something different, Kudus could prove particularly appealing.

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


33 Comments Post a Comment
  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Salaaah!

    Open Controls
  2. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Is anyone actually going to watch the Club World Cup?

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Fans of the non European clubs

      Open Controls
    2. In sane in de bruyne
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Have Salah, Mbeumo, Trossard and Sarr. Need to get a midfielder in for -4 as i am playing BB. Budget not an issue. Who is worth it?

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      20 mins ago

      Bowen

      Open Controls
    2. In sane in de bruyne
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Bowen
      Rogers
      Mitoma
      Schade
      Saka
      Palmer

      Maybe one of those

      Open Controls
    3. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      8 mins ago

      Diaz

      Open Controls
  4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    One free transfer folks….

    A- Newcastle defender
    Or
    B- Arsenal defender

    Currently leaning towards A

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers mate!! Thinking il go for Schar

        Open Controls
  5. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    Play one:
    a) Raya
    b) Martinez

    Bench one:
    1) Burn
    2) Kiwior
    3) Konsa
    4) Gvardiol

    Open Controls
    1. gomez123
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      B3

      Open Controls
    2. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      B3

      Open Controls
    3. Lifeariley
      • 15 Years
      just now

      A3

      Open Controls
  6. Tmel
    • 14 Years
    52 mins ago

    How would you rank these differentials for the final GW?

    1) Rice (sou)
    2) Gordon (EVE)
    3) Schade (wol)

    Open Controls
    1. Lifeariley
      • 15 Years
      just now

      1,3,2 on current form

      Open Controls
  7. Tomas_brolin
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    I’m on FH but not feeling inspired with this. What am I missing?

    raya
    Gvardiol schar kerkez
    Salah Bowen saka mbeumo
    Watkins Isak evanilson

    First sub Rogers

    Maybe Gvardiol out?

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Looks good. It depends if your defending a rank or ML position or attacking it.

      Open Controls
    2. Steavn8k
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Wan-Bissaka could be a nice differential this week instead of Gvar if you're chasing.

      Open Controls
  8. The 12th Man
    • 11 Years
    47 mins ago

    Asensio,Sarr > Bowen,Diaz with 2 FT’s ?

    Gives me.
    Raya
    Kiwior,Gvardiol,Livramento
    Salah,Diaz,Bowen,KDB,Mbuemo
    Watkins,Wissa

    Areola,Cunha,Munoz,Konsa

    Open Controls
    1. Steavn8k
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Not sure I would bring in Diaz. Might not start.

      Open Controls
  9. Steavn8k
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    Is the Bowen cap going to be a differential this week, or do you reckon most are going that way?

    Open Controls
  10. BUZZBOMB ♡
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    Bowen in for Murphy or Kiwior in for Livra, Konsa or Gvardiol?

    Rival has Kiwior. Both have Raya. 5 pts ahead.

    Open Controls
    1. Steavn8k
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      If your rival doesn't have Bowen, I would go for him.

      Open Controls
      1. BUZZBOMB ♡
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thanks. My only concern is that we both do it and then he still has double ARS defence.

        Open Controls
  11. Do I Not Like Orange
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    Raya
    Gvar Kiwior AWB
    Salah Rogers Mbeumo Bowen
    Watkins Wood Wissa

    Areola Sarr Munoz Khusanov

    What to do with this? Not sure I'd feel comfortable binning any of the attackers. Khus to Schar/Liv & bench AWB?

    Open Controls
    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Khus>Liv surely

      Open Controls
    2. JoeSoap
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Or Wood>Evanilson

      Open Controls
  12. JoeSoap
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    A. Mateta>Evanilson
    B. Cunha>Evanilson
    C. A+Sarr>Bowen (-4)
    D. B+Sarr>Bowen (-4)
    E. Mateta or Cunha/KDB>Evanilson/Saka (-4)

    Open Controls
  13. Zack124
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Raya
    Munoz Gvardiol Wan-Bissaka
    Salah Saka Rogers Mbeumo
    Watkins Wisa Evanilson

    Guardiola

    Martinez Ezra Mykolenko Saliba

    Shall I do
    A. Saliba to Kerkez / White
    B. Guardiola to Arteta
    C both for -4

    Open Controls
    1. JoeSoap
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  14. Lifeariley
    • 15 Years
    1 min ago

    Need to bench one of
    a. Mo
    b. KDB
    c. Eze
    d. Boomo
    e. Bowen
    f. Wissa
    g. Watkins
    h. Marmoush

    Is benching Kev madness? Just thought it looked like his swansong at the weekend

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.