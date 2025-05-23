109
Rate My Team May 23

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

109 Comments
Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on team selection, transfers, captaincy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

FOLLOW FRIDAY’S LIVE TEAM NEWS HERE

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

109 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
    avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

  2. Atimis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    Who scores best this week?

    1. Wissa
    2. Eva
    3. Welb

    Wissa and Eva with similar stats last 7 games tho Welb on set pieces.

    1. G Banger
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      all good do well, but based on current form I reckon 1 then 2 then 3

      1. Atimis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Yeah maybe should go Wissa, boring but rival has him

    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Probably welbeck

      Spurs are shocking

  3. Make United Great Again
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Context - Palmer is a differential in my ML’s battles.

    Play 2.

    A. Rogers
    B. Salah
    C. Palmer

  4. Ian Davis
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Play Konsa or Milenkovic?

    1. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Konsa

    2. Atimis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Konsa

  5. G Banger
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Which BOU player do I get with my final transfer of the season:
    a) Mykolenko => Kerkez (Bench RAN)
    b) Elanga => Kluivert (Bench Larson)
    c) Larson => Evanlison (Bench Elanga)

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Sell the one that's a doubt for the weekend

      1. G Banger
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        that being larson right?

      2. G Banger
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        just seen the orange flag!

  6. Bruno Commando
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Best move with 1 FT?

    1) KDB to Saka
    2) Mateta to Evanilson (and bench Rogers)
    3) Saliba to White (and bench Konsa)

    Raya
    Gvardiol Livramento Konsa
    Salah Bowen Mbeumo Rogers KDB
    Wissa Watkins

    Areola Mateta Munoz Saliba

  7. Drizzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Hi Tom

    1ft 0.5itb

    Raya
    Livramento Gvardiol Milenkovic
    Salah Mbeumo Bowen Schade
    Isak* Watkins Cunha

    25 pts behind in my ML so something aggressive needed. Do I hope that Cunha and Isak start? (both differentials for me). Got a gut feeling about Diaz but need a hit to get to him.

    A) Obvious boring transfer - Saliba to White
    B) Swap Cunha or Isak to Evanilson
    C) Super aggressive - Isak/Murphy to Welbeck/Diaz or other differentials
    D) give up Mbeumo for Salah to go completely differential
    E) I'm missing something obvious aren't I.

    Cheers for your advice this season.

    1. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Ignore, posted correctly above!

  8. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    All good things come to an end...

    Raya
    Gvardiol Kiwior Trippier*
    Salah KDB Mbeumo Rogers
    Watkins Wissa Isak*
    Martinez // Sarr Bradley Munoz

    - Raya over Martinez makes sense, yeah?
    - Prefer Bradley or Munoz? (Will be Trippier if fit anyway.)

    With 1 FT do:
    - KDB > Saka
    - KDB > Bowen
    - Sarr > Semenyo
    - Isak > Evanilson

    It'll depend on leaks I guess... My rival has Bowen and is probably getting Evanilson and trails by only 3 points.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Fair reply to Tom above. You can ignore this one...

    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      IF we get KDB news easy Saka, Bowen move

      Sarr to Kudus was on my radar, as Bournemouth a mine field.

      Isak to Evanilson another possibilty.

      Will we get any news & Bradley for Trips if out.

  9. Totally J
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Chances of Trossard starting?

  10. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Sorry if posted already:

    FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy Football has been launched:

    https://play.fifa.com/fantasy/

    Rules:

    https://play.fifa.com/fantasy/help/guidelines

    1. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      So the rules are same as the last Euro fantasy game right? Or is there anything different?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Rewards picking differential players

        If you pick a player that scores 4 or more, and is owned by less than 5% of the game, you get an additional 2 points

    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      F that i’m having a break from this S 🙂

      1. Jambot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Good choice

  11. BoroPhil
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Do we expect Kluivert to start?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Yes I expect him to start

  12. The 12th Man
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Clinging on just inside top 5k and PB to beat of 5846
    2 Free Transfers, 4.6m itb.
    Raya
    Kiwior,Gvardiol,Livramento
    Salah,Asensio,KDB,Mbuemo
    Watkins,Wissa,Cunha

    Areola,Sarr,Munoz,Konsa

    All team news dependant of course.
    A) Sarr,Cunha >> Saka/Bowen, Evanilson ( bench Asensio)
    B) Sarr,KDB >> Saka,Bowen ( Bench one of Cunha or Asensio depending on who starts.)
    C) Asensio,Cunha >> Saka,Gakpo

    1. Punned It
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        A, Bowen.

      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Not keen on Bowen and Welbeck?

        I know Danny is a bit of a punt and they might both get just 1 goal and/or an assist each

        But that would be nice!

        1. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          yes, Bowen is in the options.
          Not sure about Welbeck.

          It would be nice.

      • g40steve
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        A Bowen, who you Capping?

        1. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Got to go with most captained. Salah.

    2. AD105
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Best defender to own for GW38 that isn’t one of these?

      Kerkez Gvardiol Munoz Konsa

      Money not an issue, am bench boosting and need a Gabriel replacement

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Possibly AWB...

        Or bank on a Newcastle clean sheet at home?

        I wouldn't rule Everton out tho. entirely.

    3. lasmons
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Hello. I have a 17 points lead in my mini leauge. What would you do to secure the victory? 0.8 itb. 1ft.

      Raya
      Livramento - Ruben - Gvardiol
      Bowen(c) - Mbeumo - Neto - Rogers
      Watkins - Haaland - Wissa

      Martinez - Sarr - Munoz - Gabriel

      Would you:

      A) Take a hit and block opponent by selling Haaland and Neto for Salah(c) and Evanilson. Rival got Salah and Im pretty sure he will give him the armband

      B) Just sell Gabriel for Kerkez

      C) Other suggestions?

      1. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Id take the hit if thats your goal. You still have a 13 point lead with the hit.

        1. lasmons
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Thanks. Yeah, my goal is to win the mini leauge. Might just take the hit.

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            I reckon B will get you without the hit but it does make sense if Salah goes big again.

      2. iFash@FPL
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        I wouldn’t be taking a hit. You need to also factor in Haaland’s potential points.

    4. SomeoneKnows
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Raya
      Gvardiol, Munoz, Kerkez
      Salah, Saka, Mbeumo, Elanga
      Marmoush, Isak, Wissa

      (Verbruggen, Sarr, Collins, Milenkovic)

      A) Isak > Watkins
      B) Sarr > Rogers (bench Elanga)
      C) Other ideas?

    5. Oasthouse FC
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Question for fellow Eze owners, what we thinking?

      He has been absolutely amazing for me the last 6 weeks, and loathed to drop him.

      Do we think play, bench or sell?

      If benched would mean playing KDB.

      1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        GW38 you've got to just play your best players and hope

    6. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Planning a -12

      1. Punned It
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          Oh dear!

      2. Dunkaboy
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        Hi Tom,
        Struggling with my team - 33 points lead with opponent having BB chip left and plenty of differentials. £££ on the line.

        Henderson (Sa)
        Gvardiol, Williams and Livamrento (RAN and Munoz)
        Gibbs-White, Salah, Mbeumo and Bowen (KDB)
        Watkins, Wood and Wissa.

        Can't afford KDB - Saka (0.2m short).

        Should I mirror opponent's Raya and get an arsenal defender in? Or go on the attack and get Martienlli for KDB?

        2nd place has Raya, Cunha, X 2 Everton Defender, Rogers, Milenkovic, Elanga and Marmoush as differentials

        Recommendations/suggestions much appreciated!

      3. Kaneyonero
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        The best BOU attacker? Kluivert Tavernier Semenyo or Evan?

        Thinking Sem or Evan out of those more prone to go Evan

        1. BUZZBOMB ♡
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Def Evanilson on paper

      4. Juventusfan4life
          3 hours, 5 mins ago

          4 points behind mini-league leader. Used FT to get Salah (C). 0.1 ITB

          A. (-4) Isak to Evanilson
          B. (-4) Woods to Evanilson
          C. No hit and play Rogers + Isak, Eze on the bench
          D. No hit and play Eze + Isak, Rogers on the Bench
          3. Other

        • Marvin.
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 1 min ago

          If Liverpool sign Wirtz I will cry tears of joy.

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            And Frimpong... and Kerkez

        • Kabayan
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          A. Konsa + Saka + Evanilson (bench Rogers)
          Or
          B. Kerkez + Rogers + Watkins (bench Sarr)

        • BUZZBOMB ♡
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          Calafiori is now nailed for GW38 right?

          1. Digital-Real
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 14 mins ago

            If you're looking to bring him in, reconsider, using a transfer on a defender in GW38 is risky, rather use it on a mid or fwd

        • Bubbles1985
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          Current GW38 squad:

          Raya
          Livra Gvardiol Konsa
          Salah(vc) Saka Bowen(TC) Kluivert
          Wissa Wood

          Areola Isak Munoz N.Williams

          0.6m itb and 1ft

          I'd like to go out with a bang this season with Bowen TC and I think I'll transfer
          Isak > Watkins, if Isak isn't likely to play.
          Massive benching headache though!
          If Isak is fit, I was tempted by
          Wood > Evanilson
          But is Kluivert > Schade a better option?!

          Thoughts?

          Anything else that should be a higher priority?

          GL all!

        • David De HEY YA
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          Who takes pens for NEW if Isak not playing?

          1. Silecro
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            Gordon

        • GNev2
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          1FT and 1.7ITB
          15 pts ahead of 2nd in my main league

          Areola
          Gvardiol Livramento Milenkovic
          Salah (C) Bowen Rogers Mbuemo
          Wissa Watkins Isak

          Sels, Munoz, Sarr, Saliba

          What to do?

          1.Saliba > Kerkez and play instead of Milenkovic
          2. Isak to Evanilson (if not fit)
          3. Sarr to Kluivert (if Isak not fit)
          4. Something else

        • LukeB23
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Hi Tom, looking to shoot up the ranks in the last week! (Hopefully)

          Got £0.6m ITB and 1 FT. Currently debating whether to go to Kluivert in for Elanga or Kerkez in for N. Williams. Or another move if you see a better one!

          Raya
          N. Williams Gvardiol Kiwior
          Elanga Saka Salah Rogers Mbeumo
          Wood Watkins

          Got Marmoush on the bench currently - would you play him? Or potentially trippier (also on bench) if we get news he will start? How does this affect your advice on transfers?

        • Mr Pwps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Hi Tom,

          Thank you or your advice as always.

          I am currently top of almost all my leagues with my most important nearest contender 13 points behind me in several lucrative leagues.

          I currently have 1 free transfer and £0 in the bank. I am thinking of either getting a midfielder or a forward to improve a pretty good line up and seal my spot at the top. Here's my current starting line-up:

          Raya
          Kerkez, Livramento, Gvardiol
          DeBryune, Mbeumo, Bowen, Salah, Rogers
          Isak, Cunha
          (Verbruggen, Wood, Cucurella, Munoz)

          From the midfielders, I may swap DeBruyne for Trossard (I can't afford Saka) or Kluivert
          From the forwards, I'm looking at swapping either Isak or Wood for Evanilson or Welbeck.

          Or do I go against all my screaming instincts and take a 4 point hit to get a midfielder AND a forward? that way madness lies?

          What does your mixture of gut and mind tell you..?

        • Juventusfan4life
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            4 points behind mini-league leader. Used FT to get Salah (C). 0.1 ITB

            A. (-4) Isak to Evanilson
            B. (-4) Woods to Evanilson
            C. No hit and play Rogers + Isak, Eze on the bench
            D. No hit and play Eze + Isak, Rogers on the Bench
            E. Other

