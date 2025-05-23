Who is in the race to become FPL 2024/25 champion?

The media are bigging Sunday up as a battle for Champions League spots but, in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) circles, Gameweek 38 is purely about the tussle to decide who is going to be the next champion!

Taking points, chips and current squads into account, let’s assess the main contenders to succeed Jonas Sand Labakk, Ali Jahangirov, Jamie Pigott and Michael Coone as FPL’s worldwide winner.

AS IT STANDS

In pole position since Gameweek 31, Lovro Budišin is 40 points ahead of second-placed Jack Brennan and 50 clear of Keyuran Govender.

While Jack has camped inside the top 70 since Gameweek 13, Keyuran’s been part of the top five from Gameweek 27 onwards. The latter hasn’t once been below 178k.

Two points further back is Miguel Piccand. His still-active Assistant Manager is the only chip in play amongst the leading five. If he can get another 19 points from it, like with Fabian Hurzeler last week, alongside nailing the transfer and captaincy choices, he’d run Lovro close.

Fifth is Max Littleproud. Inside the top 17k since Gameweek 2, he ended Gameweeks 22, 23 and 25 at the summit.

RANK HISTORY

Interestingly, only Keyuran has a good FPL history, ending 2023/24 in 229th place and claiming another couple of finishes inside the top 66k.

Whereas Lovro’s past numbers look horrific – the Croat had never concluded a campaign within the best 500k. In fact, he was around the 7.77 million mark in 2021/22 and sat at 2.88 million after this time’s Gameweek 4.

It’s a timely reminder that every FPL manager starts the season on zero points, armed with the same £100m. History belongs in the past.

CURRENT SQUADS

Removing the names in all five squads – David Raya (£5.5m), Josko Gvardiol (£6.5m), Daniel Munoz (£5.2m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.3m) – this is how they line up for Gameweek 38, pre-transfers.

LOVRO (1st) JACK (2nd) KEYURAN (3rd) MIGUEL (4th) MAX (5th) GK Areola Martinez Martinez Martinez Martinez DEF Kiwior Kiwior Kiwior Saliba (inj) Kiwior Konsa Konsa Konsa R Dias R Dias Livramento Bradley Bradley Schar Konate MID Salah Salah Salah Salah Schade De Bruyne Savinho De Bruyne Rogers Rogers Bowen Bowen Rogers Bowen Bowen Eze Eze Sarr Murphy Sarr FOR Watkins Watkins Cunha Watkins Watkins Wood Isak Isak Wood Isak Mateta Wissa Wissa Marmoush Haaland

Meanwhile, four of them own Mohamed Salah (£13.6m), Ollie Watkins (£9.1m), Jarrod Bowen (£7.9m), Jakub Kiwior (£4.9m) and Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m).

Each is taking part in at least one defensive double-up success, involving Arsenal, Aston Villa or Manchester City.

Furthermore, just Keyuran approaches Sunday’s deadline with more than one free transfer to use.